DhruvTheStar

This is a Price Projection for Current Candle from Time Frame M15 To Weekly, It's shows Market Trends Teji (Bullish) Or Mandi (Berries). It's Show Teji High & Low for Bullish Market and Mandi High & Low for Berries Market. We can Plan Our Trade in Well Advance for our Current Open Trade. It's Generate New Data for Every New Candle. You are requested to Please Test it with demo Ac before Use in Real Trade. Please Save it to your Mql\Indicator folder and attache to your chart. if any quay Please let me know to make it edit for new Vinson. Please Comment if it's useful to you or not.



