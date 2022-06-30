Set and Forget MT5 EA

Set and Forget EA is a trending following Expert Advisor.

Basically, this EA uses Price Action method to determine the trend then take the trades at the pull back.

The pattern has been tested since 2004 and show a good result.

The default setting is set to trade 33 symbols (32 forex pairs and XAUUSD). Please delete the symbol that you do not want to trade in the setting.

For each entry signal, EA will open 2 trade with Stop Loss and 2 Take Profit. When first trade hit take profit, second trade will be moved to breakeven.

There are 3 type of money management:

- You can set the fixed lot size (EA will open the trade with the lot size in the input).

- You can set the maximum lot in money for each trade.

- You can set the maximum lot in percentage of balance for each trade.

1. Number of symbols: 33

2. Timeframe: Daily.