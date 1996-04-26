MACros MT4

MACros is based on Exponential Moving Average Crossover:

It can be used for:

  • All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices. 
  • All Timeframe
  • All Brokers
  • All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc.
  • Multiple Chart


***MT5 Version -->>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87474


Notification Setting: All type of notifications and Pop-Up available with this Indicator. (Can manually ON/OFF the notification as per requirements.)


Special Note:

  • It's very difficult to Track Multiple Charts at a time. We can hardly Track 2-3 Charts on Screen continuously. But this Indicator will Continuously Track and Scan Multiple Charts altogether on real time and will give you the Screening Results to Take decision for the Trade Entry.

  • Exponential Moving Average is very popular for its high accuracy result to help in Taking Trade Decisions. Therefore this Indicator will undoubtedly help you very much.

###   To get the 24/7 Scanning you can use VPS Service. (To discuss, suggestions or any type of VPS configuration service can Contact me!!)


*** Important Note: To get Best Result in our Trades we must combine our Strategy with different type of Indicators based on different parameters. So,         it's highly recommended to never depend 100% on any single Indicator expecting a very high accuracy of the Trading results.


-->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc. can Contact me..

Support Group--->> https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/030709F84DE2D801


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The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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Standard PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
Standard PVSR is based on Pivot Points. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles; Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc. Multiple Chart -->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc
FREE
MAC Ichimoku
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
MAC_iCHIMOKU is an Indicator best for Scalping and Swing Both. It can be used for: All Pairs:  Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.  All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc. Multiple Chart This Indicator is based on  Upcoming Trend Probability  made with an unique Combination of Moving average, Ichimoku Cloud, Price Action and Support Resistance zones. If you are a Scalper or Swing Trader, then this Indicator will
MACros
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
MACros is based on Exponential Moving Average Crossover: It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.  All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc. Multiple Chart *** MT4 Version-->> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87538 Notification Setting: All type of notifications and Pop-Up available with this Indicator. (Can manually ON/OFF the notification as per requirements.) Special Note: It
Maichi Pro
Ashok Kumar Singha
Experts
MAICHI PRO : This EA is a Fully Automated Robot which take the Trades very efficiently.  This is based on Swing and Scalping Techniques; Can be used in Multiple Charts with Different Time Frames at the same time; Can be used in Forex, Metal, Energy, Stocks and Crypto as well;  Strategy : This EA is made based on the Strategy of Price Momentum, Trend, Price Action and Support Resistance. In this EA we can set TP, SL and TSL as per our needs and Optimization Setup. We can use this EA for Hedging
Ichimoku Genius
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
Ichimoku Genius (imG)  is a very Intelligent Indicator for the Perfect Entry & Exit. This is strongly recommended to: Check the Video properly to understand the Indicator setup, how does it work and exactly how to take Entries and Exit according to this Indicator. Please use this Indicator with "Pivot Points" & "Kijun-Sen" to get the Best result. Always give preference to Long Flat area of "KIJUN SEN" Line as this is act like a strong Support -or- Resistance. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Ins
Interval Breakout
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
Interval Breakout (IB) is a Breakout Indicator Mixing with Time Interval. We can set a Particular Time and Support / Resistance Line Length  for a Breakout Scanning. This is strongly recommended to: Check the Video properly to understand the Indicator setup, how does it work and exactly how to take Entries and Exit according to this Indicator. Give preference to Support / Resistance zone to get rid of False signal. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Par
My Pivot
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
My Pivot is an Indicator based on Pivot Lines and Support-Resistance zones. This Indicator will Plot 11 SR zones including Pivot Line which will definitely help you to understand the exact SR zones of the Market. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles; Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.  All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading S
My Trendline
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
My Trendline is an Indicator based on Upper and Lower Trendline which will Plot Automatically into the Chart. This Indicator will perfectly indicate you the Trend of the Market. It can be use in any Time Frame. The Indicator will automatically adjust according to the Current Time Frame. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Inputs, Line Color, Width and Styles etc. (Can use the Default Setting also); Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can
My Pivot Pro
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
My Pivot Pro is the Pro Version of the Indicator " My PIVOT " ( Link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90336 ) This indicator will help you a lot to decide the Market Range and Movement.  This Indicator is based on Pivot Lines and Support-Resistance zones. Now we can Plot Standard/Classic; Fibonacci; Demark; Camarilla nd Woodies Pivot Levels as per our requirements. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set the Pivot Type; Period and Time ( We recommend to use t
Doctor Trend
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
Dr. Trend   is based on Market Trend Detection. With this Indicator anybody can easily understand the Market Trend and Trade accordingly. It will be very very helpful to Trade perfectly and increase the Accuracy Level.  Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend Alert ; Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>>   My PVSR   <<<--- Click Here ; Good_Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices
My PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
My PVSR   is based on All Type of Pivot Points. Use this Indicator to get proper Support / Resistance Zone and Trade accordingly.. Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend   <<<--- Click Here ; To get the best output result feel free to contact me ; Best of Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-
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