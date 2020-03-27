Master IA Power
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 27 March 2020
- Activations: 6
Master IA Power is an EA of high mathematical complexity that adapts to price and speed changes, calculating if it is convenient to place orders in the market. When sending the orders, it tests the suitable lots to collect stable and consistent profits. And he doesn't hesitate to get out of the market quickly if he calculates that it is not profitable to stay in the market.
Master IA Power continuously seeks to establish a balance between Balance and Equity, without deviating from providing positive benefits, achieving a gradual increase in equity, and at the same time, providing constant increase to our account. It is very useful to operate in currency markets that have liquidity. Recommended for trading in GBPUSD and EURUSD.