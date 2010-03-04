Core Long this bot works with the help of two this bot works with the help of two iEnvelopesM indicators (modified iEnvelopes) and one iFractals trading principle for buying and selling at the same time.





The essence of the work is to open a series of orders and exit the market either in profit or with losses, but exit and not linger and open the next series according to indicator signals. The heart of this algorithm is market exit formula, when to exit and with what profit or loss, how many orders can be allowed to be used in a series. And iEnvelopesM indicator settings. The bot works throughout history, but you can optimize for shorter periods and the bot will be more profitable.





Bot environment:

The bot works with a $10,000 deposit. But if you work with a $1,000 deposit, you will significantly increase the risks.

The bot works on the m15 timeframe, no experiments were carried out on other periods.

Optimization is slow throughout history, optimize on opening prices. The bot will work on real ticks in the same way.

The parameters responsible for money management can be left unchanged for a $10,000 deposit.

MinDeposit

LotRounding

Lot

LevelManyManagement

ManyManagement

LimitMaxLot

The bot is additionally equipped with a system in the form.

StopLoss,

TakeProfit,

TrailingStart,

TrailingStop,

TotalEquityLoss,

TotalEquityProfit.

Parameters responsible for the main interface of the bot.