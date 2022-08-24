Currency Strength 28Pairs

5

Calculate 28 pairs buy and sell volume real-time.


This Indicator is good for all trader. It will increase the accuracy and decision making of placing orders. It shows the strength and weakness of every currency. It's a great help to you.

CurrencyStrength28pairs - The indicator calculates the price and the buy and sell volume of every currency pair. Show you the results on the board in real time. and averaged all currency pairs to show the strength of the current currency.

Features
  • Result on the board.
  • Line strength all currency.
  • Auto switch pair crurency.

*Use the signals of CurrencyStrength28pairs with support and resistance. for entering orders with the highest accuracy.

More updates coming soon.

Recensioni 1
نجا ت
38
نجا ت 2025.05.06 13:03 
 

Good indicator.I recomend.

