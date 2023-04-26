PZ Pro MT4

The expert analyzes 15 indicators in 5 signals. Thanks to this, he trades almost all week round, inside the day.

The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open positions
independently, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close
the position or positions in the plus, wherever the price goes.

You can try trading on your own in the strategy tester.

FEATURES:

The Expert does not use MARTINGALE!, but adds a fixed lot, or a percentage of the risk to the positions.

The Expert can trade both ways at the same time, or in turn, if there are no opposite positions.

It is used without Loss, Trailing Stop and Take Profit, taking into account commission and swap.

The Expert uses Stop loss in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the deposit.

It is convenient to work out your strategies when trading independently, originally it was created for this,

after that, signals from other experts were added to trade the expert himself.

TESTING:

The Expert Advisor is written for trading on EURUSD. The period of the H1 chart.

Some signals on AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD pairs showed good results.

All tests were carried out on the quotes of dealing centers

Alpari, ICmarkets, FXOpen, MetaQuotes, Lite Finance, FXChoice, Weltrade.

You can also try trading on your own in the tester.

DEPOSIT:

The recommended deposit for Expert trading was supposed to be at least 1000 units of deposit,

with a fixed lot or minimal risk. Independent trading, at the discretion of the trader.

ACCOUNTS:

I recommend using accounts with five-digit quotes. The leverage I use is 1 to 500.

PARAMETERS:

USING - What we use, risk or lot
  • RISK - The amount of risk
  • LOT - Lot size
PLUS_SIZE_LOT - Increment to lot when using LOT

MULTIPLIER - Lot multiplier when using RISK

TRADE_IN_ONE_POSITION - Trade only one way at a time

DIRECTION_OF_TRADE - Direction of trade
  • ALL - Both ways
  • BUY - To buy
  • SELL - For sale
  • BUTTON - Initial trading with buttons only *
OPEN_POSITION - Opening basket positions
  • CART_ALL - Both ways
  • CART_BUY - For purchase
  • CART_SELL - For sale
  • CART_DISABLED - Nowhere, useful with completely independent trading
THE_NUMBER_OF_BUY_POSITIONS - Maximum number of positions to buy

THE_NUMBER_OF_SELL_POSITIONS - Maximum number of positions for sale

STOP_AFTER_DRAWDOWN - Allows you to stop or continue trading after a drawdown

IN_CURRENCY/IN_CURRENCY - Choosing how to measure drawdown
  • AS_A_PERCENTAG - As a percentage
  • IN_CURRENCY - In the deposit currency
PERMISSIBLE_LOSS - Allowable losses in the currency or percentage of the deposit

MIN_PIPS_STEP - Minimum distance between positions

DELETE_LEVELS - Delete Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on Friday evening **

MAX_SPREAD_OPEN - Maximum spread for opening positions

MAGIC_NUMBER - The magic number of positions

POINT_CURRENCY - Basket profit
  • POINT - In points
  • CURRENCY - In the deposit currency
BASKET_PROFIT_POINT - Profit size

REAL_TAKE_PROFIT - Set real Take Profit levels

BASKET_POSITION_BAR - Basket position opening bar

USE_A_SOUND - Use sound alerts

USE_PRINTING - Printing to a magazine

LOG_ALL_MESSAGES - Log all messages

REMOVE_OBJECTS_OF_TRADE - Remove objects during visual testing to speed up the test

* When using DIRECTION_OF_TRADE=BUTTON, you can open, close, average positions in any direction.

** Delete levels 2 hours before the market closes for the weekend, on Monday they are restored, so as not to get into
possible, unprofitable Gap of Monday.
Also, trading stops because many Brokers can reduce the leverage with an hour before the end of trading

1 to 500 to 1 to 100, which can have a negative impact on trading.

Before buying, I advise you to study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade.





