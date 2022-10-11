MAC Ichimoku
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 11 October 2022
- Activations: 5
MAC_iCHIMOKU is an Indicator best for Scalping and Swing Both.
It can be used for:
- All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.
- All Timeframe
- All Brokers
- All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc.
- Multiple Chart
This Indicator is based on Upcoming Trend Probability made with an unique Combination of Moving average, Ichimoku Cloud, Price Action and Support Resistance zones.
If you are a Scalper or Swing Trader, then this Indicator will help you to take Entry Decision in a Fantastic way. Give it a try. This Indicator will never disappoint you for sure.
!!MT4 version will Launch very shortly!!
It will provide pretty accurate Trading signals to be ready for an Entry.
(Special Note: If you take entry according to this " MAC_iCHIMOKU indicator" combining with " Support-Resistance"Levels, will give a tremendous Trading Result for sure..)
For Support Resistance Levels you can use "Pivot Points" -or- "Fibonacci Retracement tool".
Notification Setting: All type of notifications and Pop-Up available with this Indicator. (Can manually ON/OFF the notification as per requirements.)