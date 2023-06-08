MFI Modern PRO EA

Read First Before Testing.

This Ea goes as a Bonus to  MFI Modern PRO indicator users only. Set files generated  after upgrade you can check in comments section.

This Expert advisor is based on MFI Modern PRO indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80765 just to  give possibility to indicator users for fastly test the indicator Before buying. In comments section recommended set files are uploaded by which you can prove yourself that backtest data from indicator overview are real. This way I give you chanse to easily test how your trading would pass if you follow indicator signals only. Indicator part from MFI Modern Pro sets are same in Ea options, you can compare and see. all set files are generated with method of from signal to signal testing. Take profits and Stop losses are not used while testing to show how it can show itself if follow just signals to enter and exit. adjusting stops and profits  is individual job for each trader according their wishes and trading styles. Default settings are for eur/cad H1 to get set files for latest upgrade visit comments section, there you will see results of backtest of each new set file.


Önerilen ürünler
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Uzman Danışmanlar
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Elite Ranger
Amirhossein Heydarijokani
Uzman Danışmanlar
Martingale yok Anti-Martingale yok Izgara Yok HFT yok İkiye Katlama Yok Her Pozisyonun Stoploss'u Vardır Bu EA için öneriler Kesinlikle   EURCHF'yi   öneriyorum ama aynı zamanda EURJPY ve EURCAD döviz çiftlerinin de iyi sonuçları olacaktır. EURCHF için   M30 kullanılması önerilir ancak M5, M15, H1 de iyi zaman dilimleridir. EA iyi bir   ECN   hesabıyla çalışmalıdır. Ortalama   Kurtarılan   10 puandan   fazla olmamalıdır. Sıfır   Durdurma Seviyesi   en iyi şekilde çalışacaktır. Bu EA'yı yüksek
Prochlorococcus MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu Uzman Danışman (EA) tak ve çalıştır (plug-and-play) şeklinde çalışır ve USD/JPY için optimize edilmiştir. Hangi kaldıraç oranının kullanılacağını seçme özelliği eklendi, ayrıca bazı ince ayarlar yapıldı. Şu anda mümkün olan en düşük fiyatta. EA’nın farklı bölgelerdeki saatleri doğru şekilde belirleyebilmesi için, giriş parametrelerinden doğru UTC zaman diliminin ayarlandığından emin olun. Gelecekte başka döviz çiftleri de eklenecek olabilir, ancak şu ana kadar en iyi sonuçlar USD/JPY üzerinde
Your Scalpel
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
The considered bot Your Scalpel is a scalpel with all that it implies. The description of the bot will be very concise and to the point, namely, the principle of operation and parameters for setting up an Expert Advisor. The scalpel expert uses very flexible settings. The bot can work with a deposit of $ 100, which is not unimportant. The bot offers full control over the environment parameters, all the necessary settings will be described below. The work takes place on the periods M1-M15. The
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Uzman Danışmanlar
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Uzman Danışmanlar
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Hidden Gem EurUsd
rachid el jaafari
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hidden Gem: AI-Powered Precision for EURUSD Trading with Institutional-Grade Risk Management Hidden Gem – EURUSD Edition is a specialized version of the next-generation Expert Advisor (EA), designed exclusively for one of the most traded currency pairs in the world: EUR/USD . This elite version harnesses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to deliver ultra-precise trade execution, tailored risk-reward strategies, and market-adaptive logic focused solely on the EURUSD pair. Core Innovations AI-D
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
Algo Edge MT4
Niklas Templin
3.75 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Algo Edge EA  Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  EA work with high and low from Last Candle. AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent = The Robot will i
FREE
Banana Stories MT4
Volodymyr Zubov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Her işlem günü, her dakika kâr üreten çok basit bir robot. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışıyor, ancak EURUSD paritesinde H1 kullanıyorum. Herhangi bir ayar gerekmiyor, ancak bazı ayarları optimize edebilirsiniz. Terminale kurmanız yeterli, hepsi bu. Herkes için sezgisel kurulum. Herkese mutlu işlemler. Sizi seviyorum ve herhangi bir sorunuz varsa, lütfen 7/24 benimle iletişime geçin.
Prof Engine
Dmitriy Sapegin
Uzman Danışmanlar
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2068887 Торговая стратегия представляет собой "сеточную" технологию с элементами мартингейла.  Робот рассчитан на просадки в 700-800 пунктов без отката. Для торговли подойдут основные валютные пары, такие как EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD.  Общие настройки Разрешение торговли на продажу   -      Разрешить | Запретить открывать Sell ордера и выставлять SellStop отложенные ордера. Разрешение открывать первый ордер   - Разрешить | запретить боту са
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Combo All In One MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10 strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS STRA
EA Apache Gold MT4
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
O Apache Expert Advisor 1.0 é um robô que opera no ativo GOLD/XAUUSD utilizando estratégias baseadas em médias móveis e gestão de risco com Martingale. Ele combina múltiplas médias móveis em diferentes timeframes para identificar potenciais pontos de rompimento no mercado. O robô verifica as condições de preço e, ao detectar rompimentos para cima ou para baixo, abre ordens de compra ou venda automaticamente, sempre respeitando os parâmetros definidos. Principais Funcionalidades: Médias Móveis e
Mid Night Scalper EA
Wichayuth Chotklang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mid Night Scalper EA  Expert Advisor is a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading for EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURCHF,EURGBP,AUDCHF,USDCHF pairs With Roll Over Time (00.00-01.00)  Has protection against failures – when the connection is restored, the advisor will continue to work with its orders. Advanced settings of trailing and trading time intervals allow the EA to work correctly on a computer and VPS. The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, and spread changes. Automa
Atena Gold EA
Igor Pereira Calil
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Atena specialist is a EA for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET Atena Gold EA FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. Atena was developed to operate with greater security on American metal (GOLD, XAUUSD). Atena GOLD is a long-term robot, with WEEKLY AND MONTHLY profits, don't be too alarmed if it sometimes takes some time to close. Remember that Athena operates in both market trends, buying and selling, re
BambooEA
Kun Jiao
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bamboo EA: Otomatik Forex İşlem Sistemi Açıklaması Genel Bakış Bamboo EA, atılım stratejisine dayalı otomatik bir Expert Advisor'dır (EA). ATR dinamik risk yönetimi ile birleştirilen özel atılım algılama mekanizması kullanır.   XAUUSD (altın)   üzerinde   M1 grafikte   işlem yapar. Trend piyasalarda başarılı, yatay piyasalarda ortalama performans. Yeni başlayanlar için: Demo veya cent hesaplarda test edin. 1000 $   bakiye ile lot boyutu   0,01 . 10.000 $   ile maksimum   1-10 emir . Opsiyonel o
FREE
ET9 for MT4
Hui Qiu
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best  Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT4 Updated 4.80 !!   Important update: Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free  ET1 for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113219 Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116521 Descriptions ET9 for
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Funded HFT EA ile Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Açın! VPS GEREKTİRMEZ / AYAR DOSYALARI GEREKTİRMEZ / PRİZ VE OYNAT KEYFİNİ ÇIKARIN / kolay kurulum videosunu aşağıda kontrol edin SINIRLI SÜRE İÇİN TANITIM FİYATI Ticaret sırrımı paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum – Smart Funded EA. Yüzlerce zorlukla mükemmel bir başarı oranıyla mücadele ettim ve şimdi sıra ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmeye geldi! BU EA, HFT KULLANIMINA İZİN VEREN PROP FİRMALARIN HFT ZORLUKLARINI GEÇMEK İÇİN TASARLANMIŞTIR. HFT KULLANIMINA
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Uzman Danışmanlar
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
MA Speedometer MT5
Davit Beridze
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Non standard attitude to the standard moving average indicator. The essence of the indicator is to determine the strength and speed of the price direction by determining the tilt angle of the moving average. A point is taken on the fifteenth MA candle and a point on the last closed MA candle, a straight line is drawn between them, it is movable and on a hemisphere shows an angle of inclination from 90 degrees to -90. above 30 degrees is the buying area, below -30 degrees is the selling area. abo
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Otomatik Optimize Edilmiş Bollinger Bantları – Gerçek Piyasa Davranışına Dayalı Uyarlanabilir Volatilite Aracı Bu gelişmiş MT4 göstergesi, geçmiş veriler üzerinde işlem simülasyonu yaparak en iyi dönem ve standart sapma değerlerini otomatik olarak bulur. Sabit parametreler yerine, piyasa değişimlerine ve fiyat yapısına dinamik olarak uyum sağlar; böylece gerçek zamanlı volatiliteyi daha doğru yansıtan bantlar oluşturur. Manuel ayar gerekmez. Temel Özellikler: Tarihsel verilere dayalı otomatik Bo
Auto Optimized MFI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized MFI , geçmiş veriler üzerinde gerçek ticaret simülasyonları yürüterek, işlem yaptığınız piyasa ve zaman dilimine en uygun MFI alım/satım seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirleyen, kendini ayarlayan bir göstergedir. Geleneksel sabit 80/20 eşiklerine dayanan göstergelerin aksine, bu araç gerçek fiyat ve hacim davranışına göre uyum sağlar. Nasıl Çalışır Belirlediğiniz geçmiş mum aralığını tarar ve MFI sinyallerine dayalı giriş/çıkış işlemlerini simüle eder. Kazanma oranı, maksimum düşü
PRO Trend Divergence
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, test cihazı için değil, canlı grafikler için tasarlanmıştır. PRO Trend Divergence göstergesi, trend devamlılığı sapmalarını tespit etmek için geliştirilmiş ileri düzey bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Bu sapmalar, mevcut trendin devam edeceğine işaret eder. Geleneksel göstergeler genellikle trend dönüşlerine odaklanırken, bu araç küçük geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında bile trendin güçlü kalmaya devam ettiği durumları belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Trend devamlılığı sapmaları , fi
MA Speedometer
Davit Beridze
4.6 (10)
Göstergeler
Dashboard for Ma Speedometer:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116784 Non standard attitude to the standard moving average indicator. The essence of the indicator is to determine the strength and speed of the price direction by determining the tilt angle of the moving average. A point is taken on the fifteenth MA candle and a point on the last closed MA candle, a straight line is drawn between them, it is movable and on a hemisphere shows an angle of inclination from 90 degrees to -90. a
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine,   Auto Opt
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands MT5
Davit Beridze
Göstergeler
Otomatik Optimize Edilmiş Bollinger Bantları – Gerçek Piyasa Davranışına Dayalı Uyarlanabilir Volatilite Aracı Bu gelişmiş MT4 göstergesi, geçmiş veriler üzerinde işlem simülasyonu yaparak en iyi dönem ve standart sapma değerlerini otomatik olarak bulur. Sabit parametreler yerine, piyasa değişimlerine ve fiyat yapısına dinamik olarak uyum sağlar; böylece gerçek zamanlı volatiliteyi daha doğru yansıtan bantlar oluşturur. Manuel ayar gerekmez. Temel Özellikler: Tarihsel verilere dayalı otomatik Bo
