Core Long
- Experts
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Core Long this bot works with the help of two iEnvelopesM indicators (modified iEnvelopes) and one iFractals trading principle for buying and selling at the same time.
The essence of the work is to open a series of orders and exit the market either in profit or with losses, but exit and not linger and open the next series according to indicator signals. The heart of this algorithm is market exit formula, when to exit and with what profit or loss, how many orders can be allowed to be used in a series. And iEnvelopesM indicator settings. The bot works throughout history, but you can optimize for shorter periods and the bot will be more profitable.
Bot environment:
- The bot works with a $10,000 deposit. But if you work with a $1,000 deposit, you will significantly increase the risks.
- The bot works on the m15 timeframe, no experiments were carried out on other periods.
- Optimization is slow throughout history, optimize on opening prices. The bot will work on real ticks in the same way.
The parameters responsible for money management can be left unchanged for a $10,000 deposit.
- MinDeposit
- LotRounding
- Lot
- LevelManyManagement
- ManyManagement
- LimitMaxLot
The bot is additionally equipped with a system in the form.
- StopLoss,
- TakeProfit,
- TrailingStart,
- TrailingStop,
- TotalEquityLoss,
- TotalEquityProfit.
Parameters responsible for the main interface of the bot.
- ActiveTF - timeframe of the bot.
- LimitOrders - limits on orders.
- TypeSeries - series type.
- SeriaTrendOn – the series is re-buyed following the trend.
- SeriaAntyTrendOn – the series is re-buyed against the trend.
- BalanceTime - balancing the influence of time on the session.
- BalanceAction - Balancing the active close per series.
- BalanceSynchronization - active close synchronization.
- GridStepSynchronization - synchronization of the distance between the ornedarms of the series.
- EnvTF, EnvPeriod, EnvMethod, EnvDeviation, EnvBreakdown, EnvReCalc - iEnvelopesM indicator parameters.
- Directions - the direction of work in the channel or along the trend.
- FractalsLevel - reaction to a fractal.
- BeginBreakdown - the beginning of entering the market after breaking through the level of the iEnvelopesM indicator.
- EndBreakdown - the end of entering the market after breaking through the level of the iEnvelopesM indicator.
- LevelClose – level to close the series.
- TrendProcClose – an additional level for closing a series.
- Little – proportional decrease in the parameters of the second iEnvelopesM indicator relative to the parameters of the main one.