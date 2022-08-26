Fibonacci Dimension MT4

5

'Fibonacci Dimension' indicator allows display of preset or user-defined multi-timeframe Fibonacci levels. It automatically takes the previous high and low for two user-defined timeframes and calculates their Fibonacci retracement levels. It also considers the retraced level to draw the expansions on every change of price. A complete visual dimension in multiple timeframes allows deriving profitable strategies for execution.

Enhanced functionality to view and customize the default Fibonacci Range using key and mouse click combination (e.g. use Shift key and mouse click together - please refer to User Guide to know more).

The functionalities included are:

  • Provides an option to consider a preset or custom Fibonacci levels for retracement, extension and expansion.
  • Displays the calculated multi-timeframe Fibonacci levels as a dimension for visual clarity.
  • Includes an option to choose the previous ‘Year’ for selection.
  • Handles the Sunday candle and adds to the previous Friday to calculate the Fibonacci levels for Monday (Day - D1).
  • Able to define a Fibonacci retracement level as the mid-range to be displayed in a different color. The display of mid-range color considers the previous timeframe candle (bullish or bearish).
  • Option to have notification alerts on specified timeframe's closing price entry or exit from the mid-range levels. Notification is possible as a sound alert, mobile (MetaTrader app) push notification and an email message.
  • Supports multiple instances of the indicator on the chart to display multiple sets of timeframe retracements.
  • Allows to toggle the display of extended line till the start of timeframe period.
  • Customizable formatting of line, font and colors used by the indicator.
  • Option to show timeframe, level text, along with price for each level.

Includes Fibonacci Expansion levels to allow you to strategise your exit of trades. The indicator draws the extended retracement levels in case the price breaks the 100 level.

Product Links:
User Guide
 MT5 version


Avis 8
Ingo Reimann
295
Ingo Reimann 2024.05.15 08:39 
 

It is the best Fibonacci I have found in 5 years of trading. I no longer want to be without it in my daily trading. If you trade with Fibonacci, this is a must. A very big compliment to the programmer and thank you for providing it free of charge.

jiab
436
jiab 2024.02.10 17:11 
 

good ... thank you

faithdefender
1736
faithdefender 2024.05.11 20:47 
 

Still trying to figure out how to use it, but it is definitely a "think outside the box" type of indicator.

