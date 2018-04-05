Forex trading robot Hypsilophodons is a computer program based on a set of signals for trading the EURUSD currency. This is an automatic trading software that places orders on the market according to the provided programming code. Hypsilophodons is an automated trading robot available 24/7.





The Hypsilophodons Expert Advisor belongs to the trending Forex robots that trade when the signals match. The basis of the bot's work is trading on short-term trend movements within the framework of the main market trend. Because of the existence of cycles and trends, and the very nature of Forex, trading can be automated. To conclude deals, Hypsilophodons uses signals from reliable technical indicators, with the help of which it determines the main trend movement and enters the market at times of increased volatility and corrective rollbacks. Briefly about the trading method: determining the trend using the Envelopes, ADX, Bands indicators, as well as additional filters. The general algorithm for a simplified understanding, the shortest possible explanation - the product of the value of all indicator lines is taken and the ratio between them is formed using the coefficients and when the resulting product exceeds the threshold level of the generated signal.





A positive aspect of the Expert Advisor is the absence of averaging methods in its mechanism, which allows us to call it stable and safe. In addition, the bot quickly recovers from losses, which can also be called its undoubted advantage. False positives are filtered by stop loss. The Expert Advisor is a stable robot that is designed for long-term operation in various market conditions.





Bot for reasonable and balanced trading, key requirements for work:

Currency pair: EURUSD.

Timeframe: H1.

Options: