Maichi Pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 2 November 2022
- Activations: 5
MAICHI PRO
: This EA is a Fully Automated Robot which take the Trades very efficiently.
- This is based on Swing and Scalping Techniques;
- Can be used in Multiple Charts with Different Time Frames at the same time;
- Can be used in Forex, Metal, Energy, Stocks and Crypto as well;
Strategy:
- This EA is made based on the Strategy of Price Momentum, Trend, Price Action and Support Resistance. In this EA we can set TP, SL and TSL as per our needs and Optimization Setup.
- We can use this EA for Hedging purpose also. To enable the Hedging just Switch Off the "Close Signal" Button.
Recommendation:
- Use in Major & Minor Pairs with Minimum Spread Account Type like Pro Account to get the best results;
- Must use in a Hedging Account, avoid Netting Account;
- Strictly recommended to avoid Exotic Pairs;
- Use the Fund & Risk Management properly to get the best results;
- Use VPS for 24x7 working
- Best Pair: EURUSD; EURJPY; GBPUSD; GBPJPY etc.
- Best Time Frame: 10m & above
- Hedging Mode on = Disable the "CloseInSignal" Button
- Ask me for the Best "Input setup" for Different Pairs
Follow the Table below:
|Pair
|Time Frame
|Hedge Mode
|TSL
|STOPS
|STEPS
|EURUSD
|10m
|ON
|ON
|50
|1
|EURJPY
|10m
|ON
|ON
|50
|1
|GBPUSD
|10/15m
|ON
|ON
|2000
|1
|GBPJPY
|10m
|ON
|ON
|200
|1
|XAUUSD
|10m
|ON
|ON
|50
| 1
|US30
|10m
|ON
|ON
|50
|1
-->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc. can Contact me..
Support Group--->> https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/030709F84DE2D801