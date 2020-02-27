Daklak MT5 is a EA which use the martingale strategy. This EA has been tested for 20 years historical data with good result and acceptable drawdown.

Note:

1. The default setting is set for AUDUSD 30M chart. 2. Minimum deposit: $1000 3. Account type: Hedging Account

Parameters

■ Lot Size per 1000=0.01- Mean the starting lot size will be 0.01 per 1000 unit balance. (ex: if the balance is $3000, the first trade lot size will be 0.01)

■ Start Distance Rate=5.0- Mean the distance rate of the first trade.

■

Step Distance Rate=3.0

-

Mean the distance rate of the next trades.

■ Take Profit Rate=2.0 -

Mean the rate of the take profit.

■ Slippage=30 - Slippage.

■ Comment=DaklakMT5- Comment.

■ Magic Number=474747- Magic Number.