IShift Lite

5

Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version IShift Lite DEMO

IShift Lite is utility for trading directly from the depth of market.

IShift Lite allows:

-  perform trade operations directly from the DoM with a "single touch";
-  easily move your orders in the DoM:
-  automatically place Stop Loss and Take Profit;
-  Place limit order as Take Profit;
-  move position to breakeven;
-  automatically move Stop Loss along the price;
-  calculate the volume of an order depending on a fixed risk level or a fixed margin level.

    IShift Lite is primarily intended for high-speed and visual filing of orders in the depth of market . A trading operation is carried out by shifting the price in the DoM to the side, if the price is shifted to the right, then a pending Buy order is placed, if the price is shifted to the left, then a Sell order is placed. The type of order, limit or stop, depends on the placement price.  Orders in the DoM can be grabbed with the mouse and freely moved around. By moving an order, you can change the type, and even its direction.

    IShift Lite is also trading plugin for the YuClusters cluster analysis program. When IShift Lite and YuClusters are launched on the same chart, trading operations are completely transferred to YuClusters, and the IShift Lite panel closes.

    The program includes a visual help system.



    Reviews 7
    CHARLES-ANTOINE LEVOY
    75
    CHARLES-ANTOINE LEVOY 2025.03.09 13:26 
     

    It is possible option create dynamique vs static DOM, thank you.

    Taproot101
    85
    Taproot101 2023.11.05 17:07 
     

    Great product but reversal button only works in certain intervals. For example it will be able to use it like maby 1 or 2x a month it will work, becides that the reversal button is usually always locked and never works. Any1 else have that problem? any solutions?

    eliseexige
    2057
    eliseexige 2021.08.25 18:54 
     

    Yuri's products do not disappoint, and this is no exception. this is a proper order entry tool for fast traders.

