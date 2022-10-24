Ichimoku Genius
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Ichimoku Genius (imG)
is a very Intelligent Indicator for the Perfect Entry & Exit.
This is strongly recommended to:
- Check the Video properly to understand the Indicator setup, how does it work and exactly how to take Entries and Exit according to this Indicator.
- Please use this Indicator with "Pivot Points" & "Kijun-Sen" to get the Best result.
- Always give preference to Long Flat area of "KIJUN SEN" Line as this is act like a strong Support -or- Resistance.
Steps to Setup the Indicator:
✪ Install the Custom Indicator;
✪ Add the Indicator into the Chart;
✪ Add 2nd supportive Indicator "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" into the Chart;
✪ Use only "KIJUN-SEN" from the Ichimoku Indicator;
✪ Add 3rd supportive Indicator "Fibonacci Pivot Level" into the Chart;
✪ Now Save the Template; DONE👍
It can be used for:
- All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.
- All Timeframe
- All Brokers
- All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc.
- Multiple Chart
This Indicator is based on Moving average, Ichimoku Cloud, OBV, Price Momentum and Support Resistance zones.
--->>!! MT4 version will Launch very shortly !!<<---
It will provide pretty accurate Trading signals to be ready for an Entry.
Notification Setting: All type of notifications and Pop-Up available with this Indicator. (Can manually ON/OFF the notification as per requirements.)
-->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc. can Contact me..
Support Group--->> https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/030709F84DE2D801