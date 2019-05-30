Eraser Express

5

Delete big amounts of orders, in just a few clicks. Drag the script to any chart to delete open and pending orders, you can delete all the orders from the account or delete a specific order groups, identifying them by magic number.

You can modify the parameter MAGICN on the followay way:

- Introduce the magic number that was used to place the orders you want to delete, the script will delete all pending and open orders that were placed with that magic number.

- Also, introduce 0 (cero) to delete all the orders (pending and open) that were placed with the current active account, this is the default option once you place the script in the chart.

Reviews 1
nakayui818
350
nakayui818 2019.06.27 10:42 
 

Very good!very fast,I like it

Recommended products
Keyboard Trading
Victor Christiaanse
5 (1)
Utilities
Keyboard Trading  Open and Close orders with your keyboard. This tool allows you to open and close orders with your keyboard. As opening and closing orders with your keyboard is faster than with your mouse, this tool is very useful for Scalpers. How does it work? If you press the key "b", it will open a buy order with lot size, SL and TP as specified in the settings. If you press the key "s", it will open a sell order with lot size, SL and TP as specified in the settings. If you press the key "c
FREE
CleanView
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
CleanView — Chart Management Utility for MetaTrader 4 CleanView is a utility designed to simplify the management of chart appearance and graphical objects in MetaTrader 4. It provides a compact button panel located in the upper-left corner of the chart, allowing quick access to functions for visual customization, chart cleaning, and display control. Functions and Buttons Clear Chart — removes all graphical objects from the current chart except the utility buttons. Useful for quick cleanup of lin
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager Advanced MT4 Risk Control
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT4 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 4 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and fast execution control . It helps traders protect equity, manage daily drawdowns, control lot sizes, and automate key trade management functions (Auto SL/TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop). This tool is highly useful for manual traders, prop-firm challenges, and professional money managers who need precisio
FREE
One click closing Tool
Ding Xu
5 (1)
Utilities
一键平仓小工具，可以针对买单、卖单和挂单进行批量操作，可以操作当前图表订单和所有订单，简单高效。 第一行第一个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 所有买单，第二个按钮是关闭当前图表品种的所有卖单，第三个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 的所有订单； 第二行 第一个按钮是删除当前图表 品种 所有买单挂单，第二个按钮是 删除 当前图表品种的所有卖单 挂单 ，第三个按钮是 删除 当前图表 品种 的所有 挂单 ； 第三行第一个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部买单，第二个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全 卖单，第三个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部订单； 第四行第一个按钮是删除所有 品种全部买单挂单 ，第二个按钮是 删除 全部品种 的全部卖单挂单 ，第三个按钮是删除 全部品种 的全部挂单 。 希望此程序能对您有用
FREE
Trading Panel Smart Stop Management
Mathieu Gerard Burbau
Utilities
Trading Panel - Smart Stop Management A free professional trading panel for MT4, built to make manual execution faster, cleaner, and smarter. Trading Panel - Smart Stop Management helps you place Market, Limit, and Stop orders directly from the chart, manage position size, calculate TP/SL from volatility, and protect your execution from temporary spread widening during news, rollovers, or thin market conditions. The panel uses local smart stop logic based on the middle price, helping reduce
FREE
Boleta Easy Trade Mt4
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Utilities
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
FREE
UltraFast Trade Manager
Anh Tho Nguyen
5 (1)
Utilities
UltraFast Trade Manager V2.60 - The Ultimate "True Break-Even" Utility The UltraFast Trade Manager is not an auto-trading robot that opens trades. It is a professional Trade Manager . Whether you use a Grid/Martingale EA, or trade manually, this tool manages your open trades, calculates your real profits, hides your targets from the broker, and closes your trades with one click. Version 2.60 is completely dummy-proof. It calculates everything for you, so you never have to guess your profit again
FREE
Objects Show
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a script that is made to work in conjunction with the Objects Hide script Re-draw again the objects removed in the chart by the Objects Hide script Just drag and drop over the desired chart when you want to recall the objects deleted by Objects Hide Using this scripts system you can have the option to hide (remove) all graphical objects in the chart and recover them again later. Objects Hide is purchasable here in mql5.com find out more about this on this link. Please watch the demo tuto
FREE
Close Delete Orders Script
