Ichimoku Genius (imG)



is a very Intelligent Indicator for the Perfect Entry & Exit.

This is strongly recommended to:

Check the Video properly to understand the Indicator setup, how does it work and exactly how to take Entries and Exit according to this Indicator. Please use this Indicator with "Pivot Points" & "Kijun-Sen" to get the Best result. Always give preference to Long Flat area of "KIJUN SEN" Line as this is act like a strong Support -or- Resistance.





Steps to Setup the Indicator: ✪ Install the Custom Indicator; ✪ Add the Indicator into the Chart; ✪ Add 2nd supportive Indicator "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" into the Chart; ✪ Use only "KIJUN-SEN" from the Ichimoku Indicator; ✪ Add 3rd supportive Indicator "Fibonacci Pivot Level" into the Chart; ✪ Now Save the Template; DONE👍

It can be used for:

All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.

All Timeframe

All Brokers

All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc.

Multiple Chart

This Indicator is based on Moving average, Ichimoku Cloud, OBV, Price Momentum and Support Resistance zones.





--->>!! MT4 version will Launch very shortly !!<<---





It will provide pretty accurate Trading signals to be ready for an Entry.





Notification Setting: All type of notifications and Pop-Up available with this Indicator. (Can manually ON/OFF the notification as per requirements.)





-->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc. can Contact me..

Support Group--->> https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/030709F84DE2D801







