MAC Ichimoku

MAC_iCHIMOKU is an Indicator best for Scalping and Swing Both.

It can be used for:

  • All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices. 
  • All Timeframe
  • All Brokers
  • All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc.
  • Multiple Chart

This Indicator is based on Upcoming Trend Probability  made with an unique Combination of Moving average, Ichimoku Cloud, Price Action and Support Resistance zones.

If you are a Scalper or Swing Trader, then this Indicator will help you to take Entry Decision in a Fantastic way. Give it a try. This Indicator will never disappoint you for sure.


!!MT4 version will Launch very shortly!!


It will provide pretty accurate Trading signals to be ready for an Entry.

(Special Note: If you take entry according to this " MAC_iCHIMOKU indicator" combining with " Support-Resistance"Levels, will give a tremendous Trading Result for sure..)  

For Support Resistance Levels you can use "Pivot Points" -or- "Fibonacci Retracement tool".


Notification Setting: All type of notifications and Pop-Up available with this Indicator. (Can manually ON/OFF the notification as per requirements.)


-->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc. can Contact me..


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Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Indicators
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
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Standard PVSR is based on Pivot Points. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles; Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc. Multiple Chart -->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc
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MACros is based on Exponential Moving Average Crossover: It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.  All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc. Multiple Chart ***MT5 Version -->>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87474 Notification Setting: All type of notifications and Pop-Up available with this Indicator. (Can manually ON/OFF the notification as per requirements.) Special Note: I
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Indicators
MACros is based on Exponential Moving Average Crossover: It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.  All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc. Multiple Chart *** MT4 Version-->> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87538 Notification Setting: All type of notifications and Pop-Up available with this Indicator. (Can manually ON/OFF the notification as per requirements.) Special Note: It
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Ashok Kumar Singha
Experts
MAICHI PRO : This EA is a Fully Automated Robot which take the Trades very efficiently.  This is based on Swing and Scalping Techniques; Can be used in Multiple Charts with Different Time Frames at the same time; Can be used in Forex, Metal, Energy, Stocks and Crypto as well;  Strategy : This EA is made based on the Strategy of Price Momentum, Trend, Price Action and Support Resistance. In this EA we can set TP, SL and TSL as per our needs and Optimization Setup. We can use this EA for Hedging
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Indicators
Ichimoku Genius (imG)  is a very Intelligent Indicator for the Perfect Entry & Exit. This is strongly recommended to: Check the Video properly to understand the Indicator setup, how does it work and exactly how to take Entries and Exit according to this Indicator. Please use this Indicator with "Pivot Points" & "Kijun-Sen" to get the Best result. Always give preference to Long Flat area of "KIJUN SEN" Line as this is act like a strong Support -or- Resistance. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Ins
Interval Breakout
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
Interval Breakout (IB) is a Breakout Indicator Mixing with Time Interval. We can set a Particular Time and Support / Resistance Line Length  for a Breakout Scanning. This is strongly recommended to: Check the Video properly to understand the Indicator setup, how does it work and exactly how to take Entries and Exit according to this Indicator. Give preference to Support / Resistance zone to get rid of False signal. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Par
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Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
My Pivot is an Indicator based on Pivot Lines and Support-Resistance zones. This Indicator will Plot 11 SR zones including Pivot Line which will definitely help you to understand the exact SR zones of the Market. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles; Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.  All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading S
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Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
My Trendline is an Indicator based on Upper and Lower Trendline which will Plot Automatically into the Chart. This Indicator will perfectly indicate you the Trend of the Market. It can be use in any Time Frame. The Indicator will automatically adjust according to the Current Time Frame. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Inputs, Line Color, Width and Styles etc. (Can use the Default Setting also); Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can
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Indicators
My Pivot Pro is the Pro Version of the Indicator " My PIVOT " ( Link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90336 ) This indicator will help you a lot to decide the Market Range and Movement.  This Indicator is based on Pivot Lines and Support-Resistance zones. Now we can Plot Standard/Classic; Fibonacci; Demark; Camarilla nd Woodies Pivot Levels as per our requirements. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set the Pivot Type; Period and Time ( We recommend to use t
Doctor Trend
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
Dr. Trend   is based on Market Trend Detection. With this Indicator anybody can easily understand the Market Trend and Trade accordingly. It will be very very helpful to Trade perfectly and increase the Accuracy Level.  Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend Alert ; Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>>   My PVSR   <<<--- Click Here ; Good_Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices
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Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
My PVSR   is based on All Type of Pivot Points. Use this Indicator to get proper Support / Resistance Zone and Trade accordingly.. Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend   <<<--- Click Here ; To get the best output result feel free to contact me ; Best of Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-
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