Candle Based 123 Pattern
Davit Beridze
Göstergeler
Mum Çubuklarına Dayalı 1 2 3 Formasyonu Mum Çubuklarına Dayalı 1 2 3 Formasyonu göstergesi, klasik 1-2-3 fiyat yapısına dayalı yüksek olasılıklı dönüş formasyonlarını tespit eder. Mum yapısı ve swing noktalarını kullanarak, sadece onaylanmış kırılma sonrası sinyal verir; böylece yanlış sinyaller ve erken girişler azaltılır. Temel Özellikler: Onaylanmış yükseliş ve düşüş 1-2-3 formasyonlarının mum bazlı tespiti Formasyon noktaları arasında trend çizgileri çizer ve onay anında ok işaretleri göster
MTF Chart PRO
Davit Beridze
Göstergeler
MTF Chart PRO: Desen, Destek/Direnç ve Uyarılarla Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Analizi Genel Bakış MTF Chart PRO, mevcut grafik üzerine birden fazla zaman diliminden özelleştirilebilir mumları bindiren gelişmiş bir MetaTrader 4 göstergesidir. Pencereler arasında geçiş yapmaya gerek kalmadan kesintisiz çoklu zaman dilimi (MTF) analizi sağlar. Forex, hisse senedi ve kripto para yatırımcıları için idealdir. Görsel mum ekranını, dahili destek/direnç (S/R) çizgileri, otomatik SL/TP (Stop Loss/Take Profit) sev
Chart Patterns All in One
Davit Beridze
4.5 (20)
Göstergeler
"Chart Patterns All in One" ürününü demo modunda deneyin ve bonus kazanın. Demo modunda denedikten sonra bana mesaj göndererek bonusunuzu alın. Satın aldıktan sonra yorum bırakın, bonus olarak 8 yüksek kaliteli gösterge alın. Chart Patterns All-in-One göstergesi, traderların teknik analizde yaygın olarak kullanılan çeşitli grafik desenlerini görselleştirmelerine yardımcı olur. Bu gösterge, potansiyel piyasa hareketlerini belirlemeye yardımcı olur ancak kârlılığı garanti etmez. Satın almadan önc
Period Cross RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Check my p a id tools they   work  perfect! "Period Cross RSI" Is a New indicator idea that shows crosses of two RSI lines with different periods which creates ascending and descending zones for confirmation of long and short trading. This indicator is brend new and will be upgraded further, for now I recommend to use it as a confirmation, filter indicator for determination of long/short trading zones, not as a signaler indicator for now. Further upgrades can make it as a signaler indicator as w
FREE
Filtered TMA Arrows
Davit Beridze
3.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Check my p a id tools they   work  perfect please r ate Here is an Upgraded version with Bonus Ea in case of purchase it costs 30$ only and you get Ea as Bonus:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96835 This indicator is experimetal, it shows TMA channel arrows with Volatility filter built in to avoid lagging. Try to experiment with it, search for better conditions of use. It is possible to adjust different timeframes for TMA and for Volatility filter Same time on the current chart, so it ma
FREE
SpeedAngle
Davit Beridze
Göstergeler
SpeedAngle Göstergesi , MetaTrader 4 (MT4) için geliştirilmiş bir araçtır. Fiyat hareketlerinin açılarını hesaplar, dinamik görsel sinyaller ve özelleştirilebilir uyarılar sunarak, trend dönüşlerini ve momentum değişimlerini hızlı bir şekilde tespit etmenize yardımcı olur. Ana Özellikler Açı Temelli Trend Analizi: Kullanıcı tarafından belirlenen bir süre boyunca açıları hesaplar ve fiyat hareketinin yönünü ve hızını gösterir. Dinamik Görselleştirme: Hesaplanan açılara göre renk değiştiren bir da
Filtered TMA NRP
Davit Beridze
Göstergeler
after getting indic ator cont act me for Bonus E a. Non Repaint TMA channel with special conditioned arrows on price cross of channel lines plus market Volatility factor, which makes product much more accurate than any usual tma channel indicators.  It is proven to be profitable with Ea built based on it which you will get as a BONUS in case of indicator purchase. Good luck.
