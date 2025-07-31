Prop Max Daily Loss Manager

Prop Max Daily Loss Manager — Daily Risk Management Assistant for Prop Trading Firms

Prop Max Daily Loss Manager is a MetaTrader 5 utility designed for traders taking Challenges or trading on Funded accounts with prop companies (such as FTMO). The tool automatically monitors daily risk and helps avoid violating the established maximum daily loss limit.

Key Features

  • Automatic closure of all trades when the specified daily loss level is reached;
  • Alert notifications when the limit is triggered;
  • Flexible configuration: choice of loss calculation type (in % or account currency);
  • Support for different risk calculation methods: from initial balance, daily starting balance/equity, or maximum value;
  • Recommended to set the limit 10–20% below the specified level to account for possible slippage.

Settings

  • Input your Challenge\Funded Account Balance — specify the initial balance of your Challenge\Funded account;
  • Input Maximum Daily Loss % in Challenge\Funded Account: — enter the maximum daily loss percentage;
  • Calculation loss type — select your prop's loss calculation method:
    • Started Balance — from initial balance;
    • Today's Balance/Equity — from balance/equity at the start of the current day;
  • Risk From — specify the source value for calculation:
    • Balance - risk will be calculated from the account balance at the time of drawdown reset and will not consider equity;
    • Equity - risk will be calculated from the account equity at the time of drawdown reset and will not consider balance;
    • Balance/Equity - risk will be calculated from the highest Balance/Equity value at the time of drawdown reset.
  • Select risk based type — risk type:
    • Percent - risk calculation in percentages;
    • Amount/Money - risk calculation in account currency, in monetary terms.
  • Input your custom max daily risk — enter your custom daily risk value;
  • Display the Alert? — show message when limit is reached (true/false);
  • Close all trades? — close all trades across all symbols if my set loss level is reached? close all trades when limit is reached (true/false).

Usage Example

If the maximum daily loss set by the prop company is 5%, you can set the limit at 4.5%. This creates a protective buffer of 0.5% in case of slippage. When the specified level is reached, the utility will automatically close all trades and display a message if necessary.