Chantal Sala
Utilities
This script permits to delete the pending orders or close the market positions on platform. Very simple to use. Upload the script on the chart and the script will done the work for you following the input values. An utility to manage very quickly your trading. Input Values TypeOrders Only BUY (delete or close only BUY) Only SELL (delete or close only SELL) BUY and SELL (delete or close ALL) Type Positions (close only market orders) Only STOP (delete STOP pending orders) Only LIMIT (delete LIMIT
FREE
Chart Background Image Setter
Ruey Yean Lee
Utilities
Key Features: Custom Image:   The script allows you to set any image of your choice as the chart background. The image file should be in the   .bmp   format and located in the MQL4/Images folder of your MetaTrader 4 data folder. Automatic Replacement:   If an image is already set as the chart background, the script will automatically replace it with the new image. How It Works: The script operates in the following manner: Initialization:   Upon execution, the script checks if an object named “ i
FREE
Time Scale
Taras Slobodyanik
4.87 (15)
Indicators
The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart (it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. While holding down the middle mouse button, and moving the cursor, a slider will appear on the scale. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale. You can also find my o
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.27 (59)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. VERSION MT5 - More useful indicators There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: 1. To the right of the price (runs behind the price); 2. As a comment (in the upper
FREE
Buttons Assistant
Giacomo Barone
Utilities
4 buttons for managing your trades. Close All : will close all open positions on the current chart Delete All : will delete any pending orders on the current chart SL + 1 : will move the stop loss 1 pip closer to the breakeven point on all open trades on the current chart Delete SL : will remove the stop loss for all open positions on the current chart Useful for everyone who opens multiple positions on the same asset, where fast execution is essential.
FREE
Lot by Risk
Sergey Vasilev
4.83 (23)
Utilities
The Lot by Risk trading panel is designed for manual trading. This is an alternative means for sending orders. The first feature of the panel is convenient placing of orders using control lines. The second feature is the calculation of the order volume for a given risk in the presence of a stop loss line.   Control lines are set using hot keys: take profit – T key by default; price – P key by default; stop loss – S key by default; You can configure the keys in the settings of the trading panel.
FREE
Phone Trade Assistant
Krutik Piyushkumar Parekh
Utilities
Smart Lot-Size Calculator And Trade Assistant for Mobile Trading Overview: This is the tool every trader in the market must have no matter if you are scalper, swing traders, day trader, or long term trader. This On-The-Go trading tool will help you stay disciplined and also stay free from daily trade management chores, Most traders face common problems like   1. Calculation of proper lot-size of a position to take controlled risk  2. Managing every trade and trailing stop-loss if trades goes in
FREE
OrderAssistant
Hao-Wei Lee
5 (1)
Utilities
Panel Tool – Button Click Trading (Replaces Default Trade Panel) Features 1. Open or close Long positions with a button click. 2. Open or close Short positions with a button click. 3. Set lot sizes. 4. Set Stop-Loss (SL) or Take-Profit (TP) points (0 = not used). 5. Set order comments. 6. Display the Break-Even price . 7. Show total Long and Short lot sizes. 8. Display Profit or Loss in USD. 9. Show daily Profit or Loss in USD. 10. Set ID = 0 to manage manual orders together .
FREE
Virtual Assistant MINI
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
Virtual Assistant MINI   VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!   Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit by converting them to virtual SL/TP (with support for TRAILING) Convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker! Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period) !!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order executi
FREE
DrawStopLossOnChartScript
Lee Jingquan
Utilities
The DrawStopLevel  script is designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. This script allows traders to quickly and easily draw a stop-loss horizontal line on their trading chart. This script is used in conjunction with the Trade Entry Journal Utility ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/ . This script can also be easily integrated into any MT4 trading strategy, allowing for quick visual representation of stop-loss levels.
FREE
Chopar MT4 TH
Sardorbek Sirojiddinov
Utilities
