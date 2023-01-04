Super Fibo

Fibonacci retracement levels—stemming from the Fibonacci sequence—are horizontal lines that indicate where support and resistance are likely to occur.

Each level is associated with a percentage. The percentage is how much of a prior move the price has retraced. The Fibonacci retracement levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 61.8%, and 78.6%. While not officially a Fibonacci ratio, 50% is also used.

The indicator is useful because it can be drawn between any two significant price points, such as a high and a low. The indicator will then create the levels between those two points.

Suppose the price of a stock rises $10 and then drops $2.36. In that case, it has retraced 23.6%, which is a Fibonacci number. Fibonacci numbers are found throughout nature. Therefore, many traders believe that these numbers also have relevance in financial markets.

Fibonacci retracement levels were named after Italian mathematician Leonardo Pisano Bigollo, who was famously known as Leonardo Fibonacci.  However, Fibonacci did not create the Fibonacci sequence. Instead, Fibonacci introduced these numbers to western Europe after learning about them from Indian merchants.1 Fibonacci retracement levels were formulated in ancient India between 450 and 200 BCE.


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Pham Minh Thuan
Indicators
We’ll start off by just testing the default DMI crossover strategy. We’ll buy when the 14-period DMI-plus crosses above the 14-period DMI-minus, and sell once the former crosses below the latter. Here are the results: As you see, the strategy seems to work well in bull markets. Still, this isn’t something we’d like to trade in its raw form! So how could we go about improving the strategy? We’ll one common approach is to demand that ADX is above 25. However, in our tests, we’ve found out that a l
Crossover 2 EMA
Pham Minh Thuan
Experts
Strategy Premise Moving averages are one of the core indicators in technical analysis, and there are a variety of different versions. SMA is the easiest moving average to construct. It is simply the average price over the specified period. The average is called “moving” because it is plotted on the chart bar by bar, forming a line that moves along the chart as the average value changes. In Moving Average Crossover Strategy Two Moving Averages are used. One is Fast Moving Average (Calculated on L
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