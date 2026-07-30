JustEnter The Trade

justEnter is a semi-automatic trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. You choose the entry; the utility calculates position size, places the stop loss, and manages the position through breakeven, partial closes and trailing until exit.

For traders following signals

If you take your entries from a signal service, a mentor, or your own alerts, the entry decision is already made by the time you open the terminal. What remains is execution: sizing the position correctly, placing the stop, moving to breakeven, taking partials at the right levels, and trailing the remainder. That work happens in real time, often while you are at your job or asleep, and it is where a good entry is most easily undone.

justEnter handles that part. You place the entry the moment the signal arrives, from the desktop panel or from your phone, and the utility applies your risk rules and management plan identically on every trade. It does not require the signal provider to support anything, integrate with anything, or know the utility exists. It works on any symbol and any MT5 broker, so the same configuration applies whether you follow gold signals, forex pairs, or indices.

Trade Preview

Before an order is sent, the on-chart preview panel displays the calculated values for the trade you are about to place:

  • Lot size, derived from your configured risk percentage and stop distance
  • Monetary risk in account currency
  • Each partial take profit level, with the profit amount at that level
  • Blended risk-to-reward across all configured targets

This lets you check the numbers before execution rather than after.

Functions

  • Stop loss placement: fixed pips, ATR-based, or automatic swing high/low detection
  • Position sizing calculated from a configurable risk percentage of account balance
  • Partial take profits at up to four levels, set by risk-to-reward ratio, and closed by percentage or fixed lot size
  • Breakeven: stop loss moves to entry price when a configurable trigger ratio is reached
  • Trailing stop: ATR or pip-based, activating at a configurable trigger
  • Zone confirmation: draw supply and demand zones on the chart and require a confirmation pattern (change of character, engulfing candle, or inverse fair value gap) before an entry is taken
  • Equity protection: closes open positions and suspends trading when a configured daily drawdown limit is reached
  • Grid mode: places and manages additional layered entries. Grid trading increases exposure and carries a higher risk of loss than single-position trading
  • Chart panel and keyboard hotkeys for buy and sell execution
  • Maximum overall risk limit, checked before any new position is opened

Setup

  1. Attach the utility to any MT5 chart
  2. Configure risk percentage, stop loss method, and take profit levels in the inputs tab
  3. Place your entry using the chart panel or hotkeys

Pip value, lot size and stop loss distances are calculated from the symbol properties of the chart it runs on, so the utility works on any symbol and any MT5 broker. No programming knowledge is required.

Entering from the MT5 mobile app

The MetaTrader 5 mobile app cannot run Expert Advisors, so justEnter reads pending orders as instructions instead. Place a pending order from your phone, and the utility running in your desktop terminal detects it, deletes it, and opens the corresponding managed position. Your configured stop loss, partial take profits, breakeven and trailing stop are then applied as they would be for any other entry. This is the practical way to act on a signal that arrives while you are away from the desk.

Market entry using your configured settings:

Place a Buy Limit or Sell Limit order with a volume of 0.11. The order price is not used and may be any valid level. The utility opens a market position in that direction, sized from your configured risk percentage, with the stop loss placed by your configured method (fixed pips or ATR). This trigger volume can be changed in the inputs.

Market entry with a manual stop loss and specified risk:

Place a Buy Stop Limit or Sell Stop Limit order. Two fields carry the instruction:

  • Stop Limit price: the exact stop loss price for the trade
  • Volume: the risk percentage divided by ten. A volume of 0.10 requests 1 percent risk, 0.20 requests 2 percent, and 0.05 requests 0.5 percent

Lot size is calculated from the distance between the current price and the stop loss price you specified, and the position is opened at market. This lets you take a signal that includes a specific stop loss level without calculating lot size by hand.

Both methods are checked against the maximum overall risk limit before execution. If the account already sits at or above that limit, the pending order is deleted and no position is opened.

Note that a Buy Limit or Sell Limit placed at the trigger volume will always be interpreted as an instruction. If you want to leave a conventional pending order on the account, use a different volume.

Orders placed by other Expert Advisors are ignored. Only orders you place manually are read as instructions.

Mobile notifications

When a risk limit is breached, the utility can briefly place and remove pending orders to generate a push notification in the MT5 mobile app, alerting you while you are away from the desktop terminal. This behaviour is optional and can be disabled in the inputs.

Notes

This is a trade management tool, not a signal generator or automated strategy. It does not decide when to enter and does not produce entry signals. Trading involves risk of loss.

The desktop terminal must be running for mobile entries to be detected and executed.

Documentation and example set files are available on request. Send a private message through the mql5.com messaging system after purchase.

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5 (1)
Utilities
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
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