Who It's For

  • Traders taking FTMO Challenges (and others) or already trading;
  • Those who want to automate compliance with daily loss limits;
  • Anyone trading under strict risk management conditions.
    Recommended products
    Deposit defender MT5
    Nina Yermolenko
    Utilities
    The utility is designed to save funds on your trading account. There is support for three levels of minimum equity and free margin. For each level, you can set partial (by a certain percentage) or complete closing of all market orders. The partial close percentage is applied for each order separately based on its current size (i.e. the size at the time the equity or free margin reaches the appropriate level). Upon reaching the last third level, the utility can close all charts, which will make i
    Risk Control Utility MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Utilities
    Risk Control Utility MT5 designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels. Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Displays   volume,   potential loss and profit before   placing an order Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order Tr
    Telegram Price Alert
    Aleh Piatrenka
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Instant Telegram notifications. Set price levels directly on the chart and receive a message when the price crosses them. Adding a level takes just one click. You can drag the line with your mouse to precisely set the desired price level. Convenient control panel: all active alerts are displayed in a list levels can be edited by dragging the line unnecessary alerts can be deleted with one click alerts are automatically removed after being triggered option to hide alert lines on the chart suppo
    FREE
    News Telegram Mt5
    Memet Nuryaman
    Utilities
    News Telegram MT5 is a smart MetaTrader 5 utility that sends economic calendar news alerts directly to your Telegram in a clear, fast, and organized format. This product is designed for traders who want to stay informed about important market events without watching the terminal all day. It helps you monitor upcoming releases, receive pre-news alerts before scheduled events, and get automatic updates when actual values become available in the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar. To improve readabilit
    BreakEven ProSync
    Rosen Kanev Kanev
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    For DEMO - please contact me and I will send you demo version to test the product. BreakEven ProSync – Advanced Trade Management Tool for MetaTrader 5 Overview The  BreakEven ProSync  is a powerful utility designed to enhance trade management in   MetaTrader 5 . It provides   one-click break-even functionality ,   hotkey trading ,   position synchronization , and   visual SL/TP tracking —all in a single, user-friendly tool. Perfect for manual traders who want   faster execution   and   better r
    Exp Assistant 5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.77 (126)
    Utilities
    Auto Setting, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stop loss and take profit. Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions. This program, the Expert Advisor, is designed to automatically set the  Real or Virtual   Stop Loss and Take Profit  levels for your positions while trading.  You can easily manage all the operations of the Expert Advisor from the control panel on the chart.  If you face any difficulty in setting stop loss, take pro
    FREE
    SAB Advance Assistant Trade and Risk Panel
    Sabin Florent Thenard
    Utilities
    SAB Advance Assistant is a manual trade-management panel for MetaTrader 5. Build every trade visually on the chart, control your exact risk, and let the built-in engine handle partial take-profits, break-even and trailing — all from one clean, resizable panel. Designed for discretionary and ICT/SMC traders who want precision without spreadsheets. KEY FEATURES - Draggable Entry, Stop Loss, TP1-TP5 and Final TP lines with live labels   (pips, cash amount, R:R, % and price) - Automatic lot sizin
    Advance Risk Manager Equity and Trade Protection
    Roshani Moghaddam Parham
    Utilities
    Risk Manager - Equity and Trade Protection Risk Manager is a utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that monitors open positions and account equity and closes trades when predefined risk limits are reached. The EA does not open trades. It can run alongside manual trading, signal services, or other Expert Advisors and manages risk by closing positions when defined thresholds are reached. The program operates using two independent modules. Per-trade profit and loss monitoring Account equity monit
    FREE
    Quick Order Closer
    Danny Giovanni Romero Lozano
    Utilities
    Demo Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170598 The fastest on the entire platform, try it with 50 open trades or more This Expert Advisor provides a fast and intuitive way to manage and close open trading positions directly from the chart using a clean button-based interface. With a single click, traders can instantly close positions based on different conditions, improving execution speed and overall trade management efficiency. Key Features Close all open positions instant
    PropDesk Prop Firm Trade Manager
    Yohan Rafael Yunque Avelino
    Utilities
    Every panel tells you how much you're risking. This one tells you how much you have left. You didn't lose the challenge because your strategy failed. You lost it because one more trade pushed you past the daily limit while you were chasing the target. PropDesk is the desk that helps stop that from happening. 1. Size against your ROOM, not your equity. Every order shows "risk $X = Y% of your daily room left". You always know if the next trade fits inside what the firm allows today - before you
    Easy Trader Assistant
    Daniel Vargas
    Utilities
    Description Easy Trader Assistant is a manual execution panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade faster with clear risk control. Everything is managed from the chart: entry, exit, and adjustments, without wasting time switching between windows. It integrates position sizing, sl/tp management, and direct risk visualization before opening a trade. The idea is simple: reduce errors and make execution more precise. Approach Used in live trading for discretionary strategies, where each entry is defin
