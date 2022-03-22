Buy Sell Signal Low TF

3

Buy Sell Signal Low TF gives buy/sell signals and alerts with up and down arrow at potential reversal of a pullback or a trend continuation pattern in low timeframe.

This is an indicator which gives signals based on trend => It works best in trend market with the principle is to ride on the trend not trade against the trend. 


The components of Buy Sell Signal Low TF:

- The trend is determined by SMMA 13 , SMMA 21 and SMMA 35 (can be changed manually to suit your preference).

- The signal is based on CCI cross 0 line. Default period: 8 (can be changed manually to suit your preference).

- The indicator is designed for using in low timeframe. Therefore, a decent and strict market noise filter is built in.


The indicator gives signal at close of the candle and does not repaint.

Recommend: M5, M15 for scalpers ride on trend.


How to use:

- Turn on the alert function (Email/Push notification/Pop-up alerts).

- When having signal, screening the price action and looks for support/resistance or supply/demand zone or moving average (as dynamic support resistance) to determine whether it is a good pullback setup or not. After that, place a trade.


The purpose of this indicator is to lesser screening time for scalpers.

MT4 version of the indicator can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79535

Reviews 2
cham
924
cham 2025.12.23 18:18 
 

Не для меня : на истории большинство сигналов оказались ложными

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cham
924
cham 2025.12.23 18:18 
 

Не для меня : на истории большинство сигналов оказались ложными

7602265271086
24
7602265271086 2022.11.09 19:05 
 

It is not for me. I find it gives to many false signals. Maybe it is the setings but I did not change anyting.

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