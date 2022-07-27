Panda Oscillator

  • Indicators
  • VITALI ZYRKO
    VITALI ZYRKO

    VITALI ZYRKO

    3 (5)
    Hello, to those who decided to visit my page. I am a new developer of the indicator, in the future - robots. I decided to try myself as a programmer and I'm going to improve in this direction and I will be very glad if they support me in this. Thanks.
    5 products 2 codes
  • Version: 1.0

Panda Oscillator is a new author's indicator designed for scalping.


An indicator that gives signals based on the readings of a whole range of standard and proprietary tools.



Main Features of Panda Oscillator:

Analytical functions
  • It can be used on any currency pairs and time frames;
  • The indicator does not redraw;
  • It is a great addition to other indicators;
Graphical capabilities
  • Occupies the minimum number of places on the chart;
  • Flexible tinctures;
  • Easy to learn;
Panda Oscillator consists of ...
  • The blue line is the RSI indicator;
  • The orange line is a consolidated RSI indicator based on the T3 RSI;
  • Dotted lines are the boundaries of the Bollinger Bands;
  • The blue line is the median line of the Bollinger bands;

The main features of Panda Oscillator

  • Has a set of indicator for filtering;
  • The indicator itself shows when it is necessary to enter the market;

Basic settings of Panda Oscillator:

 RSI Period - setting the blue line of the RSI;

 Bands Period - adjustment of dotted lines;

 MA Period - setting the moving average;

 Bands Deviations - band deviation;

 Bands Shift - shift of bands;



THE USE OF Panda Oscillator IN TRADING: 

    The signal to enter the market is formed when the consolidated RSI, built on the T3 RSI, leaves the Bollinger bands. It is possible to use the intersection of the T3 RSI with the median line of the Bollinger bands. 

    Entry into the position is carried out after the appearance of the first bar of the histogram of the corresponding color: blue color - entry to buy, red color - entry to sell.

    Exit from the position is carried out after zeroing the bars of the histogram.


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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