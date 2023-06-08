MFI Modern PRO EA

Read First Before Testing.

This Ea goes as a Bonus to  MFI Modern PRO indicator users only. Set files generated  after upgrade you can check in comments section.

This Expert advisor is based on MFI Modern PRO indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80765 just to  give possibility to indicator users for fastly test the indicator Before buying. In comments section recommended set files are uploaded by which you can prove yourself that backtest data from indicator overview are real. This way I give you chanse to easily test how your trading would pass if you follow indicator signals only. Indicator part from MFI Modern Pro sets are same in Ea options, you can compare and see. all set files are generated with method of from signal to signal testing. Take profits and Stop losses are not used while testing to show how it can show itself if follow just signals to enter and exit. adjusting stops and profits  is individual job for each trader according their wishes and trading styles. Default settings are for eur/cad H1 to get set files for latest upgrade visit comments section, there you will see results of backtest of each new set file.


Produits recommandés
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Elite Ranger
Amirhossein Heydarijokani
Experts
Pas de martingale Pas d'anti-martingale Pas de grille Pas de HFT Pas de doublement Chaque position a son stoploss Recommandations pour cette ÉE Je recommande fortement   l'EURCHF   , mais les paires de devises EURJPY et EURCAD donneraient également de bons résultats. Pour l'EURCHF,   il est recommandé d'utiliser M30, mais M5, M15, H1 sont également de bons délais. EA devrait fonctionner sur un bon compte   ECN   . La moyenne   des épargnés   ne doit pas dépasser   10 points   . Le niveau d'arrê
Prochlorococcus MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Cet Expert Advisor (EA) est prêt à l’emploi (plug-and-play) et optimisé pour l’USD/JPY. Ajout de la possibilité de choisir l’effet de levier à utiliser, ainsi que quelques ajustements fins. Actuellement au prix le plus bas possible. Veuillez vous assurer que le bon fuseau horaire UTC est défini dans les paramètres d’entrée, afin que l’EA puisse déterminer correctement l’heure dans différentes régions du monde. D’autres paires de devises pourront être ajoutées à l’avenir, mais jusqu’à présent, le
Your Scalpel
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The considered bot Your Scalpel is a scalpel with all that it implies. The description of the bot will be very concise and to the point, namely, the principle of operation and parameters for setting up an Expert Advisor. The scalpel expert uses very flexible settings. The bot can work with a deposit of $ 100, which is not unimportant. The bot offers full control over the environment parameters, all the necessary settings will be described below. The work takes place on the periods M1-M15. The
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Hidden Gem EurUsd
rachid el jaafari
Experts
Hidden Gem: AI-Powered Precision for EURUSD Trading with Institutional-Grade Risk Management Hidden Gem – EURUSD Edition is a specialized version of the next-generation Expert Advisor (EA), designed exclusively for one of the most traded currency pairs in the world: EUR/USD . This elite version harnesses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to deliver ultra-precise trade execution, tailored risk-reward strategies, and market-adaptive logic focused solely on the EURUSD pair. Core Innovations AI-D
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Experts
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
Algo Edge MT4
Niklas Templin
3.75 (8)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  EA work with high and low from Last Candle. AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent = The Robot will i
FREE
Banana Stories MT4
Volodymyr Zubov
Experts
Un robot très simple qui génère des profits chaque jour de trading, à chaque minute. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps, mais j'utilise H1 sur la paire EUR/USD. Aucun réglage n'est requis, mais vous pouvez optimiser certains paramètres. Il suffit de l'installer dans le terminal et le tour est joué. Configuration intuitive pour tous. Bon trading à tous. Je vous apprécie et, pour toute question, n'hésitez pas à me contacter 24h/24 et 7j/7.
