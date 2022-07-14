EA Gold NRJ

4.25

  • Only 1 copy left at $189
  • Next price     --->   $249

EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD). 

The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid.

Safe trading with low drawdown. Only one trade per time.

Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible. 

The Ea can work with any small or large deposits.

Easy to use, just set risk or own lot and let EA trade.


Download settings


Key features:

  • smart entry point filter;
  • advanced trade control module; 
  • each trade protected by stop loss;
  • flexible news filter;
  • time and day filters;
  • high spread filter;
  • easy to use.


Setup:

Platform MT4 
Account Recommended ECN accounts 
Trading symbol    XAUUSD 
Trading timeframe H1
Minimum deposit $100

  


Activate news filter

Note: news filter doesn't works at strategy tester. This is real-time protection module that works only at live trading.
Warning:

 I sell Ea only at MQL5.com. In case someone contacted you and trying to sell you something, note that it is scammer who sell fake.
Original Ea only at MQL5.com and if you purchase EA elsewhere be aware this is fake that willn't work like real version and you will never receive support and updates.

    Reviews 20
    fulvio.vespasi
    409
    fulvio.vespasi 2025.08.12 13:40 
     

    First trade, first success. Fanur is one of the best providers here. Smart entries, careful risk management, precision. And..last but not least, great assistance. Thanks Fanur!

    Walter Ludwig Tengler
    697
    Walter Ludwig Tengler 2024.11.01 21:52 
     

    The best gold EA I used so far. It always finds the right entry point. I am very satisfied with the EA's from Fanur. Using Diamond Pro, Diamond Black and Sapphire. All run with steady profits. And the price is really more than fair.

    Petr Tesnar
    603
    Petr Tesnar 2023.11.23 21:57 
     

    The best expert advisor about Gold I have found so far on the MQL5 website. I Bought Diamond EA from Fanur too. Real trading corresponds to backtests. News filters work great. Tested on real account and after a month of use I recommend it 100% to anyone who is serious about trading with algorithms. And Fanur is extremly supportive. Thank you Fanur !!!! :-)

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    Filter:
    Youness B
    122
    Youness B 2026.03.26 21:24 
     

    very bad ea doesnt work!!!

    Fanur Galamov
    23870
    Reply from developer Fanur Galamov 2026.07.07 15:59
    You purchased EA only yesterday, please be patient and wait. As soon as suitable entry point, so NRJ send order. Avg. can be 3 - 10 trades per week.
    Aaron C
    259
    Aaron C 2026.01.10 20:12 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    fulvio.vespasi
    409
    fulvio.vespasi 2025.08.12 13:40 
     

    First trade, first success. Fanur is one of the best providers here. Smart entries, careful risk management, precision. And..last but not least, great assistance. Thanks Fanur!

    Walter Ludwig Tengler
    697
    Walter Ludwig Tengler 2024.11.01 21:52 
     

    The best gold EA I used so far. It always finds the right entry point. I am very satisfied with the EA's from Fanur. Using Diamond Pro, Diamond Black and Sapphire. All run with steady profits. And the price is really more than fair.

    [Deleted] 2024.04.10 11:08 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Andrei Lisaichuk
    449
    Andrei Lisaichuk 2023.12.16 20:33 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Petr Tesnar
    603
    Petr Tesnar 2023.11.23 21:57 
     

    The best expert advisor about Gold I have found so far on the MQL5 website. I Bought Diamond EA from Fanur too. Real trading corresponds to backtests. News filters work great. Tested on real account and after a month of use I recommend it 100% to anyone who is serious about trading with algorithms. And Fanur is extremly supportive. Thank you Fanur !!!! :-)

    1036086
    517
    1036086 2023.04.14 13:05 
     

    Hello. I bought EA GOLD NRJ. Since it is a Japan yen account, RiskPerTrade is operating at 0.05. BuyStop and SellStop are waiting at 0.18, but most of them repeat BUY and SELL at 0.01 lot, and the funds are gradually decreasing. Sometimes I buy and sell at 0.18 and get good results, but most of them are 0.01 lots and my funds are decreasing little by little. Why is this?

    rykross kyna
    38
    rykross kyna 2023.03.31 10:36 
     

    Bonjour, pouvez vous me contacter svp ? je Vien d'acheter votre ROBOT

    Jane
    224
    Jane 2023.03.25 13:33 
     

    Excellent results. It is a very reliable EA.

    Romain Roger Rolland Paul Mousson
    200
    Romain Roger Rolland Paul Mousson 2022.11.08 21:36 
     

    "EA Gold NRJ" is very good in real live account for Gold trading. It is efficient and highly rewarding. I strongly recommand it.

    49080896
    370
    49080896 2022.11.04 18:00 
     

    I wish, oh how I wish I could get this ea to perform well. I keep reading the good reviews so I know someone is having success with this ea but I can't make it work. It makes pending orders that don't get filled. Any orders that get filled close at a loss. I think the ea may be a cleverly marketed scam....

    Fanur Galamov
    23870
    Reply from developer Fanur Galamov 2022.11.08 10:30
    Hello,
    The Ea includes high spread protection and can delete orders if spread is too high. Pls check and correct your spread.
    fxfactor
    103
    fxfactor 2022.10.24 20:26 
     

    Отличный эксперт

    FXAlpha 5
    38
    FXAlpha 5 2022.09.28 15:25 
     

    Downloaded this EA and had issues in the beginning because of my brokers spreads and the EA would not take a trade but Fanur was able to help me tweak some of the settings which resulted in the EA making a very nice £490 profit. Great Customer service and support

    Moon Drops
    244
    Moon Drops 2022.09.28 05:11 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Groupe Perdigau Investissements
    620
    Eric Louis Perdigau 2022.09.02 11:05 
     

    Excellent EA, and fantastic support, Fanur has helped me a lot, to configure and understand all his EAs, that's just perfect. I use Ea Maestro, Ea Sapphire, Ea Spectr and now Ea Gold NRJ (and pretty soon EA Prime), results are juste fantastics with all the EAs in reals accounts I am so happy to have found all this EA, it increases my account every day, i recommend strongly EA Gold, but all the others ones of Fanur, and i can say that prices of his Ea are so low, just try it !

    sanpaul
    284
    sanpaul 2022.08.24 22:40 
     

    На мой взгляд это самый лучший эксперт для торговли золотом и получения стабильной прибыли!!!

    p.s. я очень доволен экспертом! Рекомендую!👍

    Hanna Zharkova
    1362
    Hanna Zharkova 2022.08.10 23:50 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Aleksandr Fedorenko
    479
    Aleksandr Fedorenko 2022.08.05 21:05 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    forscher
    203
    forscher 2022.07.28 18:06 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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