Adjustable Pin Bar
Davit Beridze
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Check my p a id tools they   work  perfect please r ate Adjustable PIN BAR indicator is usefull tool alowing to search for pin bars you wish to find on the price chart, it has 2 parameters to filter out what type of pin bars you wish to search for: 1) MinTailProc 75% (default) which means to show pin bars that has minimum size of the Nose (Tail) as 75% of full candle size. If Upper Nose (Tail) size of the candle is minimum 75% of the candle size fully than candle is painted in RED. If Lower Nose
FREE
Dual Timeframe RSI
Davit Beridze
Göstergeler
Check my paid tools they work great and I share Ea's based on them for free please r ate The Dual Timeframe RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator is a novel trading tool that allows traders to monitor RSI readings from two different timeframes on a single chart. This dual perspective enables traders to identify potential trend confirmations and divergences more effectively. For instance, a trader might use a 1-hour RSI alongside a daily RSI to ensure that short-term trades align with the broa
FREE
Volatility Arrows
Davit Beridze
Göstergeler
Indicator shows buy/sell arrows depending on volatility factor. Indicator does not repaint! It works on any pair and any timeframe. It is well tested through strategy builders and shows quite interesting results as a good filter indicator and as independent signaler as well (check the screenshots). It is possible to search for a lot of interesting parameters for profitable trading, some of which are shown on the screenshots. There are next inputs in indicator settings: N-volatility period; Level
Steady Ranger EA
Davit Beridze
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Steady Ranger EA – Akıllı ve Güvenli Kanal Ticareti Backtest: Sağlanan set dosyalarını (Yorumlar bölümünde) "Sadece Açılış Fiyatları" modunda test edin. Video: Tam anlamak için altyazılı videoyu izleyin. Neden Steady Ranger EA? Gerçekçi olmayan kazanç vaat eden sistemlerin aksine, uzun vadeli istikrar ve risk yönetimine odaklanan bir ticaret sistemidir. Çok Katmanlı Stop Koruması: Her işlem için stop loss ve toplam zarar sınırını birleştirerek riskleri yönetir. Kanal Tabanlı Ticaret Stratejisi:
RSI Entry Points
Davit Beridze
5 (5)
Göstergeler
RSI Entry Points is the upgrade of the standard RSI indicator to avoid lagging. Indicator draws the clouds and the arrows to have clear picture where price is and what to wait for. Why standard RSI is lagging? because mostly we do not use it correctly and it is with very weak visual flexibility, less informative. With my current upgrade I tried to Fix both problems same time and I got much better results and more exact entries than standard RSI has. I Made RSI line Dynamic, it gets more flexible
For RSI Entry Points Test
Davit Beridze
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is Created just for RSI Entry points Indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67581 Test, to show indicators profitable parameters and to give potential buyers possibility to backtest indicator Entries. EA opens Buy orders on Buy Arrows and Sell orders on Sell Arrows of the indicator, orders are closed on opposite signals. EA is not created for Live automated trading, thats not the goal to sell EA, but any ways if you like it and need it, you can rent. Default settings are fo
MFI Modern PRO
Davit Beridze
4.92 (39)
Göstergeler
Def ault settings   are just for visu alis ation, it c an not be profit able with it.  Get a Free EA as a Bonus when you Purchase the Indicator! Plus, Receive 4 Interesting Additional Indicators. Recommended set files for backtesting the indicator on recommended pairs are available in the comments section (last page). Please note that this product is exclusively sold on the MQL5 market. Any other sources offering it are scams, and the author bears no responsibility. To receive the bonus gifts,
MA Revolution
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MA Revolution is upgraded version of standard Moving   A verage. With the current upgrade moving average line got more sensitive with different market conditions. It gets more flexible by decreasing default period step by step while market is sharp and incrasing period back to default period step by step while market is normal again. testing of the ide a shows th at this upgr aded version gives much more acur acy for detecting m arket direction, ch anges in direction are shown much e arly th an