Prof Engine
Dmitriy Sapegin
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2068887 Торговая стратегия представляет собой "сеточную" технологию с элементами мартингейла.  Робот рассчитан на просадки в 700-800 пунктов без отката. Для торговли подойдут основные валютные пары, такие как EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD.  Общие настройки Разрешение торговли на продажу   -      Разрешить | Запретить открывать Sell ордера и выставлять SellStop отложенные ордера. Разрешение открывать первый ордер   - Разрешить | запретить боту са
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Combo All In One MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10 strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS STRA
EA Apache Gold MT4
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
O Apache Expert Advisor 1.0 é um robô que opera no ativo GOLD/XAUUSD utilizando estratégias baseadas em médias móveis e gestão de risco com Martingale. Ele combina múltiplas médias móveis em diferentes timeframes para identificar potenciais pontos de rompimento no mercado. O robô verifica as condições de preço e, ao detectar rompimentos para cima ou para baixo, abre ordens de compra ou venda automaticamente, sempre respeitando os parâmetros definidos. Principais Funcionalidades: Médias Móveis e
Mid Night Scalper EA
Wichayuth Chotklang
Experts
Mid Night Scalper EA  Expert Advisor is a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading for EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURCHF,EURGBP,AUDCHF,USDCHF pairs With Roll Over Time (00.00-01.00)  Has protection against failures – when the connection is restored, the advisor will continue to work with its orders. Advanced settings of trailing and trading time intervals allow the EA to work correctly on a computer and VPS. The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, and spread changes. Automa
Atena Gold EA
Igor Pereira Calil
Experts
Le spécialiste Atena est un robot pour Meta Trader dont l'objectif est de travailler avec les propres tendances et stratégies du robot. OBTENEZ Atena Gold EA INSTALLÉ ET FONCTIONNANT GRATUITEMENT SUR VOTRE COMPTE, DEMANDEZ-MOI UN MESSAGE PRIVÉ. Atena a été développée pour opérer avec une plus grande sécurité sur le métal américain (GOLD, XAUUSD). Atena GOLD est un robot à long terme, avec des bénéfices HEBDOMADAIRES ET MENSUELS, ne vous inquiétez pas trop s'il met parfois un certain temps à se
BambooEA
Kun Jiao
Experts
Bamboo EA : Description du système de trading Forex automatisé Aperçu général Bamboo EA est un Expert Advisor (EA) automatisé basé sur une stratégie de cassure. Il utilise un mécanisme unique de détection des cassures couplé à une gestion dynamique des risques via l'ATR, conçu pour saisir les opportunités dans les marchés volatils. Il trade l' XAUUSD (or)   sur le   graphique M1 . Excellente performance en marché tendanciel, résultats moyens en range. Recommandations pour débutants : Testez d'a
FREE
ET9 for MT4
Hui Qiu
5 (3)
Experts
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best  Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT4 Updated 4.80 !!   Important update: Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free  ET1 for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113219 Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116521 Descriptions ET9 for
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA est un conseiller expert conçu pour réussir les défis HFT des sociétés de prop trading qui autorisent son utilisation. Quelles sociétés de prop trading HFT puis-je utiliser ? Il a été testé sur presque tous les défis de sociétés de prop trading HFT avec un taux de succès de 100 %, tels que Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave et t
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Plus de l'auteur
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
MA Speedometer MT5
Davit Beridze
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Non standard attitude to the standard moving average indicator. The essence of the indicator is to determine the strength and speed of the price direction by determining the tilt angle of the moving average. A point is taken on the fifteenth MA candle and a point on the last closed MA candle, a straight line is drawn between them, it is movable and on a hemisphere shows an angle of inclination from 90 degrees to -90. above 30 degrees is the buying area, below -30 degrees is the selling area. abo
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Bandes de Bollinger Auto-Optimisées – Outil de volatilité adaptatif basé sur le comportement réel du marché Cet indicateur avancé pour MT4 trouve automatiquement les meilleures périodes et écarts-types en simulant les trades sur les données historiques. Au lieu de paramètres fixes, il s’adapte dynamiquement aux changements du marché et à la structure des prix pour créer des bandes qui reflètent plus précisément la volatilité en temps réel. Pas besoin d’ajustements manuels. Fonctionnalités princi
Auto Optimized MFI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized MFI est un indicateur auto-adaptatif qui ajuste automatiquement les niveaux d’achat et de vente du MFI en fonction de votre marché et de votre unité de temps. Contrairement aux seuils fixes classiques (comme 80/20), il utilise des simulations de trades réels sur données historiques pour détecter les zones les plus efficaces, en se basant sur le comportement réel des prix et des volumes. Fonctionnement L’indicateur analyse les chandeliers historiques sur une plage personnalisable e
