KT Stochastic Alerts MT5

Features



A perfect choice for traders who speculate the Stochastic crossovers and movements within an overbought/oversold zone.

It's a lightly coded indicator without using extensive memory and resources.

It implements all Metatrader alerts.





History of Stochastic Oscillator

The stochastic oscillator was first developed by Dr. George Lane in 1950. The term stochastic refers to the point of a current price in relation to its price range over a period of time. This method attempts to predict price turning points by comparing the closing price of a security to its price range.