    PositionsClose
    Oleg Pavlenko
    Utilities
    Very often there are situations when you need to quickly close all open positions or close only under a certain condition... The Positions Close script closes open positions according to the selected settings. You can choose to close All positions , only Buy, only Sell You can also choose by which symbols to close positions: by all symbols or only by the current one, on the chart of which the script was thrown There is a filter for closing profitable or unprofitable positions, as well as bo
    FREE
    Virtual SL TP Trailing
    Andrei Sviatlichny
    4 (1)
    Utilities
    Make your Trailing Stop, Take Profit, Breakeven, and Stop Loss levels invisible to the broker! STEALTH MODE Virtual Trailing Stop Virtual Take Profit Virtual Breakeven Virtual Stop Loss Virtual 2-levels Trailing Stop Virtual Trailing Take Profit Virtual Lifetime of Orders  Setting levels by dragging labels on the chart (Drag&Drop) TRADING PANEL Operate faster with orders/positions      [1] Change Order lot   [2] Place BUY order   [3] Place SELL order   [4] Place BUY LIMIT order   [5] Place SE
    MAFX Trading Manager
    Mark Anthony Noblefranca Nazarrea
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    MAFX Trading Manager Professional Manual Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 Product Overview MAFX Trading Manager is a professional manual trade management panel for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders execute and manage trades more efficiently. It provides fast order execution and essential trade management tools in a compact and user-friendly interface. This product is intended for manual traders who want greater control, speed, and consistency when managing their trades, without r
    FREE
    ZoneStrike
    Amir Nejatbakhsh
    Utilities
    ZoneStrike V 1.00 - Manual Trading Control Panel ZoneStrike is an advanced manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, designed to give traders full control over position sizing, risk management, and execution from a clean, intuitive graphical interface. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or institutional analyst, ZoneStrike empowers you to trade confidently with precision and speed. Key Features Risk-Based Position Sizing Define your trade risk as a percentage of your account balance. Z
    VirtualStopsMT5
    Viktor Shpakovskiy
    Utilities
    A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
    UTralVirtualMT5
    Viktor Shpakovskiy
    Utilities
    Utility for managing open positions and pending orders. The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven tools. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. A detailed guide to UTralVirtualMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the MT5 tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the chart does not work! Benef
    Prop Guard Pro Ultimate Daily Loss Breaker for MT5
    A Muhibbuddin Firdaus
    Utilities
    ZF Equity Protector Premium v2.0 The Ultimate Daily Loss Breaker for Smart Traders & Prop Firm Hunters Have you ever blown a Prop Firm account just because of "one bad day"? Or has emotional revenge trading destroyed weeks of hard-earned profits in a matter of hours? Put an end to account destruction right now. ZF Equity Protector Premium v2.0 is an advanced automated safety system (EA) specifically engineered to be your capital's ultimate line of defense. This EA acts as a cold, calculated circ
    Visual Dolphin Indicator
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Indicators
    Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
    CosmiCLab FIBO
    Kirils Subins
    Indicators
    CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
    Summary Risk Target
    Kholil Lurrohman
    Indicators
    The “Summary Risk Target” indicator is designed to show the total number of transactions made on a single pair. The transactions counted include active positions as well as pending orders . By setting a stop loss for each trade, this indicator displays the total potential risk (loss) that may be incurred. This helps traders easily understand their overall risk exposure without the need for manual calculations. Likewise, for take profit , if the TP level is defined—either in terms of pips or at a
    FREE
    Order Blocks Breaker MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    Indicators
    Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
    TradingCoPilot
    Viktor Mitrofanov
    Utilities
    Trading Co-Pilot for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Position Management for Manual Traders Trading Co-Pilot is a professional trade management assistant designed for traders who open positions manually and want precise, automated control over risk and profit handling. It does not open trades. It manages them intelligently. You focus on entries. The Co-Pilot protects and optimizes the exit. How It Works Once you open a manual position, Trading Co-Pilot automatically: • Applies Stop Loss • Sets Take Profit
    FREE
    Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab
    Md Hasibul Kabir
    Utilities
    Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab — The Ultimate Trade & Risk Management Utility Take full control of your MetaTrader 5 trading with the   Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab ! Designed by RWBTradeLab, this all-in-one utility is built for both professional and beginner traders who want to execute trades faster, manage risk perfectly, and analyse their account performance in real-time. Say goodbye to manual lot calculations and slow trade execution. With a sleek, draggable, and highly intuitive User Interfa
    CandleBot
    Mithlesh Kumar Mandal
    Utilities
    Introducing CandleBot - Your Ultimate Free Tool for Identifying and Trading Candlestick Patterns! With CandleBot , seize the advantage in the markets by effortlessly recognizing bullish and bearish engulfing, morning and evening star, and hammer signals. Candlestick patterns, derived from open, high, low, and close prices over a specific period, serve as visual representations of price movements, aiding traders in analyzing market sentiment and predicting potential reversals or continuations. U