PRO Trend Divergence
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est destiné aux graphiques en direct, pas au testeur. L’indicateur PRO Trend Divergence est un outil avancé d’analyse technique conçu pour détecter les divergences de continuation de tendance – un signal indiquant que la tendance actuelle est susceptible de se poursuivre. Contrairement aux indicateurs traditionnels qui se concentrent sur les renversements, cet outil permet aux traders d’identifier les conditions de marché où la tendance reste forte, même lors de légers retracement
MA Speedometer
Davit Beridze
4.6 (10)
Indicateurs
Dashboard for Ma Speedometer:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116784 Non standard attitude to the standard moving average indicator. The essence of the indicator is to determine the strength and speed of the price direction by determining the tilt angle of the moving average. A point is taken on the fifteenth MA candle and a point on the last closed MA candle, a straight line is drawn between them, it is movable and on a hemisphere shows an angle of inclination from 90 degrees to -90. a
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI   est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement a
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicateurs
Bandes de Bollinger Auto-Optimisées – Outil de volatilité adaptatif basé sur le comportement réel du marché Cet indicateur avancé pour MT4 trouve automatiquement les meilleures périodes et écarts-types en simulant les trades sur les données historiques. Au lieu de paramètres fixes, il s’adapte dynamiquement aux changements du marché et à la structure des prix pour créer des bandes qui reflètent plus précisément la volatilité en temps réel. Pas besoin d’ajustements manuels. Fonctionnalités princi
Candle Based 123 Pattern
Davit Beridze
Indicateurs
Motif 1 2 3 Basé sur les Bougies Le Motif 1 2 3 Basé sur les Bougies est un indicateur qui identifie des configurations de retournement à haute probabilité en s’appuyant sur la structure classique de prix 1-2-3, à partir de la formation des bougies et des points de swing. Il n’affiche les signaux qu’après une confirmation de rupture , ce qui réduit le bruit et évite les entrées prématurées. Fonctionnalités principales : Détection basée sur les bougies des motifs 1-2-3 haussiers et baissiers conf
MTF Chart PRO
Davit Beridze
Indicateurs
MTF Chart PRO : Analyse multi-période avec modèles, S/R et alertes Aperçu MTF Chart PRO est un indicateur MetaTrader 4 avancé qui superpose des bougies personnalisables de plusieurs périodes directement sur votre graphique actuel. Il permet une analyse multi-période (MTF) fluide sans avoir à changer de fenêtre. Idéal pour les traders de forex, d'actions et de cryptomonnaies, il combine l'affichage visuel des bougies avec des lignes de support/résistance (S/R) intégrées, des niveaux automatiques
Chart Patterns All in One
Davit Beridze
4.5 (20)
Indicateurs
Essayez "Chart Patterns All in One" en mode démo et recevez un bonus. Envoyez-moi un message après l'avoir testé en mode démo pour recevoir votre bonus. Laissez un commentaire après l'achat pour recevoir 8 indicateurs de haute qualité en bonus. L'indicateur Chart Patterns All-in-One aide les traders à visualiser divers modèles de graphiques couramment utilisés dans l'analyse technique. Cet indicateur soutient l'identification des comportements potentiels du marché, mais ne garantit pas de renta
Period Cross RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Check my p a id tools they   work  perfect! "Period Cross RSI" Is a New indicator idea that shows crosses of two RSI lines with different periods which creates ascending and descending zones for confirmation of long and short trading. This indicator is brend new and will be upgraded further, for now I recommend to use it as a confirmation, filter indicator for determination of long/short trading zones, not as a signaler indicator for now. Further upgrades can make it as a signaler indicator as w
FREE
Filtered TMA Arrows
Davit Beridze
3.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Check my p a id tools they   work  perfect please r ate Here is an Upgraded version with Bonus Ea in case of purchase it costs 30$ only and you get Ea as Bonus:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96835 This indicator is experimetal, it shows TMA channel arrows with Volatility filter built in to avoid lagging. Try to experiment with it, search for better conditions of use. It is possible to adjust different timeframes for TMA and for Volatility filter Same time on the current chart, so it ma
FREE
SpeedAngle
Davit Beridze
Indicateurs
L' indicateur SpeedAngle  est un outil avancé pour MetaTrader 4, conçu pour calculer les angles des mouvements de prix, offrant des signaux visuels dynamiques et des alertes personnalisables. Il aide les traders à identifier rapidement les retournements de tendance et les changements de momentum sur le marché. Fonctionnalités principales Analyse des tendances basée sur les angles : Calcule les angles sur une période définie par l'utilisateur pour visualiser la direction et la vitesse des mouveme
Filtered TMA NRP
Davit Beridze
Indicateurs
after getting indic ator cont act me for Bonus E a. Non Repaint TMA channel with special conditioned arrows on price cross of channel lines plus market Volatility factor, which makes product much more accurate than any usual tma channel indicators.  It is proven to be profitable with Ea built based on it which you will get as a BONUS in case of indicator purchase. Good luck.
