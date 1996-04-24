EnvelopesM

The Envelopes M indicator is based on the popular Envelopes technical indicator, which is used to create flexible channels where prices stay most of the time. The boundaries of these corridors are two moving averages. But the application that the price is in the channel most of the time is not completely correct, since the channel often breaks out and the price falls far beyond the channel. The main difference of this indicator is that with each new channel breakout, the channel line expands forming a new maximum, and this happens until the opposite channel line is broken, after which the indicator starts working again within the initial channel. When the opposite channel line is broken, it is corrected, while the correction of the other line will be reset to zero and another line will be formed by default.





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