    FREE
    ProTraderManager
    Bright Lance Soli
    Utilities
    ProTradeManager — Professional Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5 ProTradeManager is an all-in-one on-chart trade management utility that gives you everything you need to plan, execute, and protect trades with precision — from a clean visual panel directly on your chart. No scripting, no manual math. Just draw your lines, set your risk, and click. Whether you are a discretionary trader, a funded-account challenger, or someone managing multiple symbols at once, ProTradeManager handles the heavy lifti
    FREE
    Discord Notify
    Aleh Piatrenka
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Automatically sends real-time  notifications about trade opening,  closing, partial closing and modification of MT5 to Discord . The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. You can also use any other language by customizing the notification text.  The product is designed for traders who need to receive Discord notifications without constantly moni
    FREE
    Slack Notify
    Aleh Piatrenka
    Utilities
    Automatically sends real-time  notifications about trade opening, closing, partial closing and modification of MT5 to Slack. The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. You can also use any other language by customizing the notification text.  The product is designed for traders who need to receive Slack notifications without constantly monitoring
    FREE
    DynamicTrader 1
    Markus Christer Ekengren
    Utilities
    Smart Trade Manager EA – Simple, Visual, and Risk-Based Trading Take control of your trades with ease! This free Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want a fast, intuitive, and risk-based way to manage entries directly from the chart. Risk-Based Position Sizing – Just set your preferred % risk in the EA settings, and lot size is calculated automatically. One-Click Trading – Place trades instantly with two simple buttons: BUY or SELL . Interactive SL & TP Lines – Drag and drop stop-
    FREE
    Account Limit Guard MT5
    Yang Yu Qun
    Utilities
    ` Account Limit Guard MT5 ` is a free account-level daily limit protection utility for MetaTrader 5. It is not a trading strategy, does not open trades, does not generate signals, and does not rely on any specific indicator. Its purpose is simple: monitor your account-level daily loss and automatically apply protection once your configured limit is reached. For prop / funded-challenge traders   Need more than a daily-loss cap?   Prop Firm Risk Guardian (MT5)   is the full prop-challenge p
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Trade Assistant MT5
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.41 (216)
    Utilities
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
    Forex Trade Manager MT5
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (673)
    Utilities
    Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
    Astro Trade MT5
    Indra Maulana
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
    TradePanel MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.88 (167)
    Utilities
    Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
    Local Trade Copier EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.97 (146)
    Utilities
    Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
    Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
    Abdul Jalil
    5 (5)
    Utilities
    ================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
    Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
    Lukas Roth
    5 (30)
    Utilities
    Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
    Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
    Sergio Marquez Uroz
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
    Grid Manual MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.73 (22)
    Utilities
    Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
    Trade copier MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.58 (52)
    Utilities
    Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.97 (35)
    Utilities
    Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
    Telegram To MT5 Ultra
    Mirel Daniel Gheonu
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
    Power Candles Scanner
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
    Premium Trade Manager
    Daniel Stein
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
    Timeless Charts
    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    5 (8)
    Utilities
    Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
    Order flow footprint chart
    Abdul Jalil
    4.4 (5)
    Utilities
    Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
    FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
    Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
    Trade Copier Ultimate
    Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
    Trade Dashboard MT5
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.95 (132)
    Utilities
    Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
    Trading Chaos Expert
    Gennadiy Stanilevych
    5 (11)
    Utilities
    This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (43)
    Utilities
    Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
    Custom Alerts AIO MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
    Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.83 (6)
    Utilities
    Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
    Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
    Mirel Daniel Gheonu
    4.5 (2)
    Utilities
    Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
    Seconds Chart MT5
    Boris Sedov
    4.61 (18)
    Utilities
    Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
    Trade Manager DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.23 (30)
    Utilities
    DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
    Anchor Trade Manager
    Kalinskie Gilliam
    5 (7)
    Utilities
    Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (8)
    Utilities
    Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
    Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
    Quant AI Agents
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review