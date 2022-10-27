Interval Breakout
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Interval Breakout (IB)
is a Breakout Indicator Mixing with Time Interval.
We can set a Particular Time and Support / Resistance Line Length for a Breakout Scanning.
This is strongly recommended to:
- Check the Video properly to understand the Indicator setup, how does it work and exactly how to take Entries and Exit according to this Indicator.
- Give preference to Support / Resistance zone to get rid of False signal.
Steps to Setup the Indicator:
✪ Install the Custom Indicator;
✪ Set all the Parameters as discussed in the video;
✪ Set "SR_Length_Bar" , "Time_Interval (Hour/Minute)" etc.;
✪ Set Arrow Color, Width;
DONE👍
It can be used for:
- All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.
- All Timeframe
- All Brokers
- All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc.
- Multiple Chart
This Indicator is based on Price Action, S/R Breakout with Specific Time Interval.
--->>!! MT4 version will Launch very shortly !!<<---
It will provide pretty accurate Trading signals to be ready for an Entry.
Notification Setting: All type of notifications and Pop-Up available with this Indicator. (Can manually ON/OFF the notification as per requirements.)
-->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc. can Contact me..
Support Group--->> https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/030709F84DE2D801