Adjustable Pin Bar
Davit Beridze
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Check my p a id tools they   work  perfect please r ate Adjustable PIN BAR indicator is usefull tool alowing to search for pin bars you wish to find on the price chart, it has 2 parameters to filter out what type of pin bars you wish to search for: 1) MinTailProc 75% (default) which means to show pin bars that has minimum size of the Nose (Tail) as 75% of full candle size. If Upper Nose (Tail) size of the candle is minimum 75% of the candle size fully than candle is painted in RED. If Lower Nose
FREE
Dual Timeframe RSI
Davit Beridze
Indicateurs
Check my paid tools they work great and I share Ea's based on them for free please r ate The Dual Timeframe RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator is a novel trading tool that allows traders to monitor RSI readings from two different timeframes on a single chart. This dual perspective enables traders to identify potential trend confirmations and divergences more effectively. For instance, a trader might use a 1-hour RSI alongside a daily RSI to ensure that short-term trades align with the broa
FREE
Volatility Arrows
Davit Beridze
Indicateurs
Indicator shows buy/sell arrows depending on volatility factor. Indicator does not repaint! It works on any pair and any timeframe. It is well tested through strategy builders and shows quite interesting results as a good filter indicator and as independent signaler as well (check the screenshots). It is possible to search for a lot of interesting parameters for profitable trading, some of which are shown on the screenshots. There are next inputs in indicator settings: N-volatility period; Level
Steady Ranger EA
Davit Beridze
3 (2)
Experts
Steady Ranger EA – Trading Intelligent et Sécurisé en Canal Backtest : Utilisez les set files fournis (section des commentaires) en mode "Prix d’Ouverture Uniquement". Vidéo : Regardez avec sous-titres pour une compréhension complète. Pourquoi choisir Steady Ranger EA ? Un système de trading à long terme avec une gestion des risques optimisée, conçu pour la stabilité et la sécurité, plutôt que des profits irréalistes. Protection Stop Multi-Niveaux : Combine un stop-loss par trade avec une limite
RSI Entry Points
Davit Beridze
5 (5)
Indicateurs
RSI Entry Points is the upgrade of the standard RSI indicator to avoid lagging. Indicator draws the clouds and the arrows to have clear picture where price is and what to wait for. Why standard RSI is lagging? because mostly we do not use it correctly and it is with very weak visual flexibility, less informative. With my current upgrade I tried to Fix both problems same time and I got much better results and more exact entries than standard RSI has. I Made RSI line Dynamic, it gets more flexible
For RSI Entry Points Test
Davit Beridze
Experts
This EA is Created just for RSI Entry points Indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67581 Test, to show indicators profitable parameters and to give potential buyers possibility to backtest indicator Entries. EA opens Buy orders on Buy Arrows and Sell orders on Sell Arrows of the indicator, orders are closed on opposite signals. EA is not created for Live automated trading, thats not the goal to sell EA, but any ways if you like it and need it, you can rent. Default settings are fo
MFI Modern PRO
Davit Beridze
4.92 (39)
Indicateurs
Def ault settings   are just for visu alis ation, it c an not be profit able with it.  Get a Free EA as a Bonus when you Purchase the Indicator! Plus, Receive 4 Interesting Additional Indicators. Recommended set files for backtesting the indicator on recommended pairs are available in the comments section (last page). Please note that this product is exclusively sold on the MQL5 market. Any other sources offering it are scams, and the author bears no responsibility. To receive the bonus gifts,
MA Revolution
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicateurs
MA Revolution is upgraded version of standard Moving   A verage. With the current upgrade moving average line got more sensitive with different market conditions. It gets more flexible by decreasing default period step by step while market is sharp and incrasing period back to default period step by step while market is normal again. testing of the ide a shows th at this upgr aded version gives much more acur acy for detecting m arket direction, ch anges in direction are shown much e arly th an
