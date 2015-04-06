===== NEW YEAR 2025 PROMO PRICE TILL END MONTH IS 4.999$ or 10 Licenses ==================





REGULAR PRICE 4.999$



PPtraderEA42 is an EA developed on the basis of years of PROFESSIONAL experience

It is based on the original INDICATOR and is executed in compound interest lot, which will give you EXCELLENT results, as you can see when doing Backtesting.

The minimum and recommended DEPOSIT is only $ 300 USD

It is a RISK strategy, but if you are PATIENT, the profits will comeEA supplied in SETUP Plug and Play

Recommended use XAUUSD (Gold) and / or EURSD

CONFIGURATION: EURUSD / GOLD Configuration period 15 min

Tips on SETUP:

Trailing distance: it will mainly depend on the SPREADS of your Broker (try to backtest Trailing Distance = Spread)

Risk 35% (can be modified from 10% to 50% depending on the quality, Regulation and spreads of your Broker regulated by FCA and ASIC)

Open your MT4 account in ʙʀᴏᴋᴇʀ, I can recommend it 100% in addition to enjoying my advantages

https://my.xchief.com/registration/?a=83dc









https://www.fxblue.com/users/pp731





https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2318254











































































































