Bollinger Bands Multi Dashboard MT5

1

Bollinger Bands Multi Dashboard MT5 uses the value of Bollinger Bands indicator. This dashboard will monitor all symbols in the market watch. We can set up to receive an alert, notification or an email when the buy/sell signal appear on each timeframe.

You can check all symbols via only 1 chart.

This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M2,M3,M4,M5,M6,M10,M12,M15,M20,,M30,H1,H2,H3,H4,H6,H8,H12 and D1) in MT5. The colors can be customized.

We can have a look at many pairs and many time frames without opening the chart. In addition, we can jump to the chart quickly if we want.


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5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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JamesWoods
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JamesWoods 2023.03.04 09:46 
 

Good for Bollinger bands scan with limited symbols in market watch, cause it uses a lot of cpu.

In my case it can only handle just about the same number of symbols i can lookup myself, with my pc thats around 30 symbols.

Means in its current state this product cant really help,, unless it can scan more symbols than i can lookup myself.

Seller updated the code to reduce cpu usage so more symbols can be scanned

but the product needs multiple pages to display scan results.

Cause one page of scan results say 25 is just about what person can do himself.

I suspect seller pulled the cpu performance update after request for pages to view scan results#

meaning the product is back to heavy cpu use just to display 20 results.

As a result i cannot not use the product, be quicker to scan myself

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