Laguerre Scrat
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicateurs
In case you get Laguerre S crat indicator, you will get Laguerre Scrat Ea as a Gift. To get Ea  and det a iled m anu al PDF contact me PM. Default settings are for usd/cad H4 For St able Long term Profits Laguerre Scrat is a trading system based on 4 indicator combinations in the shape of one indicator. Laguerre indicator (upgraded), CCI, Bollinger bands and market volatility factor. It generates arrows in the indicator window and nuts on the price chart, doubling arrows for a better view where
Fiter
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Les acheteurs de l'indicateur recevront gratuitement un EA basé sur l'indicateur Fiter en tant que bonus. (Regardez la vidéo pour voir l'EA en action.) Commentez pour obtenir l'EA. Fiter est un indicateur hybride qui combine une moyenne mobile exponentielle (EMA) avec une ligne RSI modulée par l'ATR (jaune), ainsi qu'une moyenne mobile traditionnelle (rouge). Le croisement de ces deux lignes génère des signaux de trading bien plus fluides et fiables par rapport à l'approche classique utilisant
MRA Index
Davit Beridze
5 (5)
Indicateurs
Aperçu de l'indicateur MRA Index Offre bonus : Recevez le "MRA Index EA" gratuitement lors de l'achat de l'indicateur. Stratégie d'optimisation : Pour le scalping, j'optimise les paramètres en fonction des 12 derniers mois et les utilise pour le mois suivant. Cette approche s'est révélée très efficace. Remarque importante : Les paramètres par défaut sont uniquement destinés à la visualisation et ne sont pas optimisés pour la rentabilité. Les directives d'optimisation appropriées sont fournies ex
Ma Speedometer Dashboard
Davit Beridze
3.5 (2)
Indicateurs
La version de démonstration n’est pas utile. Vous ne comprendrez rien en regardant les chiffres clignotants. Il s'agit d'un tableau de bord. Essayez de comprendre le concept et je vous aiderai pour le reste. Les symboles doivent être séparés par des virgules (,) et doivent être saisis dans les paramètres exactement comme affichés par votre courtier, afin de s'assurer qu'ils soient reconnus dans le tableau de bord. Ces symboles seront utilisés pour l'analyse par l'indicateur. D'un simple clic,
Price Action Candlestick Patterns
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de Modèles de Chandeliers pour MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Cet indicateur personnalisable identifie les principaux modèles de chandeliers haussiers et baissiers, aidant les traders dans leur analyse technique et prise de décision. Principales caractéristiques : Détection des modèles : Haussiers : Marteau, Englobante haussière, Étoile du matin, Trois soldats blancs, Harami haussier, Marteau inversé. Baissiers : Étoile filante, Englobante baissière, Étoile du soir, Trois corbeaux noirs, Harami b
Candle Information with Session filter
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur "Candle Info" pour MetaTrader 4 (MT4) aide les traders à analyser et à visualiser les principales formations de chandeliers directement sur le graphique. Il détecte des formations telles que des Sommets plus hauts (HH), des Creux plus bas (LL), des Creux plus hauts (HL) et des Sommets plus bas (LH), fournissant ainsi des informations sur les tendances du marché et les mouvements de prix potentiels.     Fonctions principales : - Formations de chandeliers : Identifie et étiquette H
Adaptive Edge EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Contactez-moi après l'achat pour des détails importants ! Aperçu du Robot : Une Approche Statistique pour le Trading Algorithmique Cette offre n'est pas seulement un Expert Advisor ; il s'agit d'acquérir une méthodologie éprouvée pour un trading automatisé réussi à long terme. Ce système complet est conçu pour vous fournir un cadre robuste pour une rentabilité constante sur les marchés financiers. La philosophie fondamentale derrière ce robot de trading est simple mais profonde : le marché est u
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis