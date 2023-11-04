Doctor Trend

Dr. Trend is based on Market Trend Detection.

With this Indicator anybody can easily understand the Market Trend and Trade accordingly. It will be very very helpful to Trade perfectly and increase the Accuracy Level.





Recommendation:

It can be used for:

All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc.

All Timeframe

All Brokers

All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc.

Multiple Chart





