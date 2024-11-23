Heiken Ashi Dashboard pro MT5

This is the Heiken Ashi Dashboard MT5.

This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes and symbols in MT5 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart.

It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email.

The buy signal is generated when the heiken ashi bar changes its color from red to white.

The sell signal is is generated when the heiken ashi bar changes its color from white to red.

The up/down trend color will be displayed depending on the current heiken ashi bar.


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The Huy Phan
Indicators
MAs Crossover Dashboard Pro uses the value of Moving Average indicator. The periods of 2 MAs can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. The parameter of MAs can be set at the input. Crossover signal can be sent to you screen, yo
Telegram Channel MT4
The Huy Phan
Utilities
This small trading tool will send all your trading information to your Telegram channel. It is very simple to use. Please see at the below video to know how install it on your MT4 platform. To use this tool, you need following information: * Your Bot token * Your Telegram channel name. Note: this tool will not touch your trading order. It only send your trading information to your telegram channel for all member can know.
Daklak MT4
The Huy Phan
5 (1)
Experts
Daklak MT4  is a EA which use the martingale strategy. This EA has been tested for 20 years historical data with good result and acceptable drawdown. Note: 1. The default setting is set for AUDUSD 30M chart. 2. Minimum deposit: $1000 3. Account type: Hedging Account Parameters  Lot Size per 1000=0.01- Mean the starting lot size will be 0.01 per 1000 unit balance. (ex: if the balance is $3000, the first trade lot size will be 0.01)  Start Distance Rate=5.0- Mean the distance rate of the first
WPR Dashboard MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
WPR Dashboard  uses the value of William's Percent Range indicator. The parameters can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. We can have a look at many pairs and many time frames without opening the chart. In addition, we can
RSI Dashboard MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
RSI Dashboard  uses the value of Relative Strength Index indicator. The parameters can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. We can have a look at many pairs and many time frames without opening the chart. In addition, we can
Serepok MT4
The Huy Phan
Experts
Serepok MT4 is a trending following EA. This EA uses a custom indicators to detect entry signal. The fixed stop loss and take profit are always set for each trade. This EA has smart money management. Users only need to determine the accepted loss for each trade, EA will calculate the lot size for each trade according to stop loss price. Therefore, this EA is very safe. This EA is very easy to use and can apply for many currency pairs. Recommended time frame is H1. Note: 1. Please do back testi
Aroon crossover dashboard MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
Aroon crossover Dashboard uses the value of Aroon indicator. The Aroon period can be adjusted via the Edit box of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. The Aroon indicator has been included in to this Dashboard, you do not need purchasing it. Crossover signal c
Stochastic Dashboard Pro MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
Stochastic Crossover Dashboard Pro uses the value of Stochastic indicator. The Stochastic's parameters can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. The parameters of Stochastic can be set at the input. Crossover signal can be sent
Eakao MT4 EA
The Huy Phan
Experts
Eakao is a trending following EA. This EA uses some custom indicators to detect entry signal. There are 2 trades opened per signal, one trade has fixed take profit, EA will use breakeven and trailing stop for another trade. The fixed stop loss and take profit are always set for each trade. Beside stop loss, this EA uses an exit indicator to exit the trade before stop loss or take profit are triggered. This EA has smart money management. Users only need to determine the accepted loss for each tr
Bollinger Bands Multi Dashboard MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
Bollinger Bands Multi Dashboard MT4 uses the value of Bollinger Bands indicator. This dashboard will monitor all symbols in the market watch. We can set up to receive an alert, notification or an email when the buy/sell signal appear on each timeframe. You can check all symbols via only 1 chart. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. We can have a look at many pairs and many time frames without opening the chart. In additio
Ichimoku Dashboard MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This is the MT4 Ichimoku Dashboard. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT5 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy/sell signal can be set by cross of multiple lines: ex: tenkan-sen line, kijun-sen line, the cloud or you can select the price to cross or above/below the kumo cloud... Please discovery in the input setting, You can find the rule that you are
ADX Dashboard pro MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This is the ADX Dashboard MT5. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT4 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy signal is the cross over of DI+ and DI- The sell signal is the cross under of DI+ and DI-. The up trend color will be displayed when DI+ is greater than DI- The down trend color will be displayed when DI+ is less than DI- The value of ADX value wi
Super Trend Dashboard MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This is the Super Trend Dashboard MT4. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT4 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy signal is generated when the super trend line flip from SELL to BUY. The sell signal is   is generated when the super trend line flip from BUY to SELL. The up trend color will be displayed depending on the current Super Trend value.
Heiken Ashi Dashboard pro MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This is the Heiken Ashi Dashboard MT4. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes and symbols in MT4 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy signal is generated when the heiken ashi bar changes its color from red to white. The sell signal is   is generated  when the heiken ashi bar changes its color from white to red. The up/down trend color will be displayed depend
SAR Dashboard MT4
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This is the Parabolic Dashboard MT4. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes and symbols in MT5 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy signal is generated when the SAR changes its position from above to below of the candle. The sell signal is   is generated  when   the SAR changes its position from below to above of the candle. The up/down trend color will be di
Daklak MT5
The Huy Phan
5 (1)
Experts
Daklak MT5  is a EA which use the martingale strategy. This EA has been tested for 20 years historical data with good result and acceptable drawdown. Note: 1. The default setting is set for AUDUSD 30M chart. 2. Minimum deposit: $1000 3. Account type: Hedging Account Parameters  Lot Size per 1000=0.01- Mean the starting lot size will be 0.01 per 1000 unit balance. (ex: if the balance is $3000, the first trade lot size will be 0.01)  Start Distance Rate=5.0- Mean the distance rate of the first
Aroon MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This indicator is powerful for detecting the trend. The crossing between to line is the entry signal. Buffer 0 is UP line. Buffer 1 is DOWN line. Note: 1. Aroon is great tool for trending detecting. Please try to select the best period for each instrument. Input   AroonPeriod =14- Aroon period   MailAlert =false- Send email when entry signals appeared.   SoundAlert =false- Notify on MT5 platform.
WPR Dashboard MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
WPR Dashboard  uses the value of William's Percent Range indicator. The parameters can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. We can have a look at many pairs and many time frames without opening the chart. In addition, we can
RSI Dashboard MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
RSI Dashboard  uses the value of Relative Strength Index indicator. The parameters can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. We can have a look at many pairs and many time frames without opening the chart. In addition, we can
Serepok MT5
The Huy Phan
Experts
Serepok MT5 is a trending following EA. This EA uses a custom indicators to detect entry signal. The fixed stop loss and take profit are always set for each trade. This EA has smart money management. Users only need to determine the accepted loss for each trade, EA will calculate the lot size for each trade according to stop loss price. Therefore, this EA is very safe. This EA is very easy to use and can apply for many currency pairs. Recommended time frame is H1. Note: 1. Please do back testi
Aroon crossover dashboard MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
Aroon crossover Dashboard uses the value of Aroon indicator. The Aroon period can be adjusted via the Edit box of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. The Aroon indicator has been included in to this Dashboard, you do not need purchasing it. Crossover signal c
MAs crossover dashboard MT5 Pro
The Huy Phan
Indicators
MAs Crossover Dashboard Pro uses the value of Moving Average indicator. The periods of 2 MAs can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. The parameter of MAs can be set at the input. Crossover signal can be sent to you screen, yo
Stochastic Dashboard Pro MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
Stochastic Crossover Dashboard Pro uses the value of Stochastic indicator. The Stochastic's parameters can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. The parameters of Stochastic can be set at the input. Crossover signal can be sent
Eakao MT5 EA
The Huy Phan
Experts
Eakao is a trending following EA. This EA uses some custom indicators to detect entry signal. There are 2 trades opened per signal, one trade has fixed take profit, EA will use breakeven and trailing stop for another trade. The fixed stop loss and take profit are always set for each trade. Beside stop loss, this EA uses an exit indicator to exit the trade before stop loss or take profit are triggered. This EA has smart money management. Users only need to determine the accepted loss for each tr
Set and Forget MT5 EA
The Huy Phan
Experts
Set and Forget EA is a trending following Expert Advisor. Basically, this EA uses Price Action method to determine the trend then take the trades at the pull back. The pattern has been tested since 2004 and show a good result. The default setting is set to trade 33 symbols (32 forex pairs and XAUUSD). Please delete the symbol that you do not want to trade in the setting. For each entry signal, EA will open 2 trade with Stop Loss and 2 Take Profit. When first trade hit take profit, second trade w
Bollinger Bands Multi Dashboard MT5
The Huy Phan
1 (1)
Indicators
Bollinger Bands Multi Dashboard MT5 uses the value of Bollinger Bands indicator. This dashboard will monitor all symbols in the market watch. We can set up to receive an alert, notification or an email when the buy/sell signal appear on each timeframe. You can check all symbols via only 1 chart. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M2,M3,M4,M5,M6,M10,M12,M15,M20,,M30,H1,H2,H3,H4,H6,H8,H12 and D1) in MT5. The colors can be customized. We can have a look at many pairs and many t
Ichimoku Dashboard MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This is the MT5 Ichimoku Dashboard. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT5 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy/sell signal can be set by cross of multiple lines: ex: tenkan-sen line, kijun-sen line, the cloud or you can select the price to cross or above/below the kumo cloud... Please discovery in the input setting, You can find the rule that you are
ADX Dashboard pro MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This is the ADX Dashboard MT5. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT5 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy signal is the cross over of DI+ and DI- The sell signal is the cross under of DI+ and DI-. The up trend color will be displayed when DI+ is greater than DI- The down trend color will be displayed when DI+ is less than DI- The value of ADX value wi
Super Trend Dashboard MT5
The Huy Phan
1 (1)
Indicators
This is the Super Trend Dashboard MT5. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT5 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy signal is generated when the super trend line flip from SELL to BUY. The sell signal is is generated when the super trend line flip from BUY to SELL. The up trend color will be displayed depending on the current Super Trend value.
SAR Dashboard MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
This is the Parabolic Dashboard MT5. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes and symbols in MT5 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy signal is generated when the SAR changes its position from above to below of the candle. The sell signal is   is generated  when the SAR changes its position from below to above of the candle. The up/down trend color will be disp
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