SAR Dashboard MT4

This is the Parabolic Dashboard MT4.

This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes and symbols in MT5 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart.

It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email.

The buy signal is generated when the SAR changes its position from above to below of the candle.

The sell signal is is generated when the SAR changes its position from below to above of the candle.

The up/down trend color will be displayed depending on the SAR value of last closed bar.


