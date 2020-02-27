Daklak MT4

5

Daklak MT4 is a EA which use the martingale strategy. This EA has been tested for 20 years historical data with good result and acceptable drawdown.

Note:

1. The default setting is set for AUDUSD 30M chart.

2. Minimum deposit: $1000

3. Account type: Hedging Account

Parameters
■ Lot Size per 1000=0.01- Mean the starting lot size will be 0.01 per 1000 unit balance. (ex: if the balance is $3000, the first trade lot size will be 0.01)
■ Start Distance Rate=5.0- Mean the distance rate of the first trade.
■ Step Distance Rate=3.0  - Mean the distance rate of the next trades.
■ Take Profit Rate=2.0 - Mean the rate of the take profit.
■ Slippage=30 - Slippage.
■ Comment=DaklakMT4- Comment.
■ Magic Number=474747- Magic Number.