Produits recommandés
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Présentation de l'indicateur Koala Supply Demand pour MetaTrader 4 (Nous vous encourageons à partager votre avis ou vos commentaires, qu'ils soient positifs ou négatifs, afin que d'autres traders puissent bénéficier de votre expérience.) Bienvenue sur l'indicateur d'offre et demande Koala. Cet indicateur est conçu pour identifier les zones d'offre et de demande non rompues. Cet indicateur peut aider le trader à visualiser le marché comme des zones, vous pouvez voir comment le prix respecte cert
FREE
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Indicateurs
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicateurs
KT Renko Patterns analyse le graphique Renko brique par brique afin de détecter des figures techniques bien connues, fréquemment utilisées par les traders sur divers marchés financiers. Par rapport aux graphiques basés sur le temps, les Renko offrent une vue épurée, rendant les figures plus faciles à reconnaître et à exploiter. KT Renko Patterns comprend plusieurs figures Renko, dont la majorité sont expliquées en détail dans le livre “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” de Prashant Shah. Un
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance (The Trend Catcher) : La stratégie Trend Catcher avec indicateur d’alerte est un outil d’analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché ainsi que les points d’entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle dispose d’une stratégie Trend Catcher dynamique, s’adaptant aux conditions du marché pour offrir une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et l
FREE
Adjustable Fractals mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Adjustable Fractals" - est une version avancée de l'indicateur fractal, un outil de trading très utile ! - Comme nous le savons, l'indicateur fractal standard mt4 n'a aucun paramètre - c'est très gênant pour les traders. - Les fractales ajustables ont résolu ce problème - il dispose de tous les paramètres nécessaires : - Période réglable de l'indicateur (valeurs recommandées - supérieures à 7). - Distance réglable par rapport aux hauts/bas du prix. - Conception réglable des flèches fractales.
Day Pattern
Oleksandr Martsynyshen
Indicateurs
Description: - D ay Pattern - an indicator that helps to identify patterns of price changes for the development of trading algorithms and strategies. For whom this tool? - For developers of trading strategies and algorithms. - Medium- and long-term traders. Time frames H1-W1. Features of the indicator: - There is a function of exporting indicator values to a file of the csv format. - Using the information panel, you can conduct an express analysis of trading tool. - The indicator is sui
KT Horizontal Lines MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
Dans MetaTrader, tracer plusieurs   lignes horizontales   et suivre leurs niveaux de prix respectifs peut rapidement devenir fastidieux. Cet indicateur trace automatiquement plusieurs lignes horizontales à intervalles réguliers pour définir des alertes de prix, afficher des niveaux de support et résistance, ou pour tout autre besoin manuel. Cet indicateur est idéal pour les traders débutants sur le marché du Forex, à la recherche d’opportunités pour réaliser des profits rapides à l’achat et à la
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicateurs
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
Indicateurs
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicateurs
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Shark Deal Book
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (3)
Indicateurs
Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicateurs
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Cornucopia
Wen Huang
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
1. L'offre et la demande sont l'une des stratégies de base utilisées dans le Trading. Il se concentre sur les anciennes lois de l'offre et de la demande et sur les mouvements des prix sur un marché en libre circulation. La base de cette stratégie est que le nombre d'outils disponibles et la demande des acheteurs pour les outils déterminent le prix. Il identifie sur le graphique les zones où la demande surpasse l'offre (zones de demande), les zones où les prix augmentent ou les zones où l'offre
FREE
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « Morning Star » pour MT4. - L'indicateur « Morning Star » est un indicateur très performant pour le trading Price Action : sans refonte, sans délai. - L'indicateur détecte les figures haussières Morning Star sur le graphique : signal de flèche bleue (voir images). - Alertes PC, mobile et e-mail. - Son homologue baissier « Evening Star » est également disponible (suivez le lien ci-dessous). - L'indicateur « Morning Star » est idéal pour combiner les niveaux de support e
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicateurs
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
ExtraMovingPivots
Stanislav Korotky
Indicateurs
This is an intraday indicator that uses conventional formulae for daily and weekly levels of pivot, resistance and support, but updates them dynamically bar by bar. It answers the question how pivot levels would behave if every bar were considered as the last bar of a day. At every point in time, it takes N latest bars into consideration, where N is either the number of bars in a day (round the clock, i.e. in 24h) or the number of bars in a week - for daily and weekly levels correspondingly. So,
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicateurs
Alpha Trend sign est notre outil de Trading très populaire depuis longtemps, il valide notre système de Trading et invite clairement les signaux de Trading sans dérive. Fonctions principales: • En fonction de la zone active du marché, selon les indicateurs, il est intuitif de déterminer si le cours actuel appartient à la tendance ou à la tendance. Et coupez le marché selon les flèches d'indication de l'indicateur, les flèches vertes suggèrent d'acheter et les flèches rouges suggèrent de vend
Possibility 75
Leonid Basis
Indicateurs
Next level of trend trading here. Possibility 75%, the indicator analyzes the current market to determine short (small dot), middle (circle with a dot inside) and long (cross with a circle and a dot inside) trends.  Wingdings characters of  Aqua color represents the beginning of the UP trend. Wingdings characters of  Orange color represents the beginning of the DOWN trend. Possibility 75% Indicator will improve your trading in the world of forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and indices.
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Indicateurs
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicateurs
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex "Force Index avec zones dynamiques de survente/surachat" pour MT4, sans repeinture. - L'indice de force est l'un des meilleurs indicateurs qui combine les données de prix et de volume en une seule valeur. - Il est idéal pour effectuer des transactions de vente à partir de la zone de surachat dynamique et des transactions d'achat à partir de la zone de survente dynamique. - Cet indicateur est excellent pour le trading Momentum dans la direction de la tendance. - Zone de
PZ Trendlines
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (11)
Indicateurs
Tired of plotting trendlines? The PZ TrendLines indicator applies a mechanical approach to the construction of trend lines for you! [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It can draw up to 18 trendlines Trendlines can be optionally based on fractals Each line represents a breakout level Each trendline can be broken or rejected Configurable amount of lines Configurable colors Author Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicateurs
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale  : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   pendant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats  !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5  : Rejoignez mon canal MQL5 pour recevoir les dernières nouvelles Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner est un indicateur de support/résistance qui ajoute un contexte de volume à la structure des prix. En montrant comment l’activité de trading se concentre autour des pivots récents, il aide les utilisateurs à voir où
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
Plus de l'auteur
Session Timer
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
4.62 (13)
Utilitaires
A complete Session Timer that shows the current time, session information with remaining time, chart display of range (high-low) and open price, of current and previous sessions for major markets, and option to add an additional city. A friendly user interface with clickable icons, customizable panel location and format, selection of colors and text. It automatically handles the DST (daylight saving) settings. It also shows the GMT/UTC and server (broker) time. And includes a Candle timer option
FREE
PnL Calendar MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
Utilitaires
PnL Calendar 2.0 ... analyse to profit A robust trading management suite with advanced risk analysis, real-time monitoring, and comprehensive performance tracking for serious Meta Traders. See your trading results organized like a calendar. Identify which days, weeks, and months are profitable. Monitor all open positions in real-time with professional risk metrics at a glance. *** Analysis utility - does not execute, modify, or close trades *** ### Core Features ### **P&L Calendar Panel** The ca
Session Timer MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (5)
Utilitaires
A complete Session Timer that shows the current time, session information with remaining time, chart display of range (high-low) and open price, of current and previous sessions for major markets, and option to add an additional city. A friendly user interface with clickable icons, customizable panel location and format, selection of colors and text. It automatically handles the DST (daylight saving) settings. It also shows the GMT/UTC and server (broker) time. And includes a Candle timer option
FREE
Fibonacci Dimension
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
4.6 (5)
Indicateurs
'Fibonacci Dimension' indicator allows display of preset or user-defined multi-timeframe Fibonacci levels. It automatically takes the previous high and low for two user-defined timeframes and calculates their Fibonacci retracement levels. It also considers the retraced level to draw the expansions on every change of price. A complete visual dimension in multiple timeframes allows deriving profitable strategies for execution. Enhanced functionality to view and customize the default Fibonacci Rang
FREE
Price Ray
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Price Ray indicator is a utility that will improve the way you trade. Primarily, it shows the Bid, Ask or Last price as a line ray which beams till the current candle, last visible chart candle or extended to all candle bars. The enhanced features in this indicator provide information in an area where you focus most, right next to the current candle. You can select text to be shown above or below the Price ray. The indicator is fully customizable, allowing it to fit any strategy requirements. Th
FREE
Current Price
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (2)
Utilitaires
A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse. Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart. Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks. Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of t
FREE
Price Ray MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
4 (2)
Utilitaires
Price Ray indicator is a utility that will improve the way you trade. Primarily, it shows the Bid, Ask or Last price as a line ray which beams till the current candle, last visible chart candle or extended to all candle bars. The enhanced features in this indicator provide information in an area where you focus most, right next to the current candle. You can select text to be shown above or below the Price ray. The indicator is fully customizable, allowing it to fit any strategy requirements. Th
FREE
Current Price MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (1)
Utilitaires
A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse. Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart. Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks. Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of t
FREE
PnL Calendar
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
Utilitaires
PnL Calendar 2.0 ... analyse to profit A robust trading management suite with advanced risk analysis, real-time monitoring, and comprehensive performance tracking for serious Meta Traders. See your trading results organized like a calendar. Identify which days, weeks, and months are profitable. Monitor all open positions in real-time with professional risk metrics at a glance. *** Analysis utility - does not execute, modify, or close trades *** ### Core Features ### **P&L Calendar Panel** The ca
Filtrer:
xlxAxlx
1473
xlxAxlx 2024.11.15 18:42 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
14800
Réponse du développeur Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.11.18 02:10
Thanks for the review
TheStiltman
19
TheStiltman 2024.08.23 10:40 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
14800
Réponse du développeur Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.08.25 08:55
Thanks @TheStiltman for the review. Greatly appreciate your kind words. Best, Keni
Devonish
3254
Devonish 2024.05.18 13:17 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
14800
Réponse du développeur Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.05.18 15:48
Thanks @Devonish for the review. Am glad you found the indicator and user guide useful.
Ingo Reimann
295
Ingo Reimann 2024.05.15 08:39 
 

