Wait for structure. Keep control.

Trading Lab Structure Navigator is a visual multi-timeframe market-structure and manual decision-support utility for MetaTrader 5. It helps discretionary traders organize chart analysis, recognize structural change and wait for clearer conditions. It never opens, modifies or closes orders.

Do not chase every price movement

The Navigator turns the chart into an organized decision workspace. It combines the broader market picture, local structure and execution-focused observations while the trader remains responsible for every decision.

Designed for

People learning how market structure develops on a chart.

Beginner and developing discretionary traders.

Trading mentors, educators and academies that need a consistent visual language.

Experienced traders who want structured chart context and alerts across multiple instruments.

What the Navigator provides

Configurable multi-timeframe market context.

HH, HL, LH and LL swing visualization.

Break of Structure and Change of Character events.

Profiles for Forex, Metals and Energy instruments.

A compact view of volatility, momentum, activity, spread and session conditions.

Daily, weekly, liquidity and imbalance reference areas.

A manual workflow that distinguishes waiting, watching and invalidated conditions.

Popup, sound and optional MetaTrader push notifications.

An informational proposal card with reference, invalidation and target areas.

Manual risk-planning references without automated execution.

Built for learning and disciplined observation

Market structure can be difficult to study when every chart is interpreted and marked differently. The Navigator provides a consistent visual vocabulary that helps learners compare examples and helps educators explain structural development across different instruments and timeframes.

It can support personal chart review, mentoring sessions and trading-education demonstrations. It is not a course, a guaranteed trading system or a substitute for independent risk management.

Manual control by design

The Navigator organizes available chart information, highlights relevant state changes and can present an informational manual idea when its internal conditions are met.

The displayed score is a conditions score. It is not a probability of profit and it is not a prediction of future price. The proposal-card buttons only acknowledge or dismiss the displayed idea. Neither button sends an order.

Alerts across charts

Every attached chart works independently. A relevant state can be detected on one instrument while another chart is visible. MetaTrader alerts identify the corresponding symbol.

MetaTrader must remain running and connected to receive new market data and alerts. Optional push notifications require a configured MetaQuotes ID.

Flexible configuration

The Big Picture, Structure and Execution timeframes are configurable. Instrument profiles, alerts and display options can be adjusted to match the user’s broker, market and workflow.

Important information

Trading Lab Structure Navigator is an analytical utility for manual decision support. It does not guarantee outcomes, provide automated trade execution or replace independent analysis and risk assessment.

Broker symbols, spreads, sessions, price feeds and market conditions can differ.