Manual for Finanix Manager
Trading Systems

Manual for Finanix Manager

13 May 2023, 20:02
Charles Linzon Dy
Charles Linzon Dy
0
347

We would like to take a moment to express our heartfelt thanks for choosing Finanix Manager. We understand that you had many options to choose from, and we are humbled by your trust in our product.

We are proud to have built a trading manager that is reliable, user-friendly, and equipped with straightforward features to help you reach your financial goals. Your satisfaction is our top priority, and we promise to continue working hard to exceed your expectations.

Thank you again for your purchase and for supporting our business. We look forward to seeing you succeed and enjoy using our trading manager program.

Best regards,

Charles Linzon Dy
MAIN PANEL 

1. Magic Number - unique number that the program assigns to its orders
2. TF - timeframe and countdown timer for current candle close
3. Balance - account balance
4. Equity - account equity
5. Margin Level - account margin level
6. Spread - current symbol spread 
7. Volume - volume traded in lots
8. Daily PnL - daily profit and loss
9. M Profit - value of all take profit orders
10. M Risk - value of all stop loss orders
11. BS and X - buy stop and its closing button
12. SS and X - sell stop and its closing button
13. BL and X - buy limit and its closing button
14. SL and X - sell limit and its closing button
15. Buy - buy button
16. Sell - sell button
17. Volume/Lots - number of lots per order
18. Number of Trades/Level - number of orders/input price level for SLM and TPM
19. NoT +1 - increases the number of orders by 1 
20. SLP - Stop Loss Price - stop loss distance from the current price level
21. SLM - Stop Loss Manual - moves all stop losses to the inputted price level on 18
22. BE - Break Even - moves all stop losses to break even
23. TPM - Take Profit Manual - moves all take profits to the inputted price level on 18
24. TPP - Take Profit Price - take profit distance from the current price level
25. Close All Trades - closes all orders
26. Amount (All) - floating profit and loss of all orders
27. Close Half of All Trades - closes half of all orders
28. Amount (Half) - floating profit and loss of half of all orders
29. Close Custom Number of Trades - closes custom number of orders
30. Input Custom Number of Trades - basis of 28 on how many orders to close
31. Amount (Custom) - floating profit and loss of the custom number of orders
32. RESET - resets all modified inputs to default 
33. TRADE - places an order when either buy or sell are selected and the lots and number of orders are greater than 0
34. Custom Levels - inputted levels where lines will appear
35. Custom Comments for Levels - custom comments for each level

36. Extra Custom Comments - extra custom comments where you can type anything you want

Finanix Manager Universal Directive: All values relating to vertical chart distance are to be set in POINTS and not pips.

To find points, use MetaTrader's measuring tool. The number at the middle would be the point value.


Note for Manual: Numbers in parentheses which are after program functions/button names are used for easy reference to the list above for your convenience.

How to open a trade?

To open a trade, press the appropriate Buy (15) or Sell (16) button, then input your desired lots (17) and number of trades (18) in the appropriate areas. After this is accomplished, click the TRADE button (33) to place an order. After the program is done placing orders, or when you want the program to stop placing orders, click the STOP button (also 33).

How to close a trade?

To close a trade, press the appropriate close button of your choosing. Finanix Manager provides three buttons: Close All Trades (25), Close Half of All Trades (27), and Close Custom Number of Trades (29). Close All Trades closes all trades, while Close Half of All Trades closes half of all trades. If the number of trades is an odd number, the program would automatically round off the values and therefore close half including one whole number higher than the actual value. For instance, 15 trades would display on the Close Half of All Trades button as 8 trades.

How to open (and close) stop and limit orders?

Notice the BS, SS, BL, and SL buttons (11,12,13, and 14). These are the buttons you will click to open these orders. However, by default, all input values are set to zero, so before this, open the inputs tab in the program settings easily by clicking the smiley face beside the program name. Set the appropriate values needed by each respective value. Remember to set all values in points, which is the number at the middle that would appear when using the MetaTrader's measuring tool. The five variables will be further explained below under INPUTS. To close a buy or sell, limit or stop order, press the appropriate X button (11,12,13, and 14) to the right of the order label it would close. To close everything click all four X buttons, and if you just want to close buy stops, click only the X button to the right of it.

How to use BE?

For newcomers, a break even is the level at which the trade neither gains nor loses money. Luckily for you, the program can do this automatically, and upon pressing the BE button (22), all stop losses will move to the price level of or nearest to the absolute break even.

How to use SLP, SLM, TPM, and TPP?

The SLP (20), or Stop Loss Price button, when activated, will move all stop losses to a user-defined number of points from the current price level. TPP button (24), or Take Profit Price button also has the same function with SLP, but its only difference is that the orders being moved are take profit orders. The SLM (21), or Stop Loss Manual button, is used by inputting a certain price level at the Number of Trades/Level button (18). When activated, all stop losses will be moved to the user- defined price. Again, the same thing goes for the TPM button (23), or Take Profit Manual button, and the only difference are that take profit orders are being moved rather than stop loss orders.

I want to secure the profit I have in this trade successively. How do I use automatic trail stop?

