Capital Care 5 Exaado

5

Exaado Capital care

If you've been searching for ways to manage Drawdown control, Drawdown Control, Balance protection, or Daily Drawdown Limit related to trading with Prop Firms, FTMO, My Forex Fund, or Funded accounts, then you've come to the right place. Additionally, if you're looking to safeguard your trading account, we can help.

Do you struggle with managing your drawdown while trading funded accounts? Our EA is designed specifically for those in your position. Many prop firms have a "Trader Daily Drawdown" rule that must be adhered to, otherwise you risk being disqualified. As an automated trader, I developed this utility to help me comply with this rule, and now I'm offering it to you. Whether you're copy trading or using an EA with a prop firm, our EA is the perfect solution.

The EA Settings:

  • Close_Profit_Pips : It mean, when all trades open on UR account reach to total specific Pips on Profit - AI will close all trades

                                   If U want Inactive it - Please write 99999                      

  • Close_Profit_Money : It mean, when all trades open on UR account reach to total specific $$money on Profit - AI will close all trades
                                      If U want Inactive it - Please write 99999

  • Close_Profit_Percentage % :  It mean, when all trades open on UR account reach to total specific % percentage on Profit - AI will close all trades
                                                 If U want Inactive it - Please write 99999

  • Cut_Loss_Pips : It mean, when all trades open on UR account reach to total specific Pips on loss- AI will close all trades
                              If U want Inactive it - Please write -99999

  • Cut_Loss_Money : It mean, when all trades open on UR account reach to total specific $$money on Loss - AI will close all trades
                                  If U want Inactive it - Please write -99999

  • Cut_Loss_Percentage % :  It mean, when all trades open on UR account reach to total specific % percentage on Loss - AI will close all trades
                                             If U want Inactive it - Please write -100


  •

From here MT4 Tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98309



Reviews 23
Mr_zak trade
18
Mr_zak trade 2023.05.17 08:44 
 

Do.Mohamed Mahdy is the best trainer in this market and he is really amazing person And I’m so happy to learn trading with him Thank you Doctor❤️❤️

ALI ALYAMI
95
ALI ALYAMI 2023.05.16 09:19 
 

great dr.mohammed

gehadprince
14
gehadprince 2023.05.15 06:09 
 

Nice tool

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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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Abdul Jalil
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Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
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Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 Duplicator
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Utilities
Duplicator for MetaTrader 5 — professional position duplicator inside one terminal A reliable Expert Advisor for traders who want to automatically duplicate already opened positions in MetaTrader 5, increase volume, apply custom lot settings, and manage duplicates with precise rules. It is a practical tool for manual trading, algorithmic systems, and flexible management of existing positions inside one terminal. Duplicator for MT5 does not open positions by its own trading strategy. Its role is
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
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Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Lukas Roth
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Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Exaado Capital Care
Mohamed Mahdy Mohamed Abdelmoneim
5 (21)
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Exaado Capital care If you've been searching for ways to manage Drawdown control, Drawdown Control, Balance protection, or Daily Drawdown Limit related to trading with Prop Firms, FTMO, My Forex Fund, or Funded accounts, then you've come to the right place. Additionally, if you're looking to safeguard your trading account, we can help. Do you struggle with managing your drawdown while trading funded accounts? Our EA is designed specifically for those in your position. Many prop firms have a "Tra
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Breaking TrendLine 4
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Breaking TrendLine This Forex Expert Advisor is a semi-automated trading system that utilizes trend lines and support/resistance levels to execute buy and sell orders in the foreign exchange market. The system automatically places stop-loss and take-profit orders based on predefined parameters set by the user. The Expert Advisor operates on an algorithmic approach to trading, allowing for precise and timely execution of trades without the need for human intervention. This system provides traders
Breaking TrendLine 5
Mohamed Mahdy Mohamed Abdelmoneim
Utilities
Breaking TrendLine This Forex Expert Advisor is a semi-automated trading system that utilizes trend lines and support/resistance levels to execute buy and sell orders in the foreign exchange market. The system automatically places stop-loss and take-profit orders based on predefined parameters set by the user. The Expert Advisor operates on an algorithmic approach to trading, allowing for precise and timely execution of trades without the need for human intervention. This system provides traders
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matef88
24
matef88 2024.11.20 18:52 
 

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Mr_zak trade
18
Mr_zak trade 2023.05.17 08:44 
 

Do.Mohamed Mahdy is the best trainer in this market and he is really amazing person And I’m so happy to learn trading with him Thank you Doctor❤️❤️

ALI ALYAMI
95
ALI ALYAMI 2023.05.16 09:19 
 

great dr.mohammed

Mohamed_Sheriff
44
Mohamed_Sheriff 2023.05.15 06:40 
 

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gehadprince
14
gehadprince 2023.05.15 06:09 
 

Nice tool

mustafadarwish97
24
mustafadarwish97 2023.05.15 01:10 
 

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Abdelmoez Amami
18
Abdelmoez Amami 2023.05.14 21:19 
 

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momahrous
34
momahrous 2023.05.14 21:13 
 

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Kh_ilyass
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Kh_ilyass 2023.05.14 19:51 
 

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Eng_Ahmed
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Eng_Ahmed 2023.05.14 13:38 
 

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amryoussef1
26
amryoussef1 2023.05.14 12:25 
 

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AhadAldossary
14
AhadAldossary 2023.05.13 22:17 
 

شكرا للدكتور محمد مهدي

Abdo Saber
18
Abdo Saber 2023.05.13 21:54 
 

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MhmdAhmd7
14
MhmdAhmd7 2023.05.13 21:53 
 

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laith_Bar
24
laith_Bar 2023.05.13 21:46 
 

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KHISHEN
35
KHISHEN 2023.05.13 18:29 
 

I Recommend It So Much

11abosham
14
11abosham 2023.05.13 13:56 
 

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M.Osman
24
M.Osman 2023.05.13 11:44 
 

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H A
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H A 2023.05.13 11:20 
 

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Egid Ibrahim
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Egid Ibrahim 2023.05.12 13:14 
 

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