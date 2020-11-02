TradeAuto

optimum automatic and manual system transactions


You only need to set Auto Lot and Auto Stop Loss.
lot = AccountEquity()/Riskmoney
Average value through simple setting, removal, trend filtering, and partial closure of lost locations.

The automatic calculation system prepares settings with just a few clicks. Unlike the grid strategy of processing only orders for the entire group, some losses can be reduced while reducing the burden of deposits.

Benefits:

1. Ideal for handling non-profit and small orders on a large grid.
2. Powerful installation system
3. Restoration of Low Earth Loss Areas
4. Advanced Trend Filtering Algorithm
5. Strong combination of locking and partial loss closing

*Basic settings are recommended.



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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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DollarMachine
Youngil Jin
Experts
This EA is very easy to use and can apply for many currency pairs.  Transactions are automatically adjusted using the AccountFreeMargin and ATR metrics and RiskPercentage. EA는 Martingale, Grid 또는 Scaling을 사용하지 않습니다. * Trade settings RiskPercentage - Money Management Risk Percent TakeProfit- Fixed Take Benefit value (point). If 0 then profit will not be set. StopLoss- Fixed stop loss value (point). If 0 then no stop loss is set. EA discovers small price deviations due to sudden changes in tra
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