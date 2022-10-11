MAC_iCHIMOKU is an Indicator best for Scalping and Swing Both.

It can be used for:

All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.

All Timeframe

All Brokers

All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc.

like etc. Multiple Chart

This Indicator is based on Upcoming Trend Probability made with an unique Combination of Moving average, Ichimoku Cloud, Price Action and Support Resistance zones.

If you are a Scalper or Swing Trader, then this Indicator will help you to take Entry Decision in a Fantastic way. Give it a try. This Indicator will never disappoint you for sure.





!!MT4 version will Launch very shortly!!





It will provide pretty accurate Trading signals to be ready for an Entry.

(Special Note: If you take entry according to this " MAC_iCHIMOKU indicator" combining with " Support-Resistance" Levels, will give a tremendous Trading Result for sure..)

For Support Resistance Levels you can use "Pivot Points" -or- "Fibonacci Retracement tool".





Notification Setting: All type of notifications and Pop-Up available with this Indicator. (Can manually ON/OFF the notification as per requirements.)





-->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc. can Contact me..



