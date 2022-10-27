Interval Breakout (IB)



is a Breakout Indicator Mixing with Time Interval.





We can set a Particular Time and Support / Resistance Line Length for a Breakout Scanning.

This is strongly recommended to:

Check the Video properly to understand the Indicator setup, how does it work and exactly how to take Entries and Exit according to this Indicator. Give preference to Support / Resistance zone to get rid of False signal.





Steps to Setup the Indicator: ✪ Install the Custom Indicator; ✪ Set all the Parameters as discussed in the video; ✪ Set "SR_Length_Bar" , "Time_Interval (Hour/Minute)" etc.; ✪ Set Arrow Color, Width; DONE👍

It can be used for:

All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.

All Timeframe

All Brokers

All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc.

Multiple Chart

This Indicator is based on Price Action, S/R Breakout with Specific Time Interval.





--->>!! MT4 version will Launch very shortly !!<<---





It will provide pretty accurate Trading signals to be ready for an Entry.





Notification Setting: All type of notifications and Pop-Up available with this Indicator. (Can manually ON/OFF the notification as per requirements.)





-->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc. can Contact me..

Support Group--->> https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/030709F84DE2D801



