EA Gold NRJ

4.55

1 copy left for $175.

Next price --> $249

EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD). 

The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid.

Safe trading with low drawdown. Only one trade per time.

Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible. 

The Ea can work with any small or large deposits.

Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot.


Download settings


Key features:

  • smart entry point filter;
  • advanced trade control module; 
  • each trade protected by stop loss;
  • flexible news filter;
  • time and day filters;
  • high spread filter;
  • easy to use.


Setup:

Terminal MT4 
Account Recommended ECN accounts 
Trading symbol    XAUUSD 
Trading timeframe H1
Minimum deposit $100

  


Activate news filter

Note: news filter doesn't works at strategy tester. This is real-time protection module that works only at live trading.
Warning:

 I sell Ea only at MQL5.com. In case someone contacted you and trying to sell you something, note that it is scammer who sell fake.
Original Ea only at MQL5.com and if you purchase EA elsewhere be aware this is fake that willn't work like real version and you will never receive support and updates.




















































































































    Avis 18
    fulvio.vespasi
    191
    fulvio.vespasi 2025.08.12 13:40 
     

    First trade, first success. Fanur is one of the best providers here. Smart entries, careful risk management, precision. And..last but not least, great assistance. Thanks Fanur!

    Walter Ludwig Tengler
    559
    Walter Ludwig Tengler 2024.11.01 21:52 
     

    The best gold EA I used so far. It always finds the right entry point. I am very satisfied with the EA's from Fanur. Using Diamond Pro, Diamond Black and Sapphire. All run with steady profits. And the price is really more than fair.

    Petr Tesnar
    543
    Petr Tesnar 2023.11.23 21:57 
     

    The best expert advisor about Gold I have found so far on the MQL5 website. I Bought Diamond EA from Fanur too. Real trading corresponds to backtests. News filters work great. Tested on real account and after a month of use I recommend it 100% to anyone who is serious about trading with algorithms. And Fanur is extremly supportive. Thank you Fanur !!!! :-)

    Produits recommandés
    Ict Gold Scalper
    Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
    Experts
    ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
    Experts Advisors Yudistira
    David Antonius
    Experts
    Yudistira – Intelligent Trend-Following Trading Robot Yudistira is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on strong market trends using a disciplined and strategic approach. Named after the wise and noble warrior from the Mahabharata, Yudistira embodies patience, precision, and strength in trading decisions. Built for MetaTrader 4, this EA utilizes a powerful combination of technical indicators including the 50 EMA , 200 EMA , MACD , and ATR to identify high-probability trend-fol
    VanquishGT
    Vasile Verdes
    Experts
    VanquishGT – Expert Advisor MT5 basé sur les pullbacks pour XAU et indices VanquishGT est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu pour MetaTrader 4, spécialement adapté aux instruments comme l’or (XAU) et les indices boursiers. Il aide à détecter les retracements du marché (pullbacks) et à y réagir de manière stratégique. Il fonctionne entièrement au sein de la plateforme MT5, sans connexion externe ni fichiers requis, et adapte son comportement via une logique interne selon la dynamique des prix. Fonction
    TradeHistoryMapper EA
    Dora Nafwa Mwabini
    Experts
    Visualisez votre avantage de trading avec TradeHistoryMapper Tous les traders à succès le savent : votre historique est la clé de vos profits futurs. TradeHistoryMapper transforme l'historique de votre compte en une carte visuelle puissante, indiquant précisément vos gains, vos pertes et les pistes d'amélioration. Pourquoi vous perdre dans des onglets interminables d'historique de compte alors que vous pouvez visualiser chaque transaction directement sur votre graphique ? 1. Affichez instant
    Forex Edward Teach
    Denis Kudryashov
    3.5 (2)
    Experts
    Edward Teach Forex This is an expert Advisor for short-term trading using a series of orders with their averaging and subsequent increase. The EA trades in both directions, choosing a more suitable side in the trading process. Hidden profits and virtual trailing stop are used.Also, the EA has the ability to stop trading (not to open new orders) before important news, both during manual installation, and receiving information from the indicator "News provider" . There are several logics that imp
    TwoBreak88
    Tiara Isgi Putrigita
    Experts
    I Just try this EA in pair GBPJPY with Time Frame D1 and finding the best perform. you can research again, with your favorite pair and the other time frame. I just test with Control Point not Every Tick in Strategy Tester, because I just want to find the best perform and to know the survival this EA. I test this EA in Broker Maxrich-Group this EA use candlestick pattern, so other broker maybe other result. and then this EA use two Stop Orders with Expiration. I will explain fitur in this EA: 1.
    Phoenix Gold EA MT4
    Nuttapol Chantrasmi
    Experts
    "Phoenix Gold is a great choice for hands-off investors who plan to do a long-term investment in gold" #Non-Martingale #Always SL #Robust #Adaptive #Fully Automated #AI #XAUUSD Phoenix Gold is a non-martingale expert adviser generated from our AI-driven pipeline which learns diversified trading strategies from 10-years historical data of the gold market. Phoenix Gold  project aims to provide a robust adaptive trading system that can harmonize with the dynamic of the market. We value risk manage
    PolPol5 AudNzd
    Yusuke Goto
    Experts
    Features of this EA Only one position is held per trade. No more Grid or martingale, so it can be operated from a low capital. Currency pair: AUDNZD Time: 5 min or 1min Lot：100USD/0.1 Please use an exchange with low spreads. *There may be days when you do not trade at all throughout the day, as we carefully select our entries. *When the market has a window, entry conditions are more likely to be met, but we recommend that you prohibit entry at that time in your settings as you will lose
    Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP
    Bashir Abdi Jama
    Experts
    Français (French) SIGMA Trend Protocol EA (MT4) Conseiller Expert à règles pour XAUUSD (Gold) et GBPJPY . Il ne trade que lorsque des conditions prédéfinies sont réunies. Sans martingale, sans grille, sans arbitrage. Fichier EX4 compilé ; aucun appel DLL . Aperçu • Entrées sélectives grâce à des confirmations multi-couches (régime, direction, timing). • Risque fixe par trade avec SL/TP stricts , protection de l’équité quotidienne/hebdomadaire et limites d’exposition. • Dimensionnement en pourcen
    KingofCAT
    Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
    Experts
    /  /; Recommendations Use VPS server with ping less 10ms;  Standard settings are optimized for EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDJPY USDCHF EURJPY EURGBP GBPJPY;  The settings of the EA - ℕℝ ℕ;   ℂ      - ℕ    ℙ -   ℝ
    Fitpro 10 Scalper
    Heni Muthia
    Experts
    Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
    EA Reverse Breakout
    Ruslan Pishun
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The strategy is based on a reverse breakout, it trades using pending BUY LIMIT and SELL LIMIT orders. Recommended currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql Parameters Magic — ID of EA's trades. Order Comment— a comment to the EA's orders. Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers. Order Type — select trade direction. Max Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order triggers. disable trade if spread high — disable tradi
    Market Maker Expert
    Oon Kar Lee
    Experts
    MARKET MAKER EXPERT is an customizable advanced, fully automated Grid Trading Expert Advisor developed to trade on MULTIPAIR MODE ( EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,EURCHF ), by spreading out risks. Expanding Grid is its speciality. It focuses on opening a large number of orders. The currency pairs have been chosen carefully to run this system. Once it analyze the market, it does a hedge order immediately, (so margin levels are not affected on the initial trade) Starts grid when the price move aga
    FU Pulsar
    Alla Bosa
    Experts
    Advisor FU PULSAR  - is a scalper with high accuracy of market entries. The EA is able to work with medium spreads (for testing we used a spread of 20 points on GBPUSD), it is not critical to slippage, and it is also not demanding on trading conditions. It uses Stop Loss as protection for orders, and uses virtual trailing stop as a percentage of the balance as order support. It does not open orders often but as accurately as possible. FU PULSAR does not use indicators. The algorithm contains a
    Network EURUSD
    Alexandr Gladkiy
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Network EURUSD  - сеточный советник, настроенный для торговли валютной парой  EURUSD.  Для определения моментов для открытия сделок советник использует несколько индикаторов. Рекомендуемый период графика для торговли с настройками по-умолчанию - M15. Настройки:  Take profit  Размер тейк профита  Volume  Размер лота  Balance  Баланс для расчёта лота. Если ноль, то лот будет фиксированным   Period for indicators  Период для индикаторов.
    FREE
    Uni Bot MT4
    Andriy Sydoruk
    2.33 (6)
    Experts
    Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
    Trend Crusher MT4
    Scott Fredeman
    Experts
    TREND CRUSHER DEFAULT SETTING - ATTACH TO H4 TIMEFRAME These are the BEST SYMBOLS TESTED: CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,USDJPY,EURNZD AUDNZD,USDCAD,GBPCAD,AUDCAD,GBPNZD,GBPAUD Trend Crusher has a dynamic entry and a dynamic grid system. It is dynamic to avoid opening grids when you do not need them. Why open a grid in normal market conditions? The EA will detect high volatility and only open a grid at a distance that matches the volatility. You can trade against the Trend or Follow the Trend.
    Banana Stories MT4
    Volodymyr Zubov
    Experts
    Un robot très simple qui génère des profits chaque jour de trading, à chaque minute. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps, mais j'utilise H1 sur la paire EUR/USD. Aucun réglage n'est requis, mais vous pouvez optimiser certains paramètres. Il suffit de l'installer dans le terminal et le tour est joué. Configuration intuitive pour tous. Bon trading à tous. Je vous apprécie et, pour toute question, n'hésitez pas à me contacter 24h/24 et 7j/7.
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
    Valeriy Potapov
    Experts
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
    ShinZuka
    Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
    Experts
    Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
    RSI Intelligent MT4
    Sabil Yudifera
    Experts
    RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
    Stepping GBPUSD
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Experts
    Stepping-GBPUSD - works in fully automatic mode! No settings needed, you can use the default settings. The Expert Advisor works like a scalpel during sharp price movements. The bot was tested on real tick data with a real spread for a 19-year period from 2004 to 2023 (this is how much tick history is available on the servers of Swiss brokers). It also passed the Monte Carlo stability test using 5,000 cycles of simulation of random trade generation, as well as a simulated delay and slippage test
    Guinevere
    Charbel Abboud
    Experts
    L'EA GUINEVERE est une combinaison de stratégies forex de dernière génération faite des derniers algorithmes d'apprentissage automatique et d'intelligence artificielle pour anticiper les changements sur le marché. Il n'utilise PAS de stratégies risquées telles que MARTINGALE, AVERAGE, GRIDS... Toutes les positions sont toujours couvertes avec des S/L et T/P adéquats. Le backtest de précision maximale montre les performances passées de Guinevere EA, cependant nous avertissons toujours les utili
    Sonata MT4
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor's strategy is based on proactive forecasting of the most likely price movement. The method for determining this movement is the calculation and ratio of such factors as: short-term OHLC candlestick patterns, the direction of the microtrend, the rate of price change. Only 1 deal on one trading instrument can be opened at a time. Support:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter No hazardous trading methods are used. The Expert Advisor has minimal settings, which allow
    Daytrade Pro Algo
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Promotion de lancement : Nombre limité d'exemplaires disponibles au prix actuel Prix ​​final : 990$ NOUVEAU : obtenez 1 EA gratuitement !   (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Bienvenue sur DayTrade Pro Algo !   Après des années d'étude des marchés et de programmation de différentes stratégies, j'ai trouvé un algorithme qui a tout ce dont un bon système de trading a
    Santa Scalping
    Morten Kruse
    2.84 (19)
    Experts
    Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
    Forex trading
    Andrey Kozak
    Experts
    Le trading Forex est un robot scalpeur forex unique. Le robot négocie GBPUSD M5. Le dépôt minimum est de 300 $. Le tirage maximum lors des tests dans le testeur de stratégie pendant 2 ans ne dépasse pas 15 %. Le robot n'utilise pas de Martingale, Grid ou d'autres stratégies de trading risquées. Chaque transaction est accompagnée de TakeProfit et StopLoss. Le robot peut trader simultanément sur plusieurs comptes de trading. À chaque transaction, le robot envoie un message d'information au commer
    Audnzd Scalping Expert Advisor
    Hao Jun Chong
    Experts
    ANSEA is a AUDNZD scalping strategy allows you to get the maximum profit on flat currency pairs. Author's indicators are used to accurately enter the market! Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281563?source=Site+Signals+Page *Back tested in Dukascopy historical data Best case: Minimum Balance:   $500 Leverage:   1:100 Maximal Drawdown:  27 % Spread:   5 pips Net Profit:  15 % per year Low risk:   $200 Balance per 0.01 lot size High risk:   $500 Balance per 0.07 lot size The EA is installe
    GoldMine EA MT4
    Jerald Jay Cruz
    Experts
    No force entry and not martingale!!! This EA is designed to identify the best setup trades, executing approximately 3 to 5 high-quality trades per week on each currency pair. This Expert Advisor (EA) is tailored for XAU/USD (Gold)  and operates on a 5-minute time frame . The strategy combines the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with a Moving Average (MA) to identify trade opportunities and manage exits effectively. Key Features: CCI-Based Entry : The EA watches for the CCI to cross extreme l
    Forex Fighter 4
    Jared Matthew Bryant
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Forex Fighter is an advanced, multicurrency system that trades following symbols:  EURJPY, GBPCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDNZD, USDJPY and AUDCAD.  The strategy is based on built in indicators which I developed myself. Forex Fighter follows unique patterns that are repetitive but very often human brain is not capable of catching them.  The decision maker here are two Neural Networks which have to agree whether or not a particular trade will be placed. The probability of repeating a pattern has to be
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.62 (21)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.37 (27)
    Experts
    Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.41 (37)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (170)
    Experts
    Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
    GOLD Dahab MT4
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Experts
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
    Indicement MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
    Aurum Trader
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (3)
    Experts
    EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (41)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.73 (30)
    Experts
    Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
    Cherma Mt4
    Hicham Chergui
    2.62 (13)
    Experts
    CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
    Fundamental hunter
    Sara Sabaghi
    Experts
    Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
    Recovery Manager Pro MT4
    Ianina Nadirova
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
    Advanced Scalper
    Profalgo Limited
    3.96 (114)
    Experts
    PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
    Dark Gold
    Marco Solito
    4.73 (90)
    Experts
    Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
    HFT Prop Firm EA
    Dilwyn Tng
    4.97 (627)
    Experts
    HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    3.67 (3)
    Experts
    VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
    Open lock
    Sergey Likho
    4.07 (43)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
    Javier Gold Scalper V2
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
    Anibus
    Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
    Experts
    Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
    Algo Gold EA
    Stuart James Winter
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.39 (84)
    Experts
    L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
    GOLD EAgle mt4
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.67 (118)
    Experts
    Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
    Diamond PRO
    Fanur Galamov
    4.79 (61)
    Experts
    3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
    Machine Wizard
    Thomas Cain
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the
    Theranto v3
    Hossein Davarynejad
    Experts
    //////  THEHRANTO V3  ///////       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                                                             Live Signal  =     signals An expert based on    (   AUD , CAD   ) Download Setfile on Comment    Time frame     =    M15  Working Time    24 hours   5 day week  Make sure To Active Filter News  in  backtest news filter is not working      Have Stop loss Base on Max DD  it is a ful
    EA Forex Scalper
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    Experts
    EA Forex Scalping est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour trois paires de devises majeures : EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD. Signaux Il ne reste plus que 1 exemplaire sur 10 à ce prix. Prochain prix : $599.99 Disponible pour MT4 et MT5 MT5 Ne fait appel ni au grid, ni au martingale, ni à l’IA, ni aux réseaux neuronaux, ni à l’arbitrage. Chaque transaction est protégée par un Stop Loss (SL) fixe, adapté à chaque paire. Les profits sont sécurisés par un Trailing Stop. Cet EA fonctionne sur co
    Plus de l'auteur
    Diamond PRO MT5
    Fanur Galamov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Launch promo 30% OFF ! Only 1 copу left for $199 Diamond PRO MT5  is enhanced powerful version of Diamond PRO that contains all the advantages of the mt5 platform. PRO MT5 version includes improved performance, optimized cores, new accurate entry point filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcomi
    Diamond PRO
    Fanur Galamov
    4.79 (61)
    Experts
    3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
    Diamond Black
    Fanur Galamov
    5 (2)
    Experts
    3 copies left for $189. Next price --> $249 Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, an
    EA Spectr
    Fanur Galamov
    4.9 (20)
    Experts
    Only 1 copy left for $149. Next price --> $199 EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and tak
    EA Sapphire
    Fanur Galamov
    4.34 (65)
    Experts
    1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Sapphire is a fully automated expert adviser that uses a model of trading at key price levels. Each market's entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm and, depending on the specified criteria, a strategy of rebound or breakout of the key level is used. All trading positions contain a protective stop order, and also include take profit and break-even levels. The expert contains a block of trailing stop order, a flexible filter of econ
    EA Prime
    Fanur Galamov
    4.36 (11)
    Experts
    1 copies left for $149 Next price  --->  $199 EA Prime is a premium fully automated multicurrency Expert Advisor. The Ea carefully analyzes the market and determines the most probable direction of price movement. According to the market the Ea uses limit or stop orders and trades in the direction of main trend or in the opposite direction at price bounces. The strategy is based on long-term observations of market behavior. To select an entry point, a number of factors are analyzed. There are di
    EA Maestro
    Fanur Galamov
    4.47 (15)
    Experts
    Only 3 copies left for $75 Next price $125 EA Maestro is a fully automated expert advisor designed for active trading in two directions. The EA contains an advanced entry filter based on the analysis of the price chart model and technical indicators, includes a two-step trailing stop, an analyzer of round price levels and an time trading filter. The EA allows you to work with both a fixed trading lot and an automatic lot calculated by the built-in money management module. The EA is ready to use
    Filtrer:
    fulvio.vespasi
    191
    fulvio.vespasi 2025.08.12 13:40 
     

    First trade, first success. Fanur is one of the best providers here. Smart entries, careful risk management, precision. And..last but not least, great assistance. Thanks Fanur!

    Walter Ludwig Tengler
    559
    Walter Ludwig Tengler 2024.11.01 21:52 
     

    The best gold EA I used so far. It always finds the right entry point. I am very satisfied with the EA's from Fanur. Using Diamond Pro, Diamond Black and Sapphire. All run with steady profits. And the price is really more than fair.

    [Supprimé] 2024.04.10 11:08 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Andrei Lisaichuk
    449
    Andrei Lisaichuk 2023.12.16 20:33 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Petr Tesnar
    543
    Petr Tesnar 2023.11.23 21:57 
     

    The best expert advisor about Gold I have found so far on the MQL5 website. I Bought Diamond EA from Fanur too. Real trading corresponds to backtests. News filters work great. Tested on real account and after a month of use I recommend it 100% to anyone who is serious about trading with algorithms. And Fanur is extremly supportive. Thank you Fanur !!!! :-)

    1036086
    436
    1036086 2023.04.14 13:05 
     

    Hello. I bought EA GOLD NRJ. Since it is a Japan yen account, RiskPerTrade is operating at 0.05. BuyStop and SellStop are waiting at 0.18, but most of them repeat BUY and SELL at 0.01 lot, and the funds are gradually decreasing. Sometimes I buy and sell at 0.18 and get good results, but most of them are 0.01 lots and my funds are decreasing little by little. Why is this?

    rykross kyna
    38
    rykross kyna 2023.03.31 10:36 
     

    Bonjour, pouvez vous me contacter svp ? je Vien d'acheter votre ROBOT

    Jane
    224
    Jane 2023.03.25 13:33 
     

    Excellent results. It is a very reliable EA.

    Romain Roger Rolland Paul Mousson
    200
    Romain Roger Rolland Paul Mousson 2022.11.08 21:36 
     

    "EA Gold NRJ" is very good in real live account for Gold trading. It is efficient and highly rewarding. I strongly recommand it.

    49080896
    370
    49080896 2022.11.04 18:00 
     

    I wish, oh how I wish I could get this ea to perform well. I keep reading the good reviews so I know someone is having success with this ea but I can't make it work. It makes pending orders that don't get filled. Any orders that get filled close at a loss. I think the ea may be a cleverly marketed scam....

    Fanur Galamov
    22221
    Réponse du développeur Fanur Galamov 2022.11.08 10:30
    Hello,
    The Ea includes high spread protection and can delete orders if spread is too high. Pls check and correct your spread.
    fxfactor
    103
    fxfactor 2022.10.24 20:26 
     

    Отличный эксперт

    FXAlpha 5
    38
    FXAlpha 5 2022.09.28 15:25 
     

    Downloaded this EA and had issues in the beginning because of my brokers spreads and the EA would not take a trade but Fanur was able to help me tweak some of the settings which resulted in the EA making a very nice £490 profit. Great Customer service and support

    Moon Drops
    245
    Moon Drops 2022.09.28 05:11 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Groupe Perdigau Investissements
    505
    Eric Louis Perdigau 2022.09.02 11:05 
     

    Excellent EA, and fantastic support, Fanur has helped me a lot, to configure and understand all his EAs, that's just perfect. I use Ea Maestro, Ea Sapphire, Ea Spectr and now Ea Gold NRJ (and pretty soon EA Prime), results are juste fantastics with all the EAs in reals accounts I am so happy to have found all this EA, it increases my account every day, i recommend strongly EA Gold, but all the others ones of Fanur, and i can say that prices of his Ea are so low, just try it !

    sanpaul
    254
    sanpaul 2022.08.24 22:40 
     

    На мой взгляд это самый лучший эксперт для торговли золотом и получения стабильной прибыли!!!

    p.s. я очень доволен экспертом! Рекомендую!👍

    Hanna Zharkova
    1364
    Hanna Zharkova 2022.08.10 23:50 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Aleksandr Fedorenko
    480
    Aleksandr Fedorenko 2022.08.05 21:05 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    forscher
    203
    forscher 2022.07.28 18:06 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Répondre à l'avis