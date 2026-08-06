QuantEx Retracements MT5

QuantEx Retracement Indicator is a proprietary MT5 technical analysis tool designed to automatically plot important Fibonacci retracement and extension levels directly on the chart.
  • QuantEx Retracement Indicator can be used on all Forex pairs, indices, commodities, metals, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and Synthetic Indices.
  • The indicator helps traders identify potential pullback zones, continuation areas, and price reaction levels using a clean Fibonacci-based framework. It is designed to support chart analysis across different market conditions and timeframes.


Key Features

  • Automatic Fibonacci retracement plotting.

  • Automatic Fibonacci extension level plotting.

  • Designed for multi-timeframe chart analysis.

  • Works across compatible MT5 symbols.

  • Useful for identifying potential pullback and reaction zones.

  • Simple drag-and-drop setup.

  • Suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

  • Supports discretionary trading, price action analysis, and strategy confirmation.


How to Use

  1. Purchase or rent the indicator.

  2. Install it in your MT5 terminal.

  3. Attach QuantEx Retracement Indicator to your selected chart.

  4. Allow the indicator to plot the key Fibonacci levels automatically.

  5. Use the displayed levels together with your own trading strategy, market structure analysis, and risk management.


Suggested Markets

QuantEx Retracement Indicator may be used on compatible MT5 charts, including:

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • Metals

  • Stocks

  • Cryptocurrencies

  • Boom & Crash

  • Volatility

  • All other Synthetic Indices


Behaviour may vary depending on broker data, symbol specifications, timeframe, volatility, and market conditions.


Important Notes

  • QuantEx Retracement Indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades and should not be used as a standalone trading system.
  • The indicator is designed to assist with chart analysis by highlighting potential Fibonacci retracement and extension levels. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.

Disclaimer

Forex, synthetic indices, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrency trading involve risk. Market conditions can change quickly, and losses may occur. This product does not provide financial advice, investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Use proper risk management and test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.

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Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Indicators
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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QuantEx Pivot Indicator   is a practical MT4 technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify important Fibonacci-based pivot, support, and resistance levels directly on the chart. The indicator monitors price action and plots key levels using a structured calculation framework, giving traders a clearer view of potential reaction zones across different market conditions. QuantEx Pivot Indicator can be used on compatible currency pairs, indices, commodities, stocks, metals, and cryptocur
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