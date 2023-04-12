Stargogs Salary EA MT4

Stargogs Salary EA V2.2

NEW!

  • Max Lotsize 
  • Use Cut Loss
  • Max Trades
  • Drawdown Protection
  • Use MA's for On/Off
  • Cut Loss

EA is Based on RSI With Trend and uses special levels to open new trades.

EA Also Use RSI for For Lotsize

EA Works on All Currency pairs, Metals(Gold), indices and Stocks.

Special Lot Multiplier with Special Entries.

Special grid Based on RSI and Gridsize.

EA Close Profit in MONEY/Dollars.

EA Comes With ajustable parameters.

With Low DRAWDOWN and high winrate.

RECOMMENDED PAIRS: 

  • EURUSD, USDCHF, GOLD, EURAUD, GBPUSD.
  • MINIMUM DEPOSIT $100
  • MINIMUM CENT ACCOUNT $1000/$10
  • RUN ALL 4 PAIRS ON $1000/$10 cent ---->Which is EURUSD, USDCHF, EURAUD, GBPUSD.

THE EA Works On ANY broker. with low spreads.

IF Running EA on EURUSD remember to also run it on USDCHF on same account.

MESSAGE ME FOR PROPER SETFILES OF THE EA.

REMEMBER NOTHING IS 100% ACCURATE!!

GOODLUCK!!! Enjoy.


