Daklak MT5
- Experts
- The Huy Phan
- Version: 5.10
- Updated: 15 November 2024
- Activations: 10
Daklak MT5 is a EA which use the martingale strategy. This EA has been tested for 20 years historical data with good result and acceptable drawdown.
Note:
1. The default setting is set for AUDUSD 30M chart.
2. Minimum deposit: $1000
3. Account type: Hedging Account
■ Start Distance Rate=5.0- Mean the distance rate of the first trade.
■ Step Distance Rate=3.0 - Mean the distance rate of the next trades.
■ Take Profit Rate=2.0 - Mean the rate of the take profit.
■ Slippage=30 - Slippage.
■ Comment=DaklakMT5- Comment.
■ Magic Number=474747- Magic Number.
Safe EA with fixed SL. Many pairs selectable for trading. That reduces risk. Just set the risk value, that's it. Trades are opened as in tester. Developer is friendly and helpful. --- Updates: 20200715 until now overall losses (1 month in use) --- 20200801 the pairs gbpjpy and usdjpy are removed, trading on eurusd and eurjpy is profitable.