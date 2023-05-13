Breaking TrendLine 4

Breaking TrendLine

This Forex Expert Advisor is a semi-automated trading system that utilizes trend lines and support/resistance levels to execute buy and sell orders in the foreign exchange market. The system automatically places stop-loss and take-profit orders based on predefined parameters set by the user. The Expert Advisor operates on an algorithmic approach to trading, allowing for precise and timely execution of trades without the need for human intervention. This system provides traders with the ability to efficiently manage their trading strategies while minimizing the risks associated with manual trading.

The EA Settings:

  1. SL_Pips : Stop loss pips U need
  2. TP_pips : Take profit pips U need 
  3. Buy_direct_or_wait : Default 0 ,it mean Working, so when price hit trendline or Support automaticly open buy - If U want to stop This Function can write 99999999
  4. Sell_direct_or_wait : Default 0 ,it mean Working, so when price hit trendline or Resistance automaticly open Sell - If U want to stop This Function can write 99999999
  5. Buy_After_Breaking : Default 1 ,it mean Expert will open Buy After Breaking Resistance with 1 CandleStick Close -  If U want to stop This Function can write 99999999
  6. Sell_After_Breaking : Default 1 ,it mean Expert will open Sell After Breaking Support with 1 CandleStick Close - If U want to stop This Function can write 99999999

  7. MM_Martingle_Start : Mean the Money mangment start trading with Default Lot 0.1 - U can change to any lot U wan

  8. MM_Martingle_profitfactor : Default 1 ,it mean no change on Lot every new trade , but if U decided Change to 2 , it mean after close profit trade - expert open 2nd trade with 0.2 and after success open new trade with 0.4 lot ....etc

  9. Max_open_trades : Default 2 , mean expert will not open more than 2 trade in same time - and must close one of them to open new one

  10. MaxLongtrades : Default 1 , mean expert will not open more than 1 buy  trade in same time - and must close one of them to open new one

  11. MaxShortrades : Default 1 , mean expert will not open more than 1 sell  trade in same time - and must close one of them to open new one

  12. Hedging : true, it mean expert can open Buy and sell at same time on same pair

From here MT5 Tools:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98508


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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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