Chopar MT4 — Transaction Notification Utility This tool is designed exclusively for broadcasting trading account events to Telegram (@ChoparTradeBot). It does not analyze the market or provide advice; it acts as an   information bridge   between your MT4 terminal and the messenger. What exactly does this monitor track? Opening and Closing Trades:   Records the moment a trade is added to the history. For closed positions, it immediately calculates and displays the final profit. Pending Orders:  
FREE
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Indicators
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
Open Close Orders One Hotkey
Sergey Oleinik
5 (3)
Utilities
The utility is designed to open Buy and Sell market orders and close all positions. Opening and closing positions by pressing the hot key. How to open and close positions with voice using the utilities of this type, see in the video under the description.  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTpVWJkEic6TzoXr0qc9RIw/featured The keys "1", "2", "3", "4", "5", "6", "7", "8", "9", "0" send a request to open Buy orders with predefined values Lot , Take Profit, Stop Loss, Magic. The keys "Q", "W", "E", "
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT4: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 4. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on us
FREE
Prop Firm Drawdown Protector
Moncy Kuriakose
5 (2)
Utilities
The   DrawdownProtector   is a custom MetaTrader 4 (MT4) EA designed to manage floating losses in trading accounts. Let’s break down its key features: Floating Loss Management : The EA monitors the account’s floating profit and loss (P/L). If the floating loss exceeds a user-defined threshold (default: $100), the EA takes action. Order Closure : When the floating loss surpasses the threshold, the EA closes all open orders. It ensures that no further losses accumulate beyond the specified limit.
FREE
RC Hour Interval Lines MT4
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was designed to assist your trading experience. It draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in re
FREE
MultiCurrencyLite
Hao-Wei Lee
Utilities
Broker & Account Info / Network Connection / Historical Order Benchmarks / Market Watch Symbols / Current Order Status Features: 1. Symbol’s Trading Privileges – Ensure the symbol is tradable. 2. Order Execution Mode – Check the broker’s execution type. 3. Trade Session Hours – Verify the trading hours. 4. Min/Max Lot Sizes – Check the allowed lot range. 5. Max Pending Orders – Confirm the maximum number of pending orders allowed. 6. Freeze Point & Pending Order Distance – Minimum distance re
FREE
Live Risk Dashboard MT4
Sindhu Bairavim
Utilities
Live Risk Dashboard MT4 EA Monitor your account risk clearly and trade within your limits Live Risk Dashboard MT4 EA is a practical account-monitoring utility for MetaTrader 4. It displays your most important trading and risk information directly on the chart, helping remove the "math anxiety" of managing open positions. Instead of repeatedly checking different MT4 windows or manually calculating floating profit, drawdown usage, and remaining limits, you can view everything in one clean, compact
FREE
Trade Panel Pro by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.86 (36)
Utilities
Fully functional manual trade panel with risk/reward, auto SL, lot size calculation, one-click trading, hidden (virtual) stop loss/take profit and pending orders, scale in and out of trades (partial close), news events and more. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Brings an incredible amount of functionality to MetaTrader for free and for both demo and live accounts. Features Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount or dynamic lots Automatic take profit base
FREE
Auto Trailing Stop and Breakeven MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Utilities
Auto Trailing Stop and Breakeven - Free - Free Trailing Stop and Break Even Manager - Trailing Stop EA Free - Auto Breakeven Free automatic trailing stop and breakeven manager for MT4. Moves your stop loss to break even and trails it for you - on every trade, hands-free. The free edition of Trail Architect. Stop letting winning trades turn into losers. This free automatic Trailing Stop and Breakeven manager watches your open positions and moves the stop loss for you - first to break even, then
FREE
Auto TP Sl Panding Orders
Sarfraz Ali -
Utilities
Auto TP SL Manul Open Panding Orders Overview: AUto TP SL Manul Open Panding Orders is an innovative trading platform designed to enhance trading efficiency and effectiveness in managing financial investments. Key Features: Automated Management : Seamlessly manage take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) orders with our advanced automation tools. Manual Adjustments : Maintain control with manual options, allowing traders to adjust orders according to market conditions.
FREE
EA Leopard Close All or Win or Loss positions
Clement Bongola
Experts
