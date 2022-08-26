Fibonacci Dimension MT4

5

'Fibonacci Dimension' indicator allows display of preset or user-defined multi-timeframe Fibonacci levels. It automatically takes the previous high and low for two user-defined timeframes and calculates their Fibonacci retracement levels. It also considers the retraced level to draw the expansions on every change of price. A complete visual dimension in multiple timeframes allows deriving profitable strategies for execution.

Enhanced functionality to view and customize the default Fibonacci Range using key and mouse click combination (e.g. use Shift key and mouse click together - please refer to User Guide to know more).

The functionalities included are:

  • Provides an option to consider a preset or custom Fibonacci levels for retracement, extension and expansion.
  • Displays the calculated multi-timeframe Fibonacci levels as a dimension for visual clarity.
  • Includes an option to choose the previous ‘Year’ for selection.
  • Handles the Sunday candle and adds to the previous Friday to calculate the Fibonacci levels for Monday (Day - D1).
  • Able to define a Fibonacci retracement level as the mid-range to be displayed in a different color. The display of mid-range color considers the previous timeframe candle (bullish or bearish).
  • Option to have notification alerts on specified timeframe's closing price entry or exit from the mid-range levels. Notification is possible as a sound alert, mobile (MetaTrader app) push notification and an email message.
  • Supports multiple instances of the indicator on the chart to display multiple sets of timeframe retracements.
  • Allows to toggle the display of extended line till the start of timeframe period.
  • Customizable formatting of line, font and colors used by the indicator.
  • Option to show timeframe, level text, along with price for each level.

Includes Fibonacci Expansion levels to allow you to strategise your exit of trades. The indicator draws the extended retracement levels in case the price breaks the 100 level.

Product Links:
User Guide
 MT5 version


İncelemeler 8
Ingo Reimann
295
Ingo Reimann 2024.05.15 08:39 
 

It is the best Fibonacci I have found in 5 years of trading. I no longer want to be without it in my daily trading. If you trade with Fibonacci, this is a must. A very big compliment to the programmer and thank you for providing it free of charge.

jiab
436
jiab 2024.02.10 17:11 
 

good ... thank you

faithdefender
1736
faithdefender 2024.05.11 20:47 
 

Still trying to figure out how to use it, but it is definitely a "think outside the box" type of indicator.

xlxAxlx
1473
xlxAxlx 2024.11.15 18:42 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
14800
Geliştiriciden yanıt Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.11.18 02:10
Thanks for the review
TheStiltman
19
TheStiltman 2024.08.23 10:40 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
14800
Geliştiriciden yanıt Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.08.25 08:55
Thanks @TheStiltman for the review. Greatly appreciate your kind words. Best, Keni
Devonish
3254
Devonish 2024.05.18 13:17 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
14800
Geliştiriciden yanıt Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.05.18 15:48
Thanks @Devonish for the review. Am glad you found the indicator and user guide useful.
Ingo Reimann
295
Ingo Reimann 2024.05.15 08:39 
 

It is the best Fibonacci I have found in 5 years of trading. I no longer want to be without it in my daily trading. If you trade with Fibonacci, this is a must. A very big compliment to the programmer and thank you for providing it free of charge.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
14800
Geliştiriciden yanıt Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.05.15 10:00
Thanks Ingo for the review and your kind words. I am glad you found the indicator helpful. Regards,
Keni
faithdefender
1736
faithdefender 2024.05.11 20:47 
 

Still trying to figure out how to use it, but it is definitely a "think outside the box" type of indicator.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
14800
Geliştiriciden yanıt Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.05.16 04:13
Thanks @faithdefender,
I hope the User Guide helps in your understanding on the usage. Please send a message if you need any further clarity.
Regards,
Keni
jiab
436
jiab 2024.02.10 17:11 
 

good ... thank you

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
14800
Geliştiriciden yanıt Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.02.11 04:12
Thanks for the review 🙏
Martin Brown
802
Martin Brown 2023.08.06 18:18 
 

Absolutely fantastic. Exactly what I was looking for. If you are a trader trying to learn how the market interacts with Fibonacci this will definitely help you.

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
14800
Geliştiriciden yanıt Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2023.08.07 04:50
Thanks Martin for the kind review. I suggest you use Fibonacci Dimension and the Session Timer indicator, to track price movement. It will help in confirming if the prices are moving as per your strategy during the Asia -> EU -> US sessions. Please read the User Guide for optimal use of the indicators. Session Timer MT4 -> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80007
fxpat
520
fxpat 2022.11.01 07:18 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
14800
Geliştiriciden yanıt Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2022.11.02 07:59
Thanks @fxpat for the review. Really appreciate it 🙏