Laguerre Scrat
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Göstergeler
In case you get Laguerre S crat indicator, you will get Laguerre Scrat Ea as a Gift. To get Ea  and det a iled m anu al PDF contact me PM. Default settings are for usd/cad H4 For St able Long term Profits Laguerre Scrat is a trading system based on 4 indicator combinations in the shape of one indicator. Laguerre indicator (upgraded), CCI, Bollinger bands and market volatility factor. It generates arrows in the indicator window and nuts on the price chart, doubling arrows for a better view where
Fiter
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
İndikatörün alıcıları, Fiter indikatörüne dayalı bir EA'yı bonus olarak ücretsiz alacaklar. (EA'nın nasıl çalıştığını görmek için videoyu izleyin.) EA'yı almak için yorum yapın. Fiter , ATR ile modüle edilmiş bir RSI çizgisini (sarı) içeren bir Üssel Hareketli Ortalama (EMA) ile geleneksel bir Hareketli Ortalama (kırmızı) kombinasyonunu içeren hibrit bir indikatördür. Bu iki çizginin kesişimi, iki basit hareketli ortalamayı kullanmanın klasik yaklaşımına kıyasla çok daha pürüzsüz ve güvenilir
MRA Index
Davit Beridze
5 (5)
Göstergeler
MRA Index Göstergesi Genel Bakış Bonus Teklifi: İndikatörü satın aldığınızda "MRA Index EA"yi ücretsiz olarak alırsınız. Optimizasyon Stratejisi: Scalping için, son 12 aylık veriye dayalı optimizasyon yaparak, bunu sonraki 1 ay boyunca kullanıyorum. Bu yöntem oldukça etkili olduğunu kanıtlamıştır. Önemli Not: Varsayılan ayarlar yalnızca görselleştirme içindir ve kârlılık için optimize edilmemiştir. Doğru optimizasyon süreciyle ilgili yönergeler yalnızca alıcılara sağlanmaktadır. "MRA Index" Göst
Ma Speedometer Dashboard
Davit Beridze
3.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Demo sürümün hiçbir faydası yoktur. Yanıp sönen sayılara bakarak hiçbir şey anlayamazsınız. Bu bir kontrol panelidir. Kavramı anlamaya çalışın, geri kalan her konuda size yardımcı olacağım. Semboller virgüller (,) ile ayrılmalı ve parametrelere tam olarak brokerınızın gösterdiği şekilde girilmelidir, böylece panelde tanınabilirler. Bu semboller gösterge tarafından analiz için kullanılacaktır. Tek tıklamayla herhangi bir çifti ve herhangi bir zaman dilimini doğrudan panelden açabilirsiniz. MA
Price Action Candlestick Patterns
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 4 (MT4) için Mum Çubuğu Formasyonları Göstergesi Bu özelleştirilebilir gösterge, ana yükseliş ve düşüş mum çubuğu formasyonlarını tespit ederek, yatırımcılara teknik analiz ve karar alma süreçlerinde yardımcı olur. Ana Özellikler: Formasyon Tespiti : Yükseliş : Çekiç, Yutan Boğa, Sabah Yıldızı, Üç Beyaz Asker, Boğa Harami, Ters Çekiç. Düşüş : Yıldız Kayması, Yutan Ayı, Akşam Yıldızı, Üç Siyah Karga, Ayı Harami, Asılı Adam. Özelleştirme : Stratejiye göre belirli formasyonları etkinleşt
Candle Information with Session filter
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Göstergeler
"Candle Info" göstergesi, MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platformunda işlem yapan yatırımcılara, grafikteki önemli mum formasyonlarını analiz etme ve görselleştirme imkânı sunar. Yüksek Tepeler (HH), Düşük Dipler (LL), Yüksek Dipler (HL) ve Düşük Tepeler (LH) gibi formasyonları tespit ederek piyasa trendleri ve potansiyel fiyat hareketleri hakkında bilgi verir.    Ana Özellikler: - Mum Formasyonları: HH, LL, HL, LH formasyonlarını tespit eder ve işaretler. Ayrıca HH & HL (yükseliş trendi) ve LL & LH (düş
Adaptive Edge EA
Davit Beridze
Uzman Danışmanlar
Satın alma sonrası önemli detaylar için benimle iletişime geçin! Robot Genel Bakış: Algoritmik Ticarete İstatistiksel Bir Yaklaşım Bu teklif sadece bir Uzman Danışman değil; uzun vadeli başarılı otomatik ticaret için kanıtlanmış bir metodolojiyi edinmekle ilgilidir. Bu kapsamlı sistem, finans piyasalarında tutarlı karlılık için size sağlam bir çerçeve sağlamak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu ticaret robotunun arkasındaki temel felsefe basit ama derindir: Piyasa istatistiksel bir varlıktır ve fiyat onun
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt