Exaado Capital Care

5

Exaado Capital care

If you've been searching for ways to manage Drawdown control, Drawdown Control, Balance protection, or Daily Drawdown Limit related to trading with Prop Firms, FTMO, My Forex Fund, or Funded accounts, then you've come to the right place. Additionally, if you're looking to safeguard your trading account, we can help.

Do you struggle with managing your drawdown while trading funded accounts? Our EA is designed specifically for those in your position. Many prop firms have a "Trader Daily Drawdown" rule that must be adhered to, otherwise you risk being disqualified. As an automated trader, I developed this utility to help me comply with this rule, and now I'm offering it to you. Whether you're copy trading or using an EA with a prop firm, our EA is the perfect solution.

The EA Settings:

  • Close_Profit_Pips : It mean, when all trades open on UR account reach to total specific Pips on Profit - AI will close all trades

                                   If U want Inactive it - Please write 99999                      

  • Close_Profit_Money : It mean, when all trades open on UR account reach to total specific $$money on Profit - AI will close all trades
                                      If U want Inactive it - Please write 99999

  • Close_Profit_Percentage % :  It mean, when all trades open on UR account reach to total specific % percentage on Profit - AI will close all trades
                                                 If U want Inactive it - Please write 99999

  • Cut_Loss_Pips : It mean, when all trades open on UR account reach to total specific Pips on loss- AI will close all trades
                              If U want Inactive it - Please write -99999

  • Cut_Loss_Money : It mean, when all trades open on UR account reach to total specific $$money on Loss - AI will close all trades
                                  If U want Inactive it - Please write -99999

  • Cut_Loss_Percentage % :  It mean, when all trades open on UR account reach to total specific % percentage on Loss - AI will close all trades
                                             If U want Inactive it - Please write -100


  •

From here MT5 Tools:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98399


Recensioni 62
Hassan Elyakoubi
217
Hassan Elyakoubi 2023.09.15 01:50 
 

Excellent tool! It's uncomplicated and easy to use. Thank you very much!

captain0ahmed0
14
captain0ahmed0 2023.05.16 18:28 
 

@captain0ahmed An excellent indicator from a distinguished and pioneering academy in providing educational content and unparalleled automated trading services. Thank you, Exaado, for your continuous efforts.

abed aldaaja
18
abed aldaaja 2023.05.15 05:04 
 

مبدع دكتور

