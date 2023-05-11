Exaado Capital Care

5

Exaado Capital care

If you've been searching for ways to manage Drawdown control, Drawdown Control, Balance protection, or Daily Drawdown Limit related to trading with Prop Firms, FTMO, My Forex Fund, or Funded accounts, then you've come to the right place. Additionally, if you're looking to safeguard your trading account, we can help.

Do you struggle with managing your drawdown while trading funded accounts? Our EA is designed specifically for those in your position. Many prop firms have a "Trader Daily Drawdown" rule that must be adhered to, otherwise you risk being disqualified. As an automated trader, I developed this utility to help me comply with this rule, and now I'm offering it to you. Whether you're copy trading or using an EA with a prop firm, our EA is the perfect solution.

The EA Settings:

  • Close_Profit_Pips : It mean, when all trades open on UR account reach to total specific Pips on Profit - AI will close all trades

                                   If U want Inactive it - Please write 99999                      

  • Close_Profit_Money : It mean, when all trades open on UR account reach to total specific $$money on Profit - AI will close all trades
                                      If U want Inactive it - Please write 99999

  • Close_Profit_Percentage % :  It mean, when all trades open on UR account reach to total specific % percentage on Profit - AI will close all trades
                                                 If U want Inactive it - Please write 99999

  • Cut_Loss_Pips : It mean, when all trades open on UR account reach to total specific Pips on loss- AI will close all trades
                              If U want Inactive it - Please write -99999

  • Cut_Loss_Money : It mean, when all trades open on UR account reach to total specific $$money on Loss - AI will close all trades
                                  If U want Inactive it - Please write -99999

  • Cut_Loss_Percentage % :  It mean, when all trades open on UR account reach to total specific % percentage on Loss - AI will close all trades
                                             If U want Inactive it - Please write -100


  •

From here MT5 Tools:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98399


Reviews 63
Hassan Elyakoubi
219
Hassan Elyakoubi 2023.09.15 01:50 
 

Excellent tool! It's uncomplicated and easy to use. Thank you very much!

Ahmed Abdal-mageed Ismail
134
Ahmed Abdal-mageed Ismail 2023.05.16 18:28 
 

@captain0ahmed An excellent indicator from a distinguished and pioneering academy in providing educational content and unparalleled automated trading services. Thank you, Exaado, for your continuous efforts.

abed aldaaja
18
abed aldaaja 2023.05.15 05:04 
 

مبدع دكتور

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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
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Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
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Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
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Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Capital Care 5 Exaado
Mohamed Mahdy Mohamed Abdelmoneim
5 (5)
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Exaado Capital care If you've been searching for ways to manage Drawdown control, Drawdown Control, Balance protection, or Daily Drawdown Limit related to trading with Prop Firms, FTMO, My Forex Fund, or Funded accounts, then you've come to the right place. Additionally, if you're looking to safeguard your trading account, we can help. Do you struggle with managing your drawdown while trading funded accounts? Our EA is designed specifically for those in your position. Many prop firms have a "Tra
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Breaking TrendLine 4
Mohamed Mahdy Mohamed Abdelmoneim
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Breaking TrendLine This Forex Expert Advisor is a semi-automated trading system that utilizes trend lines and support/resistance levels to execute buy and sell orders in the foreign exchange market. The system automatically places stop-loss and take-profit orders based on predefined parameters set by the user. The Expert Advisor operates on an algorithmic approach to trading, allowing for precise and timely execution of trades without the need for human intervention. This system provides traders
Breaking TrendLine 5
Mohamed Mahdy Mohamed Abdelmoneim
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Breaking TrendLine This Forex Expert Advisor is a semi-automated trading system that utilizes trend lines and support/resistance levels to execute buy and sell orders in the foreign exchange market. The system automatically places stop-loss and take-profit orders based on predefined parameters set by the user. The Expert Advisor operates on an algorithmic approach to trading, allowing for precise and timely execution of trades without the need for human intervention. This system provides traders
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chonmql
119
chonmql 2026.01.24 14:11 
 

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Hassan Elyakoubi
219
Hassan Elyakoubi 2023.09.15 01:50 
 

Excellent tool! It's uncomplicated and easy to use. Thank you very much!

Ahmed Abdal-mageed Ismail
134
Ahmed Abdal-mageed Ismail 2023.05.16 18:28 
 

@captain0ahmed An excellent indicator from a distinguished and pioneering academy in providing educational content and unparalleled automated trading services. Thank you, Exaado, for your continuous efforts.

Hassan Marzouk
20
Hassan Marzouk 2023.05.16 15:24 
 

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mghorab90
24
mghorab90 2023.05.15 20:28 
 

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modybasha
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modybasha 2023.05.15 20:06 
 

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Amjed Salkun
28
Amjed Salkun 2023.05.15 17:28 
 

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Tenenzzz
14
Tenenzzz 2023.05.15 08:57 
 

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Oday T A Abuteir
2252
Oday T A Abuteir 2023.05.15 08:36 
 

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Mohamed_Sheriff
44
Mohamed_Sheriff 2023.05.15 06:40 
 

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abed aldaaja
18
abed aldaaja 2023.05.15 05:04 
 

مبدع دكتور

ahmedhamza3110
24
ahmedhamza3110 2023.05.15 00:10 
 

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abdelazim
24
abdelazim 2023.05.14 21:27 
 

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momahrous
34
momahrous 2023.05.14 21:11 
 

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Arbibc
24
Arbibc 2023.05.14 21:02 
 

it's really helpful , thanks doctor

daitofx
26
daitofx 2023.05.14 20:38 
 

Amazing and efficient

Abdelrahman Mohamed
26
Abdelrahman Mohamed 2023.05.14 20:16 
 

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MUSTAFA MOHAMMED
28
MUSTAFA MOHAMMED 2023.05.14 20:02 
 

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Kh_ilyass
44
Kh_ilyass 2023.05.14 19:52 
 

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51387810
14
51387810 2023.05.14 19:25 
 

The King ❤️💯💯

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