LazucruB MultiCurrency

Description

This expert makes a decision on buying / selling based on the MACD and SAR indicators. Analyzing the candles, as well as the balance, a conclusion is drawn about the volume of the transaction. The

robot has 9 variables - 7 concerning indicators, 1 - calculation of the lot size and 1 takes part in the indicators and in the calculation of the lot. Before starting the bot to work - configure.

Settings

Open platform strategy tester; In the column "Optimization" select "Slow"; Choose a period (1 hour or more), time period and currency; In the "Options" select those that you will optimize; Click "Start" (the process will begin, lasting more than an hour); After finishing, in the "Optimization" tab, the values of the parameters will be presented, select the most liked values.