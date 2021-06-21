Serepok MT5

Serepok MT5 is a trending following EA. This EA uses a custom indicators to detect entry signal.

The fixed stop loss and take profit are always set for each trade.

This EA has smart money management. Users only need to determine the accepted loss for each trade, EA will calculate the lot size for each trade according to stop loss price.

Therefore, this EA is very safe.

This EA is very easy to use and can apply for many currency pairs.

Recommended time frame is H1.

Note:

1. Please do back testing with forex pairs (and XAUUSD) then select the pairs that suit your trading style.

2. The lot size in default setting is set for 1 currency pair. If you parallel run on many currency pairs, please consider to reduce the Lot size/Risk percent.

3. Minimum deposit: $500

4. Account type: Any

5. This EA was designed for FOREX and XAUUSD pairs.

Parameters

■ ShowPanel=true- Mean show information panel (for increase backtesting speed, please set to "false")
■ Auto Setting=true - Mean EA will automatically select the value of ConfirmPeriod.
■ ConfirmPeriod=50- this is the period of the custom indicator.
■ First Risk/Reward rate=1.0 - First Risk/Reward ratio.
■ Second Risk/Reward rate=1.5 - Second Risk/Reward ratio.
■ Third Risk/Reward rate=2.0 - Third Risk/Reward ratio.
■ Stop loss rate=2.5 - This parameter will determine the Stop Loss distance of the trade.
 MM_Type=PERCENT_BALANCE - EA will calculate the lot size according to: balance, equity, free margin, fixed money or fixed lot  (if MM_Type =PERCENT_BALANCE/PERCENT_EQUITY/PERCENT_FREE_MARGIN). 
■ RiskPercent=3.0 - Mean loss 3% of balance/equity/free margin per loss trade.
■ FixMoney=100 - Loss money per lot trade (if MM_Type =FIX_MONEY).
■ LotSize=0.1 - Basic lot size (if MM_Type =FIX_LOT). 
 Max Spread in Points=100 - Maximum spread to open the trades.
■ Slippage=30 - Slippage.
■ Comment=SerepokMT5- Comment.

■ MagicNumber=20210526- Magic Number.



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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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5 (1)
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The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
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