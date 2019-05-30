Eraser Express

Delete big amounts of orders, in just a few clicks. Drag the script to any chart to delete open and pending orders, you can delete all the orders from the account or delete a specific order groups, identifying them by magic number.

You can modify the parameter MAGICN on the followay way:

- Introduce the magic number that was used to place the orders you want to delete, the script will delete all pending and open orders that were placed with that magic number.

- Also, introduce 0 (cero) to delete all the orders (pending and open) that were placed with the current active account, this is the default option once you place the script in the chart.