It is the best Fibonacci I have found in 5 years of trading. I no longer want to be without it in my daily trading. If you trade with Fibonacci, this is a must. A very big compliment to the programmer and thank you for providing it free of charge.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
14800
Réponse du développeur Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.05.15 10:00
Thanks Ingo for the review and your kind words. I am glad you found the indicator helpful. Regards,
Keni
faithdefender
1736
faithdefender 2024.05.11 20:47 
 

Still trying to figure out how to use it, but it is definitely a "think outside the box" type of indicator.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
14800
Réponse du développeur Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.05.16 04:13
Thanks @faithdefender,
I hope the User Guide helps in your understanding on the usage. Please send a message if you need any further clarity.
Regards,
Keni
jiab
436
jiab 2024.02.10 17:11 
 

good ... thank you

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
14800
Réponse du développeur Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.02.11 04:12
Thanks for the review 🙏
Martin Brown
802
Martin Brown 2023.08.06 18:18 
 

Absolutely fantastic. Exactly what I was looking for. If you are a trader trying to learn how the market interacts with Fibonacci this will definitely help you.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
14800
Réponse du développeur Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2023.08.07 04:50
Thanks Martin for the kind review. I suggest you use Fibonacci Dimension and the Session Timer indicator, to track price movement. It will help in confirming if the prices are moving as per your strategy during the Asia -> EU -> US sessions. Please read the User Guide for optimal use of the indicators. Session Timer MT4 -> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80007
fxpat
520
fxpat 2022.11.01 07:18 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
14800
Réponse du développeur Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2022.11.02 07:59
Thanks @fxpat for the review. Really appreciate it 🙏
Répondre à l'avis