EA Gold NRJ
- Experts
- Fanur Galamov
- Version: 2.1
- Mise à jour: 4 juin 2025
- Activations: 10
EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).
The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid.
Safe trading with low drawdown. Only one trade per time.
Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.
The Ea can work with any small or large deposits.
Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot.
Key features:
- smart entry point filter;
- advanced trade control module;
- each trade protected by stop loss;
- flexible news filter;
- time and day filters;
- high spread filter;
- easy to use.
Setup:
|Terminal
|MT4
|Account
|Recommended ECN accounts
|Trading symbol
|XAUUSD
|Trading timeframe
|H1
|Minimum deposit
|$100
Note: news filter doesn't works at strategy tester. This is real-time protection module that works only at live trading.
|
First trade, first success. Fanur is one of the best providers here. Smart entries, careful risk management, precision. And..last but not least, great assistance. Thanks Fanur!