Serepok MT5
- Experts
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The Huy PhanContact info:
+Email: huyphanthe47@gmail.com
+Skype: live:metatradereafx
+Telegram: huyphanthe47
Create a job for me:
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 21 June 2021
- Activations: 5
Serepok MT5 is a trending following EA. This EA uses a custom indicators to detect entry signal.
The fixed stop loss and take profit are always set for each trade.
This EA has smart money management. Users only need to determine the accepted loss for each trade, EA will calculate the lot size for each trade according to stop loss price.
Therefore, this EA is very safe.
This EA is very easy to use and can apply for many currency pairs.
Recommended time frame is H1.
Note:
1. Please do back testing with forex pairs (and XAUUSD) then select the pairs that suit your trading style.
2. The lot size in default setting is set for 1 currency pair. If you parallel run on many currency pairs, please consider to reduce the Lot size/Risk percent.
3. Minimum deposit: $500
4. Account type: Any
5. This EA was designed for FOREX and XAUUSD pairs.
Parameters
■ Auto Setting=true - Mean EA will automatically select the value of ConfirmPeriod.
■ ConfirmPeriod=50- this is the period of the custom indicator.
■ First Risk/Reward rate=1.0 - First Risk/Reward ratio.
■ Second Risk/Reward rate=1.5 - Second Risk/Reward ratio.
■ Third Risk/Reward rate=2.0 - Third Risk/Reward ratio.
■ Stop loss rate=2.5 - This parameter will determine the Stop Loss distance of the trade.
■ MM_Type=PERCENT_BALANCE - EA will calculate the lot size according to: balance, equity, free margin, fixed money or fixed lot (if MM_Type =PERCENT_BALANCE/PERCENT_EQUITY/PERCENT_FREE_MARGIN).
■ RiskPercent=3.0 - Mean loss 3% of balance/equity/free margin per loss trade.
■ FixMoney=100 - Loss money per lot trade (if MM_Type =FIX_MONEY).
■ LotSize=0.1 - Basic lot size (if MM_Type =FIX_LOT).
■ Max Spread in Points=100 - Maximum spread to open the trades.
■ Slippage=30 - Slippage.
■ Comment=SerepokMT5- Comment.
■ MagicNumber=20210526- Magic Number.