    Recommended products
    BTC Trading Assistant EA
    Seref Oliver Joisten
    Utilities
    BTC Trading Assistant EA Manual Trading Tool with Automated Risk Management This Expert Advisor assists manual cryptocurrency traders by automating risk management, position sizing, and profit protection while providing visual trade management through an intuitive interface. Brief Description BTC Trading Assistant EA is a utility tool designed for manual cryptocurrency traders. The EA calculates position sizes based on account risk, automatically sets stop loss and take profit levels, manages br
    ShikaaTraders Gold Grid Pro
    Thiagarajan A L Segaran
    Utilities
    Headline ShikaaTraders Gold Grid Pro is a high-performance trade management utility designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and high-volatility pairs. It allows traders to execute complex grid-layering strategies with a single click, ensuring you never miss an entry during fast market moves. Why Choose Gold Grid Pro? Manual trading on Gold requires speed. Manually calculating distances and opening multiple positions takes too much time. This utility automates the "Scaling-In" process, allowing y
    Manus Pro
    Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
    Experts
    MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
    Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
    Conor Mcnamara
    Utilities
    Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
    FREE
    Trade Flow
    Maksim Novikov
    Utilities
    Trade Flow — MT5 manual trading panel: 1‑click orders, chart lines, smart closing, trailing stop Trade Flow   is a MetaTrader 5 utility designed to speed up manual trading and position management   on the current chart symbol . Open trades in one click, set Entry/SL/TP using chart lines, close profitable/losing positions by BUY/SELL logic, and protect profits with trailing stop. Best for:   intraday, scalping, active manual trading, multiple positions. Goal:   fewer clicks and fewer mistakes → f
    Volume Profile V6
    Andrey Kolesnik
    4.67 (3)
    Indicators
    The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
    Blahtech Market Profile MT5
    Blahtech Limited
    5 (10)
    Indicators
    Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
    Lock Bot
    Artem Alekseev
    Utilities
    This utility is designed to automatically maintain a "locking" position and reopen it when necessary, which is suitable for position maintenance and protection strategies. A simple utility (hereinafter referred to as the bot) that implements a locking strategy with an infinitely reloadable locking trade. How the bot works: - When launched, select a buy or sell order with a specified TP - Set the SL parameter for the locking trade - The bot monitors the distance between the opening price of the f
    King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
    Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
    Utilities
    King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
    SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
    Expert TP SL v04
    Mikhail Ostashov
    Utilities
    Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
    Delta Profile Volume
    Teresinha Moraes Correia
    Indicators
    Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
    Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
    Thi Ngo
    1 (1)
    Utilities
    This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
    Trading Utility
    Tahir Hussain
    Utilities
    Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
    Noize Absorption Index
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Indicators
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
    Stopp Loss Manager
    Gerhard Oehler
    Utilities
    The Stop Loss Manger - SL Mange With the Stop Loss Manager you can finally sleep peacefully while it effectively manages your risk in stock market trading. Simply set your individual stop loss limits and let the manager trade for you. Never worry about losses again - the Stop Loss Manager takes care of it for you! Get the ultimate support for your trading now and maximize your profits with ease. Join the community of successful traders who swear by Stop Loss Manager today. Function overview: 1.
    ScalperTraderPanel
    Andres Daniel Leonel Lusin
    Utilities
    Overview:   ScalperTradePanel is the ultimate assistant for manual traders and scalpers who need speed, precision, and automated trade management. Unlike standard one-click panels, this tool combines manual entry with an   automated Grid system , allowing you to average your entry price intelligently. It features a unique   Dual-Mode Interface : switch instantly between   Market Execution   for speed, or   Visual Pending Mode   to plan your trades directly on the chart with drag-and-drop lines t
    Argos Volumes HeatMap
    Tomas Vasseur
    Indicators
    Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
    Mirror Signals Service
    Isaac Derban
    Utilities
    Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
    Moving Average Surfer
    Rowan Stephan Buys
    Experts
    Moving Average Surfer – Precision Trend Capture for MT5 Ride the waves of the market with Moving Average Surfer , designed for traders who demand precision, efficiency, and automated risk management. This EA seamlessly combines the directional insight of fast and slow moving averages with advanced market filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Dual Moving Average Analysis: Leverages fast and slow MA signals to gauge market direction, enhancing trade accuracy. In
    Prop Calculator Assistant
    Nikolaos Panagis
    Utilities
    Prop Calculator Assistant Stop blowing Prop Firm accounts due to bad math. Let the Assistant handle the risk. Prop Calculator Assistant   is the ultimate trade management panel designed specifically for traders attempting to pass funding challenges (FTMO, etc.) or managing funded capital. It replaces mental math and manual order dragging with a precision visual interface that keeps you strictly within your rules. This is   not   an auto-trading bot that guesses the market. It is a professional  
    Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
    Niccolo Filippo Palombi
    Indicators
    Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
    History Pattern Search mt5
    Yevhenii Levchenko
    Indicators
    The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
    PivotWave
    Jeffrey Quiatchon
    Indicators
    Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
    DG trade scalper
    Xuan Long Hoang
    Utilities
    EA auto take profit, auto buy/sell, volume manager, sideway trade, trailing open point 1 – Auto open buy/sell EA automatically opens buy or sell according to settings: profit, stoploss, volume. Volume management: total number of orders and fixed size 2 – Auto take profit: take profit with min profit according to settings, take profit button according to min and max profit 3 – Order processing: there are 3 levels of stoploss of position, according to the number of pips set in EA 4 – Side way tra
    Premium level Pro
    Dmitriy Kashevich
    Indicators
    Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
    Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager Pro
    Marvinson Salavia Caballero
    Utilities
    **Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager Pro** is a trading utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to assist traders participating in proprietary trading firm evaluation challenges. The utility monitors account metrics, tracks challenge progress, and provides protection features to help maintain compliance with challenge rules. **Main Features** **Prop Firm Presets** - Pre-configured rule sets for common proprietary trading firms - FTMO preset with corresponding rule parameters - MyForexFunds (MFF) pres
