Introducing – a new algorithmic multi-currency Adviser Hewer for automatic trading on the FOREX market! This is the latest product from a team of programmers with 12 years of experience in developing trading systems.

The basic principle of Hewer's operation is that the Robot uses 3 profit-making strategies. They work consistently, transferring order management from the first to the next, and thereby minimize risks and consistently earn profit to the owner:

1. The first and main strategy brings the main income, fixing the profit, after which it transfers the order management to the second.

2. The second strategy works on the basis of the individual author's architecture “Averaging Grid” and carefully outputs the orders to profit.

3. The third strategy is activated if the second failed to withdraw orders to profit at the scheduled time.

The Expert Advisor can start trading with a minimum amount of $ 200 on a cent account, works with Metatrader and is extremely convenient to use.

The robot does not require downloading settings and installing them manually for all working pairs. It is enough to attach the Expert Advisor to the chart of one of the specified 10 currency pairs, on any timeframe, and it will start trading on all 10 currency pairs at the same time.

You should not install the Expert Advisor on two or more pairs, because in this case trading instruments will conflict with each other!

In order to launch the Expert Advisor in trading mode in the Metatrader interface, you will need to open the "Navigator" (Ctrl+N) and "Market Overview" (Ctrl+M) windows or through the "View" menu.

In the "Market Overview" window, just right-click on the selected currency pair. Then open the "Expert Advisors" tab in the "Navigator" window and move the "Hewer" to the newly opened chart.

There is no need to change anything in the "Adviser" settings dialog box, the recommended settings are already set automatically.In the "General" tab, you need to check the setting: "Allow the Expert Advisor to trade".

The Money Management parameter sets the level of risk when trading:



• with minimal risk, the Robot opens 0.01 lots for a $25,000 deposit;

• at moderate – the robot opens 0.01 lots for every $20,000 deposit;

• at maximum profit, the Robot opens 0.01 lots for every $15,000 deposit.

The "Trade" parameter sets the trading modes:



Full trading is a full-fledged trading mode in which "Hewer" works in full force. The robot opens deals in series, and after a certain time fixes the profit for the entire series.

Smooth stop is a function in which a series of transactions that have been opened will be brought to an end, and the Robot can open additional transactions in the logic of completing this series. When closing the entire series of transactions in profit, new transactions will no longer be opened.

The process of a smooth shutdown can take from one to three weeks, depending on the turbulence of the market.

Off or Full Stop mode of automatic trading – stops the Robot completely. The robot does not open new deals, but continues to accompany the current ones, waiting for profits on them

There is an internal drawdown protection in the Expert Advisor. The robot stops trading and does not start new series of orders with a drawdown of more than 20%. Averaging orders continue to open in order to bring an already open series of orders into profit.

But if the drawdown has increased by more than 70%, it is necessary to replenish the deposit account from the reserve and wait for the full closure of all orders. After closing the orders, you can withdraw the amount of replenishment and the income received, after which you can run the Expert Advisor again for trading.

If you turn off the "Auto-trading" parameter or remove the Robot from the chart, this will mean a ban on trading using the Robot.

In this case, the Robot stops any activity, and the trader will have to supervise open transactions.

The work of "Hewer" does not require special actions for auto-updating, since this function is already integrated with the web service.

Main advantages:



Suitable for long-term use;

Automatically adjusts the lot to your balance;

Takes into account commissions and swaps when fixing profits;

Diversifies trading across 10 currency instruments;

It has simple settings and an interface that is understandable even for novice traders;

Optimized on tick quotes with maximum test quality;

Has 7 years of creation history tests.

Buy Hewer and have a good trading plus!





