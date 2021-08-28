City Lights monitors the formation of the trend and helps the user to identify the entry points. Thanks to this data, the investor is able to predict the situation and form a strategy for the game. It is trend signals that allow clients of brokerage companies to achieve the efficiency of using trading instruments and achieve the best profitability.





Correct calculation of the current trend is the key to successful asset trading in the foreign exchange market. It is important to understand that trading is never stable or cyclical. Rates are constantly changing, especially for active trading or currency pairs, which are influenced by a number of factors. That is, it will be possible to fix the direction of the quote change only once, after a while the vector will change.





The City Lights indicator shows itself quite well at all time intervals. But, my opinion is that I would use it on the M15-H1 intervals. Now I will try to justify my opinion on this.





You must understand that we have a trend indicator, therefore, it will sometimes lag behind the price, which will force us to enter the market initially at a price that is not favorable to us. Given this fact, we need such movements that could neutralize the initial input delay.





As for the large intervals, using this indicator here, you will be forced to work with large stops, and this is just an extra risk. Thus, you will be forced to reduce the volume of your trade, as the risk in points per trade will increase. Accordingly, I believe that the M15-H1 interval is enough for my head.