    Trade History By Magic
    Maksim Plotnikov
    Utilities
    Trade History By Magic Indicator Unlock Your Trading Insights with Trade History By Magic! Enhance your MetaTrader 5 experience with this powerful indicator designed for traders who demand precision and clarity. Trade History By Magic provides a clear, real-time display of your trading history, organized by magic numbers, directly on your chart. Perfect for both automated and manual traders, this tool helps you track performance effortlessly. Key Features: Organized Trade Tracking : Displays tra
    Crash index scalping indicator
    David Chokumanyara
    Indicators
    Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
    Trading Assistent
    Denis Khokhlov
    Utilities
    Trading Assistent is a multifunctional trading panel that combines all necessary tools for professional trading. The panel provides complete control over positions, in-depth risk analysis, and fast order execution. MAIN FUNCTIONAL BLOCKS Position Management: - Real-time viewing of all open positions - Sorting by symbol, profit, volume, and type - Visual indication of profitable and losing positions - Bulk closing operations - Breakeven function for profit protection Trading Operations: - I
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Forex Trade Manager MT5
    InvestSoft
    4.97 (583)
    Utilities
    Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
    TradePanel MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.86 (148)
    Utilities
    Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
    Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
    Lukas Roth
    5 (15)
    Utilities
    Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
    Ultimate Extractor
    Clifton Creath
    5 (8)
    Utilities
    Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
    HINN Lazy Trader
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
    Smart Stop Scanner MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (43)
    Utilities
    Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.86 (28)
    Utilities
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
    Telegram To MT5 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.53 (15)
    Utilities
    Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.82 (34)
    Utilities
    Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Trade Manager DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.33 (27)
    Utilities
    DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
    Smart Stop Manager MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
    EasyInsight AIO MT5
    Alain Verleyen
    4.91 (11)
    Utilities
    EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (6)
    Utilities
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
    The News Filter MT5
    Leolouiski Gan
    4.74 (19)
    Utilities
    This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
    Telegram to MT5 Coppy
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (7)
    Utilities
    Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    5 (10)
    Utilities
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (49)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
    Runwise Limited
    5 (5)
    Utilities
    Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
    Auto Trade Copier for MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.41 (27)
    Utilities
    Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
    VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.58 (72)
    Utilities
    Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
    ManHedger MT5
    Peter Mueller
    4.8 (5)
    Utilities
    THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
    Trade Manager DashPlus
    Henry Lyubomir Wallace
    5 (12)
    Utilities
    DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
    Trading box Technical analysis MT5
    Igor Zizek
    4.96 (24)
    Utilities
    Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
    MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
    Shaoping Kuang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
    CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
    Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
    Utilities
    CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate  - Professional Pattern Scanner DESCRIPTION This is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor that detects CRT (Consolidation-Manipulation-Distribution) patterns and provides trading signals with trend filtering. The EA can operate in manual signal mode or automatic trading mode. CORE FUNCTIONALITY Pattern Detection The EA scans for three-stage CRT patterns across multiple symbols. The first stage identifies consolidation zones with defined support and resistance levels. The se
    Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
    Kaijun Wang
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
    DrawDown Limiter
    Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
    5 (20)
    Utilities
    Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
    Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.8 (5)
    Utilities
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe  is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes  Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure  across multiple timeframes, while displaying  Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels  to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision.
    Take a Break MT5
    Eric Emmrich
    4.83 (23)
    Utilities
    The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
    More from author
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (43)
    Utilities
    Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
    ChartWall
    Yury Kulikov
    4.75 (12)
    Utilities
    ChartWall is intended for displaying and automatic changing of wallpapers on a chart. It supports JPG and BMP formats.  A file and a display style are selected via the built-in panel, which can be opened by clicking on the application icon (hidden button) that appears in the bottom left corner of the chart (main window) as you move the cursor to that area. Using the built-in panel you can also set a period for the rotation of images in minutes. Image files are selected randomly from the folder t
    FREE
    Active Lines
    Yury Kulikov
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
    Filter:
    CHARLES-ANTOINE LEVOY
    75
    CHARLES-ANTOINE LEVOY 2025.03.09 13:26 
     

    It is possible option create dynamique vs static DOM, thank you.

    Taproot101
    85
    Taproot101 2023.11.05 17:07 
     

    Great product but reversal button only works in certain intervals. For example it will be able to use it like maby 1 or 2x a month it will work, becides that the reversal button is usually always locked and never works. Any1 else have that problem? any solutions?

    eliseexige
    2057
    eliseexige 2021.08.25 18:54 
     

    Yuri's products do not disappoint, and this is no exception. this is a proper order entry tool for fast traders.

    JTORRES2020
    95
    JTORRES2020 2020.04.14 03:06 
     

    Excelente producto Yury, cumple con las expectativas la herramienta es el complemento perfecto para Yucluster para el trading intradiario es muy muy bueno y sencillo, te felicito y lo recomiendo 100%

    Vinicius Maciel
    215
    Vinicius Maciel 2020.02.06 22:11 
     

    Great work! I loved it. Makes the operation easier for those who operate manually.

    Tbird
    171
    Tbird 2020.02.05 12:10 
     

    Really wonderful integrated with Clusters and also siting next to it. Thanks

    Richer Araujo
    2131
    Richer Araujo 2014.01.25 23:30 
     

    Very good :)

    Reply to review