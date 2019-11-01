LazucruB MultiCurrency

Description

This expert makes a decision on buying / selling based on the MACD and SAR indicators. Analyzing the candles, as well as the balance, a conclusion is drawn about the volume of the transaction. The

robot has 9 variables - 7 concerning indicators, 1 - calculation of the lot size and 1 takes part in the indicators and in the calculation of the lot. Before starting the bot to work - configure.

Settings

  1. Open platform strategy tester;
  2. In the column "Optimization" select "Slow";
  3. Choose a period (1 hour or more), time period and currency;
  4. In the "Options" select those that you will optimize;
  5. Click "Start" (the process will begin, lasting more than an hour);
  6. After finishing, in the "Optimization" tab, the values of the parameters will be presented, select the most liked values.

Recommendation

Perform optimization approximately once a month, on a segment of 1 month. Choose a period of 1-4 hours. It is worth choosing the parameters at which not a maximum profit, but a low drawdown.

