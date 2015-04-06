PPtraderEA42
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
REGULAR PRICE 4.999$
PPtraderEA42 is an EA developed on the basis of years of PROFESSIONAL experience
It is based on the original INDICATOR and is executed in compound interest lot, which will give you EXCELLENT results, as you can see when doing Backtesting.
The minimum and recommended DEPOSIT is only $ 300 USD
It is a RISK strategy, but if you are PATIENT, the profits will comeEA supplied in SETUP Plug and Play
Recommended use XAUUSD (Gold) and / or EURSD
CONFIGURATION: EURUSD / GOLD Configuration period 15 min
Tips on SETUP:
Trailing distance: it will mainly depend on the SPREADS of your Broker (try to backtest Trailing Distance = Spread)
Risk 35% (can be modified from 10% to 50% depending on the quality, Regulation and spreads of your Broker regulated by FCA and ASIC)
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https://my.xchief.com/registration/?a=83dc
https://www.fxblue.com/users/pp731
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2318254