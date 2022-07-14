EA Gold NRJ

4.55

1 copy left for $175.

Next price --> $249

EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD). 

The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid.

Safe trading with low drawdown. Only one trade per time.

Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible. 

The Ea can work with any small or large deposits.

Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot.


Key features:

  • smart entry point filter;
  • advanced trade control module; 
  • each trade protected by stop loss;
  • flexible news filter;
  • time and day filters;
  • high spread filter;
  • easy to use.


Setup:

Terminal MT4 
Account Recommended ECN accounts 
Trading symbol    XAUUSD 
Trading timeframe H1
Minimum deposit $100

  


Activate news filter

Note: news filter doesn't works at strategy tester. This is real-time protection module that works only at live trading.
Warning:

 I sell Ea only at MQL5.com. In case someone contacted you and trying to sell you something, note that it is scammer who sell fake.
Original Ea only at MQL5.com and if you purchase EA elsewhere be aware this is fake that willn't work like real version and you will never receive support and updates.




















































































































    İncelemeler 18
    fulvio.vespasi
    191
    fulvio.vespasi 2025.08.12 13:40 
     

    First trade, first success. Fanur is one of the best providers here. Smart entries, careful risk management, precision. And..last but not least, great assistance. Thanks Fanur!

    Walter Ludwig Tengler
    559
    Walter Ludwig Tengler 2024.11.01 21:52 
     

    The best gold EA I used so far. It always finds the right entry point. I am very satisfied with the EA's from Fanur. Using Diamond Pro, Diamond Black and Sapphire. All run with steady profits. And the price is really more than fair.

    Petr Tesnar
    543
    Petr Tesnar 2023.11.23 21:57 
     

    The best expert advisor about Gold I have found so far on the MQL5 website. I Bought Diamond EA from Fanur too. Real trading corresponds to backtests. News filters work great. Tested on real account and after a month of use I recommend it 100% to anyone who is serious about trading with algorithms. And Fanur is extremly supportive. Thank you Fanur !!!! :-)