There is no trail stop button on the main panel itself, but it is rather in Inputs. Go to Inputs > ====Trailing Stop (Points)====. In order to activate or deactivate the trail stop function, you can set the variable Trailing to true or false. Trail Start, the second variable, is - to put in simpler terms - how far from the entry must the price level be in points in order to activate the trail stop function, and Trail Step is the distance of the trailing stop from the current price level in points once the trail stop function is activated. Remember that the trail start value must be larger than the Trail Step value for the program to validate the query.

I messed up all the values, and I want to reset to default. How do I do this?

To reset the main panel, click the RESET button (32) and all the inputted values will reset to default. To edit the default values, go to INPUTS > ====Main Entry (Points)====. If you want to reset all values of inputs to 0 easily, click the RESET button at the lower right corner of Inputs in Program Properties. If you might use many loadouts of inputs when trading, you can save these inputs also with the save button at the lower right corner of Inputs in Program Properties.



INPUTS

//====Main Entry (Points)====//
  • Magic Number - unique number that the program assigns to its orders
  • Volume (Lots) - default lots
  • No. of Trade - default number of orders
  • Entry SL - default stop loss distance from current price level upon entering
  • Entry TP - default take profit distance from current price level upon entering
  • Trade Comment (Buy) - comment for buy orders
  • Trade Comment (Sell) - comment for sell orders
====SLP BE TPP  (Points) ====
  • Stop Loss from Current Price Level (SLP) - default stop loss distance from current price level which is activated by pressing the SLP button
  • BE Offset (BE) - additional number of points from break even
  • Take Profit from Current Price Level (TPP) - default take profit distance from current price level which is activated by pressing the TPP button
====Trailing Stop  (Points) ====
  • Trailing - activate/deactivate trailing stop function
  • Start (Distance from Current Price Level) - distance from break even for initial activation of a trailing stop
  • Step (Distance when the Trail Stop Activated) - distance from current price level when activating a trailing stop
====Buy Stop (BS)  (Points) ==== 
  • Distance from Current Price Level -  buy stop distance from current price level
  • Take Profit - buy stop take profit
  • Stop Loss - buy stop stop loss
  • Distance Between Layers - distance between layers of buy stops
  • Trade Comment - comment for buy stop orders
====Sell Stop (SS)  (Points) ====
  • Distance from Current Price Level - sell stop distance from current price level
  • Take Profit - sell stop take profit
  • Stop Loss - sell stop stop loss
  • Distance Between Layers - distance between layers of sell stops
  • Trade Comment - comment for sell stop orders
====Buy Limit (BL)  (Points) ====
  • Distance from Current Price Level - buy limit distance from current price level
  • Take Profit - buy limit take profit
  • Stop Loss - buy limit stop loss
  • Distance Between Layers - distance between layers of buy limits
  • Trade Comment - comment for buy limit orders
====Sell Limit (SL)  (Points) ====
  • Distance from Current Price Level - sell limit distance from current price level
  • Take Profit - sell limit take profit
  • Stop Loss - sell limit stop loss
  • Distance Between Layers - distance between layers of sell limits
  • Trade Comment - comment for sell limit orders
//====Price Level Analysis====//
  • Title - change the title that is initially called Price Level Analysis
====Price Level 1====
  • Price Level - input price level
  • Description - description of price level
  • Color - color of price level
====Price Level 2====
  • Price Level - input price level
  • Description - description of price level
  • Color - color of price level
====Price Level 3====
  • Price Level - input price level
  • Description - description of price level
  • Color - color of price level
====Price Level 4====
  • Price Level - input price level
  • Description - description of price level
  • Color - color of price level
====Price Level 5====
  • Price Level - input price level
  • Description - description of price level
  • Color - color of price level
====Price Level 6====
  • Price Level - input price level
  • Description - description of price level
  • Color - color of price level
====Price Level 7====
  • Price Level - input price level
  • Description - description of price level
  • Color - color of price level
====Price Level 8====
  • Price Level - input price level
  • Description - description of price level
  • Color - color of price level
====Price Level Analysis Comments====
  • 1 - comment 1
  • 2 - comment 2
  • 3 - comment 3
  • 4 - comment 4
  • 5 - comment 5
  • 6 - comment 6
  • 7 - comment 7
  • 8 - comment 8
  • 9 - comment 9
  • 10 - comment 10
//====Trading Session====//
  • Open - show/hide open of all trading sessions
  • Close - show/hide close of all trading sessions 
  • Color - change color of open and close of all trading sessions
====Sydney Trading Session====
  • Open - show/hide open of Sydney Trading Session
  • Close - show/hide close of Sydney Trading Session
  • Color - change color of open and close of Sydney Trading Session
====Tokyo Trading Session====
  • Open - show/hide open of Tokyo Trading Session
  • Close - show/hide close of Tokyo Trading Session
  • Color - change color of open and close of Tokyo Trading Session
====London Trading Session====
  • Open - show/hide open of London Trading Session
  • Close - show/hide close of London Trading Session
  • Color - change color of open and close of London Trading Session
====New York Trading Session====
  • Open - show/hide open of New York Trading Session
  • Close - show/hide close of New York Trading Session 
  • Color - change color of open and close of New York Trading Session
//====User Interface====//
  • Menu Background Color - change menu background color
  • Ask & Bid Lines - show/hide ask & bid lines
  • Trading Panel - show/hide trading panel
  • Price Level Analysis - show/hide Price Level Analysis