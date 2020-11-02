TradeAuto
- Experts
-
- Version: 5.59
- Updated: 2 November 2020
- Activations: 20
optimum automatic and manual system transactions
You only need to set Auto Lot and Auto Stop Loss.
lot = AccountEquity()/Riskmoney
Average value through simple setting, removal, trend filtering, and partial closure of lost locations.
The automatic calculation system prepares settings with just a few clicks. Unlike the grid strategy of processing only orders for the entire group, some losses can be reduced while reducing the burden of deposits.
Benefits:
1. Ideal for handling non-profit and small orders on a large grid.
2. Powerful installation system
3. Restoration of Low Earth Loss Areas
4. Advanced Trend Filtering Algorithm
5. Strong combination of locking and partial loss closing
*Basic settings are recommended.