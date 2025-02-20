Matrix Series Trends
- Indicators
- Sathya Prasath R
- Version: 1.2
The "Matrix Series" indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify potential support and resistance zones by visualizing overbought/oversold conditions and trend direction using a combination of price data and customizable parameters, incorporating Commodity Channel Index (CCI) to highlight potential reversal points within the market.
Disclaimer:
Key features of the Matrix Series indicator:
- Dynamic Zones:Calculates support and resistance levels based on CCI values, allowing users to adjust the sensitivity of these zones through customizable parameters like "SupResPeriod" and "SupResPercentage".
- Visual Candlestick Representation:Displays candlesticks with colors that indicate the current trend direction, helping to visually identify potential trend changes.
- Overbought/Oversold Signals:Plots circles or other visual markers on the chart when price reaches extreme levels (overbought or oversold), providing potential entry/exit points.
Customizable Smoothing:
Users can adjust the smoothing applied to the indicator (often using an EMA) to fine-tune its responsiveness to price movements.
How to use the Matrix Series indicator:
- Identify Potential Reversals:Look for areas where the price reaches extreme levels within the overbought/oversold zones, as indicated by the indicator's signals.
Confirm Trend Direction:
- Use the color of the candlesticks generated by the Matrix Series to confirm the overall trend direction.
Important considerations:
- Customization is key:Adjust the parameters of the Matrix Series to suit your trading style and market conditions.
Disclaimer:
- This Indicator is a tool to assist in your trading decisions and does not guarantee profits.
- Always backtest the indicator in conjunction with other technical analysis techniques and fundamental analysis before making trading decisions.