Advantages of Using an EA with Management Buttons 1. Time Efficiency The EA allows traders to quickly execute multiple actions (close all positions, close loss positions and close win positions) with a single click, saving valuable time. Example: Instead of manually closing each of the 20 positions in a basket strategy, the trader can close all positions simultaneously with the “Close All Positions” button. 2. Reduced Emotional Trading Automated actions reduce emotional involvement in decision-m
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (1)
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Application instructions + video instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756482 Trial version of the application for a demo account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 How to install the application: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756239 How to test the application in visual mode: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/7
LMBF Watchlist Manager
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
LMBFWatchlist is an interactive tool for Metatrader 4 that lets you create and manage watch lists directly on your Metatrader charts. ‌Functionality includes: ‌Add an unlimited number of watch lists with names of your choice Add different groups of watchlists for different time frames Add comments for symbols that always appear on the chart when that symbol is selected. Easily identify which symbols have comments against them. See watch lists instantly synchronise across all open charts that hav
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Fibo Alert Ultimate
ISO Financial Services
3.71 (7)
Utilities
This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 20 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes. New handy menu to change Fibo setti
Eagle Local Trade Copier
Giovanni Bengalis
Utilities
Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4 Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4  is a local trade synchronization utility for MetaTrader terminals running on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS. The same Expert Advisor can operate as a Master or a Slave . Communication is performed locally through the shared MetaTrader Common Files folder. No external server, DLL, WebRequest, subscription, or third-party account is required. Main Features Master and Slave modes in one Expert Advisor Multiple Master and Slave ter
Lot Architect MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Utilities
Lot Architect — Trade Panel & Risk-Based Position Size Calculator for MT4 Lot Architect is a one-click trade panel and risk-based position size calculator for MetaTrader 4. It works out your exact lot size from the risk you choose, shows risk, reward and risk-to-reward (R:R) before you enter, and places Market, Limit or Stop orders in a single click. In short: position sizing, risk management and fast trade execution in one clean panel on your chart. The problem every trader knows Most accounts
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture:   MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT5 Version Free :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 MT5 Version Pro :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165051 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professi
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (32)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
More from author
Auto Grid Investor
Adrian Armenta
4 (1)
Experts
Take your investments to the professional level with Auto Grid Investor, this expert will place a set of coordinated orders every certain amount of points, taking advantage of the price oscillations, regardless of the direction taken, once the market has changed it's behaviour; Auto Grid Investor also will change the investment parameters on all the orders, managing automatically many more orders than you could control manually.    Don't waste time finding out the optimal parameters for the c
FREE
VolumeFX
Adrian Armenta
3 (2)
Experts
VolumeFX works placing pending orders up and down of the current price, taking benefits from the oscillations, so when the price its out of operation range a new batch of orders will be placed, allowing the program to work continously every time a new price range its shaped All the parameters of the program may be modified, so you can adjust them to the pair you most like to operate, though the default parameters works well in the EURUSD pair with accounts of 500 usd or more. Here is how you ca
FREE
Little Shotgun
Adrian Armenta
Experts
Funcionamiento: Little Shoutgun funciona de la siguente manera: En el momento en que usted ponga el EA a funcionar, éste colocara ordenes pendientes de compra hacia abajo del precio, cada 1.5 pips o 15 puntos (dependiendo del broker) y ordenes pendientes de venta hacia arriba del precio.  Cerrara las operaciones con 2.8 usd de ganancia cada una hasta llegar al 25% del balance inicial; si se inicia con una cuenta de 100 el robot se reiniciara cuando el valor liquido sea igual a 125. Una vez que
Filter:
nakayui818
350
nakayui818 2019.06.27 10:42 
 

Very good!very fast,I like it

Reply to review