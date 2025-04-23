SnD Precision Grid Pro

A smart Expert Advisor (EA) implementing a complex strategy that combines various technical indicators, including Moving Average, RSI, MFI, ATR, Parabolic SAR, and 3 custom indicators. This EA adopts a comprehensive Smart Money Concept (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) approach, focusing on trading within range Supply and Demand zones during each market session (Asia, London, and New York).





The system utilizes a multi-timeframe structure, with higher timeframes for trend confirmation and lower timeframes for execution and position layering.





As an additional safety feature, the EA includes an automatic close all function when a significant breakout occurs outside of defined Supply and Demand zones, to prevent excessive drawdown or potential loss.



