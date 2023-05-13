Manual for Finanix Manager

19. NoT +1 - increases the number of orders by 1

20. SLP - Stop Loss Price - stop loss distance from the current price level

21. SLM - Stop Loss Manual - moves all stop losses to the inputted price level on 18

22. BE - Break Even - moves all stop losses to break even

23. TPM - Take Profit Manual - moves all take profits to the inputted price level on 18

24. TPP - Take Profit Price - take profit distance from the current price level

25. Close All Trades - closes all orders

26. Amount (All) - floating profit and loss of all orders

27. Close Half of All Trades - closes half of all orders

28. Amount (Half) - floating profit and loss of half of all orders

29. Close Custom Number of Trades - closes custom number of orders

30. Input Custom Number of Trades - basis of 28 on how many orders to close

31. Amount (Custom) - floating profit and loss of the custom number of orders

32. RESET - resets all modified inputs to default

33. TRADE - places an order when either buy or sell are selected and the lots and number of orders are greater than 0

34. Custom Levels - inputted levels where lines will appear

35. Custom Comments for Levels - custom comments for each level

36. Extra Custom Comments - extra custom comments where you can type anything you want

Finanix Manager Universal Directive: All values relating to vertical chart distance are to be set in POINTS and not pips. To find points, use MetaTrader's measuring tool. The number at the middle would be the point value.





Note for Manual: Numbers in parentheses which are after program functions/button names are used for easy reference to the list above for your convenience.



How to open a trade?

To open a trade, press the appropriate Buy (15) or Sell (16) button, then input your desired lots (17) and number of trades (18) in the appropriate areas. After this is accomplished, click the TRADE button (33) to place an order. After the program is done placing orders, or when you want the program to stop placing orders, click the STOP button (also 33).

How to close a trade?

To close a trade, press the appropriate close button of your choosing. Finanix Manager provides three buttons: Close All Trades (25), Close Half of All Trades (27), and Close Custom Number of Trades (29). Close All Trades closes all trades, while Close Half of All Trades closes half of all trades. If the number of trades is an odd number, the program would automatically round off the values and therefore close half including one whole number higher than the actual value. For instance, 15 trades would display on the Close Half of All Trades button as 8 trades.

How to open (and close) stop and limit orders?

Notice the BS, SS, BL, and SL buttons (11,12,13, and 14). These are the buttons you will click to open these orders. However, by default, all input values are set to zero, so before this, open the inputs tab in the program settings easily by clicking the smiley face beside the program name. Set the appropriate values needed by each respective value. Remember to set all values in points , which is the number at the middle that would appear when using the MetaTrader's measuring tool. The five variables will be further explained below under INPUTS. To close a buy or sell, limit or stop order, press the appropriate X button (11,12,13, and 14) to the right of the order label it would close. To close everything click all four X buttons, and if you just want to close buy stops, click only the X button to the right of it.

How to use BE?

For newcomers, a break even is the level at which the trade neither gains nor loses money. Luckily for you, the program can do this automatically, and upon pressing the BE button (22), all stop losses will move to the price level of or nearest to the absolute break even.

How to use SLP, SLM, TPM, and TPP?

The SLP (20), or Stop Loss Price button, when activated, will move all stop losses to a user-defined number of points from the current price level. TPP button (24), or Take Profit Price button also has the same function with SLP, but its only difference is that the orders being moved are take profit orders. The SLM (21), or Stop Loss Manual button, is used by inputting a certain price level at the Number of Trades/Level button (18). When activated, all stop losses will be moved to the user- defined price. Again, the same thing goes for the TPM button (23), or Take Profit Manual button, and the only difference are that take profit orders are being moved rather than stop loss orders.

I want to secure the profit I have in this trade successively. How do I use automatic trail stop?

There is no trail stop button on the main panel itself, but it is rather in Inputs. Go to Inputs > ====Trailing Stop (Points)====. In order to activate or deactivate the trail stop function, you can set the variable Trailing to true or false. Trail Start, the second variable, is - to put in simpler terms - how far from the entry must the price level be in points in order to activate the trail stop function, and Trail Step is the distance of the trailing stop from the current price level in points once the trail stop function is activated. Remember that the trail start value must be larger than the Trail Step value for the program to validate the query.

I messed up all the values, and I want to reset to default. How do I do this?

To reset the main panel, click the RESET button (32) and all the inputted values will reset to default. To edit the default values, go to INPUTS > ====Main Entry (Points)====. If you want to reset all values of inputs to 0 easily, click the RESET button at the lower right corner of Inputs in Program Properties. If you might use many loadouts of inputs when trading, you can save these inputs also with the save button at the lower right corner of Inputs in Program Properties.



